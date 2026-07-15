MACD Overlay Pro

The MACD Overlay Pro brings the classic Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator directly onto your main price chart . By plotting the MACD Line, Signal Line, and an additional trend-confirming SMA directly over price candles, this tool eliminates the need to constantly glance at a separate indicator window, allowing for more focused technical analysis .

Designed for clean visualization, this indicator uses dynamic color-coding to highlight trend direction and a semi-transparent fill between the MACD and Signal lines to clearly identify momentum shifts .

Key Features

  • On-Chart Integration: View your MACD and SMA directly on the price chart, keeping your analysis concentrated where price action happens .

  • Dynamic Color-Coding: The MACD, Signal, and SMA lines automatically change colors (Green for bullish, Red for bearish) based on current momentum, providing instant visual feedback on market trends .

  • Momentum Fill: Features a sophisticated semi-transparent background fill between the MACD and Signal lines, making crossovers and momentum divergence easy to spot .

  • Trend Confirmation: Includes a built-in SMA (Simple Moving Average) plot, allowing you to combine momentum analysis with long-term trend identification in a single indicator .

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your trading style by adjusting the Fast , Slow , Signal , and SMA periods .

Why Use the MACD Overlay Pro?

Trading often involves managing too many indicators, leading to "chart clutter." This tool solves this by consolidating core momentum and trend indicators into a streamlined overlay . It is perfect for price-action traders who want to maintain a clean workspace while still benefiting from the power of the MACD’s momentum signals .

Configuration Settings

  • FAST Period: Adjustable setting for the fast EMA component .

  • SLOW Period: Adjustable setting for the slow EMA component .

  • SIGNAL Period: Configure the sensitivity of your signal line .

  • SMA Period: Customize the secondary trend-confirming moving average .

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Suitable for Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Commodities.

  • Indicator Type: Momentum / Trend Overlay.

Simplify your technical analysis and trade with better clarity using the MACD Overlay Pro.


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SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Smart Momentum Flow
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Indicators
Smart Momentum Flow by Amro Alnoor Smart Momentum Flow is a color-coded oscillator designed to visualize the relationship between short-term fund flow momentum and the underlying trend. It highlights moments where momentum pressure builds, fades, or reverses. How It Works The indicator plots two synchronized layers in a separate window: Momentum Flow Trend: A fast-reacting momentum line derived from a multi-stage stochastic smoothing process, designed to catch early shifts in buying and selling
Signals iFVG
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) Indicator is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed to identify and trade high-probability price-action reversals. By detecting when a standard Fair Value Gap (FVG) is "inverted" (breached by price), this indicator automatically maps zones where price often finds support or resistance upon retesting. Engineered for reliability, the indicator provides non-repainting signals for completed bars, helping you make decisions based on confirmed market
VWAP with STDEV Professional
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Indicators
Overview The VWAP with STDEV Professional is a powerful institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for precision, this tool provides real-time anchoring and standard deviation bands to help traders identify liquidity, fair value, and reversal zones with unparalleled accuracy . Whether you are a day trader focusing on intraday sessions or a swing trader analyzing weekly or monthly volume, this indicator offers the structural flexibility needed t
Smart Funds Momentum
Amro Badredin Mohammedalnoor Mohammedahmed
Indicators
Smart Funds Momentum is an advanced volatility-weighted Range Oscillator designed to isolate institutional momentum, eliminate market noise, and give you clear, color-coded entry and exit signals. By measuring price deviations relative to dynamic, ATR-adjusted range boundaries, this indicator reveals where smart funds are aggressively pushing price—and when a trend is exhausting. Key Features Volatility-Weighted MA Baseline: Replaces laggy traditional moving averages with a custom volatility-wei
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