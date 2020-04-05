GOLD TWIN M15 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M15 Trend Follower 50 SMA Trend Filter 48 Donchian Breakout EA

■ Overview

GOLD TWIN M15 is an automated trading robot built on a Trend Following Breakout strategy designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 50 period SMA trend filter with a 48 period Donchian Channel breakout mechanism, this EA captures high risk reward performance with minimal drawdown.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly caps orders and positions to 1 trade at a time, eliminating account blowout risks.

50 SMA Trend Filter and Weekend Risk Protection: Places Buy Stop only above 50 SMA and Sell Stop below. Automatically purges unfilled orders on Friday evenings.

High Precision Trailing Stop: Trailing stop automatically tracks market price to secure profits rapidly as the trend moves in your favor.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: 50 SMA trend identification paired with a 48 period Donchian Channel breakout system.

Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M15 bar. Places Buy Stop at 48 bar High if price is above 50 SMA, or Sell Stop at 48 bar Low if price is below 50 SMA.

Risk Management: Strict SL and high TP targets. Dynamically calculates free margin prior to order placement to prevent margin call rejections.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only

Timeframe: M15 15 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 3125

InpFixedLot: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01

InpRiskPercent: Account risk percentage setting Default 7.0 percent

InpDonchianPeriod: Donchian channel lookback period Default 48

InpFixedSL_Points: Stop Loss distance Default 850 points

InpFixedTP_Points: Take Profit distance Default 3164 points

InpTrailTrigger_Pts: Trailing stop trigger distance Default 50 points

InpTrailDistance_Pts: Trailing stop trail gap Default 20 points

InpExpirationHours: Expiration hours for unfilled pending orders Default 41 hours

■ Who is this for?

Traders aiming to capture large trend expansion moves on Gold with high risk to reward ratios.

Traders who want to avoid the anxiety of holding floating drawdown from grid strategies.

Traders seeking a smart EA equipped with automatic weekend risk purge and tight profit protection.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during tight sideways consolidation.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.