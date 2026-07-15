Nexora EA Monitoring System

Nexora EA Monitoring System — Free Remote Position Monitor for MetaTrader 5 (VPS-Friendly)

Nexora Monitor is a free, read-only MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays a live dashboard of your open positions — designed for traders who run an Expert Advisor on a VPS and want to check its status from a separate MT5 desktop terminal without remoting into the VPS itself.

Attach it to a chart on any MT5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) logged into the same trading account and it reconstructs a clear status view directly from your live position data — no connection to the VPS required, since it reads straight from your account, not from the EA's own on-screen dashboard.

Note on mobile: MetaTrader's iOS, Android, and web versions do not support custom indicators at all (this is a MetaTrader platform limitation, not specific to Nexora Monitor) — only the MT5 desktop application can run it. For checking positions from a phone, use the MT5 mobile app's own built-in position/account view.

KEY FEATURES
Auto-detects the Magic Number of whichever EA is currently trading the chart's symbol — no manual setup needed. (A specific Magic Number can also be set manually if you're tracking more than one EA on the same symbol.)
Basket overview at a glance: direction, number of layers, weighted average entry price (B.E.P.), floating P&L in both currency and percentage, and how long the position has been open.
Bar countdown clock for the current chart timeframe, plus a live spread reading.
Zero execution. Nexora Monitor never places, modifies, or closes a single order — it only reads existing position data. It cannot trade even by accident, since no trading functions are included in the indicator at all.

WHY IT EXISTS
An EA's own on-chart dashboard only exists on the terminal it's actually running on. If your EA is running on a VPS, that dashboard is invisible from anywhere else — you'd normally need to remote into the VPS just to see how a basket is doing. Nexora Monitor solves this by rebuilding the same at-a-glance status from your account's live position data on any MT5 desktop terminal you attach it to.

The screenshot below shows Nexora Monitor running on a real live account: B.E.P., floating P&L, and duration in the dashboard match the underlying position data shown in the terminal below it (account number and balance blurred for privacy).

A NEXORA EA COMPANION — ALSO WORKS WITH OTHER SINGLE-DIRECTION EAs
Nexora Monitor is built as a companion to Nexora EA, automatically detecting its Magic Number and reconstructing its basket status (direction, layers, B.E.P., P&L, duration) on any terminal you attach it to.

It can also be used to identify and track other Expert Advisors that manage positions in a single direction at a time (a single trade, or an averaging/martingale basket that isn't hedged), since the underlying position data is read the same way. It is not designed for EAs that hold simultaneous Buy and Sell positions under the same Magic Number (hedged/dual-direction strategies), as the aggregated basket statistics assume one direction at a time.

REQUIREMENTS
  • MetaTrader 5 desktop terminal (Windows or Mac) — not supported on MT5 mobile or web, per MetaTrader's own platform limitations
  • Any account type, any broker
  • No input configuration required — works out of the box with auto-detect

TYPICAL SETUP
Most useful when an EA (such as Nexora EA, or another single-direction EA) is running on a VPS, with Nexora Monitor attached to a separate MT5 desktop terminal — your laptop or home PC — logged into the same trading account. A VPS is not required for Nexora Monitor itself; it works on any desktop terminal logged into the account, wherever the EA happens to be running.

Nexora Monitor is free. No license, no activation limit.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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