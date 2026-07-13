Boom Killerr

Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor

Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe





Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended.





Input Logic





Trend filter based on Parabolic SAR, which evaluates the price position (candle close) relative to the indicator in two consecutive confirmation stages before triggering the signal. "Once per bar" evaluation: the system analyzes each closed candle only once on the M1 timeframe, avoiding repeated signals or intra-candle noise.





Upon confirmation of a bearish trend, the EA automatically executes a market sell order ("hunting" for bearish candlesticks).





Risk Management





Fixed Stop Loss: 50,000

Fixed Take Profit: 200,000

User-configurable lot size (VolumeSize parameter)

Custom Magic Number to identify and isolate your trades from other EAs on the same account

Recommended Usage Parameters





Parameter Suggested Value

Symbol: Boom 1000 (exclusive)

Timeframe: M1

Recommended Initial Capital: USD 300

Lot Size: 0.20 – 2.00 (depending on capital and risk profile)

Trading Type: Short-only

Recommendations





Ideal for accounts dedicated exclusively to this instrument, as the fixed SL/TP logic is calibrated for the inherent volatility of Boom 1000.