The MACD Overlay Pro brings the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator directly onto your main price chart . By plotting the MACD Line, Signal Line, and an additional trend-confirming SMA directly over price candles, this tool eliminates the need to constantly glance at a separate indicator window, allowing for more focused technical analysis .

Designed for clean visualization, this indicator uses dynamic color-coding to highlight trend direction and a semi-transparent fill between the MACD and Signal lines to clearly identify momentum shifts .

Key Features

On-Chart Integration: View your MACD and SMA directly on the price chart, keeping your analysis concentrated where price action happens .

Dynamic Color-Coding: The MACD, Signal, and SMA lines automatically change colors (Green for bullish, Red for bearish) based on current momentum, providing instant visual feedback on market trends .

Momentum Fill: Features a sophisticated semi-transparent background fill between the MACD and Signal lines, making crossovers and momentum divergence easy to spot .

Trend Confirmation: Includes a built-in SMA (Simple Moving Average) plot, allowing you to combine momentum analysis with long-term trend identification in a single indicator .

Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style by adjusting the Fast , Slow , Signal , and SMA periods .

Why Use the MACD Overlay Pro?

Trading often involves managing too many indicators, leading to "chart clutter." This tool solves this by consolidating core momentum and trend indicators into a streamlined overlay . It is perfect for price-action traders who want to maintain a clean workspace while still benefiting from the power of the MACD’s momentum signals .

Configuration Settings

FAST Period: Adjustable setting for the fast EMA component .

SLOW Period: Adjustable setting for the slow EMA component .

SIGNAL Period: Configure the sensitivity of your signal line .

SMA Period: Customize the secondary trend-confirming moving average .

Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Asset Class: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Commodities.

Indicator Type: Momentum / Trend Overlay.

Simplify your technical analysis and trade with better clarity using the MACD Overlay Pro.