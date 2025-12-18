Multi Signal Radar
- Indicators
- Eric Valentin
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 December 2025
Multi Signal Radar MT5 (v1.2)
Multi Signal Radar MT5 is a clean and intelligent signal indicator designed to highlight high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities without cluttering your chart.
All calculations are performed internally, while the chart remains minimal — only arrows and a real-time confidence dashboard are displayed. This makes Multi Signal Radar ideal for traders who want clarity, speed, and structured decision-making.
🔍 How It Works
Multi Signal Radar combines trend structure, momentum, and market balance into a unified confidence engine. Each signal is evaluated from multiple perspectives before being displayed.
Core logic includes:
-
Trend alignment
-
Momentum confirmation
-
Market balance bias
-
Volatility-aware signal filtering
Signals are categorized into Strong and Weak types, allowing traders to focus on higher-quality setups while still seeing early opportunities.
⭐ Key Features
• Clean chart design
No indicator lines, no clutter — only BUY/SELL arrows and a confidence dashboard.
• Dual confidence engine (BUY & SELL)
Independent confidence calculation for bullish and bearish scenarios.
• Smart trend filter (EMA 200 slope)
Signals are aligned with long-term market direction to reduce false entries.
• Volume-weighted market balance (POC logic)
Improved price bias using internal volume-weighted calculations.
• Adaptive Fisher “Sniper” booster
Volatility-aware momentum confirmation that adjusts to market conditions.
• Signal spacing & anti-spam logic
Prevents signal clustering and duplicate alerts on the same candle.
• Strong / Weak signal classification
Helps traders prioritize higher-probability setups.
• Built-in alerts
Popup, push notification, and sound alerts for Strong BUY / SELL signals.
• Works on all timeframes & symbols
Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks — scalping to swing trading.
🧠 Designed for Discretionary Traders
Multi Signal Radar does not auto-trade and does not repaint signals.
It is designed to support manual decision-making, helping traders read market conditions with structure and confidence.
⚙️ Customization
The indicator offers flexible inputs for:
-
Signal sensitivity
-
Confidence threshold
-
Signal spacing
-
Visual arrow placement
-
Alerts and dashboard position
All advanced calculations remain internal to preserve a clean trading view.
📌 Best Use Cases
• Trend continuation entries
• Pullback confirmation
• Momentum breakout filtering
• Signal confirmation for existing strategies
📊 What You See on the Chart
✔ BUY / SELL arrows (Strong & Weak)
✔ Real-time confidence dashboard
❌ No EMA lines
❌ No POC lines
❌ No oscillator panels
🔄 Version
Current version: v1.3
⚠️ Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always apply proper risk management and confirm signals with your own analysis.
