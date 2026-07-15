Signals iFVG

The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify and trade high-probability price-action reversals. By detecting when a standard Fair Value Gap (FVG) is "inverted" (breached by price), this indicator automatically maps zones where price often finds support or resistance upon retesting.

Engineered for reliability, the indicator provides non-repainting signals for completed bars, helping you make decisions based on confirmed market data rather than lagging or flickering visuals.

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Once a bar closes and a signal is confirmed, the arrow is permanently locked into position, ensuring your historical analysis remains accurate and reliable .

  • Automated Inversion Detection: Automatically identifies when price breaks through a previous FVG, promoting the zone to an "Inversion Fair Value Gap" (IFVG) in real-time .

  • Dynamic Visuals: Clearly maps original zones, inversion zones, and future extensions on the chart .

  • Customizable Signal Preference: Choose between Close or Wick price data to filter entry signals based on your preferred aggression level .

  • Volatility-Adjusted: Incorporates an ATR-based multiplier to filter out noise and focus only on significant market gaps .

  • Fully Alert-Enabled: Never miss a retest with integrated Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notifications .

  • Confirmed Alerts: Includes an AlertOnClose parameter that allows you to wait for the candle to finalize before receiving a notification, effectively eliminating the risk of signal flickering during the current, forming bar .

Why Use the IFVG Indicator?

Standard FVG indicators often fail to account for the "flip" in market sentiment when a gap is breached. The IFVG indicator captures this transition, helping you anticipate potential reversal setups before they fully develop. Because our signal logic is stable on closed bars, you can trust your entries and backtesting results without the interference of repainting .

Configuration Settings

  • Show Last: Define how many historical gaps to display on the chart .

  • Signal Preference: Toggle between Close and Wick for signal detection .

  • ATR Multiplier: Fine-tune the indicator to fit your specific instrument's volatility profile .

  • Visual Customization: Full control over Bullish, Bearish, and Midline colors, with adjustable opacity for a clutter-free chart experience .

  • Alert Options: Complete control over when you receive notifications, including the AlertOnClose feature for maximum signal stability .

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.

  • Indicator Type: Trend/Reversal/Price Action.

Maximize your price-action toolkit and start trading shifts in market sentiment with confidence.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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