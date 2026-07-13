Boom Killerr
- Эксперты
-
Ignacio Agustin Mene FrancoMy name is Ignacio, I have more than 5 years of experience in the market, both forex and synthetic indices, I program indicators to provide the user with a better trade!
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Boom 1000 Killer — WorldInversor
Expert Advisor specializing in Boom 1000 (Derivative Synthetic Indices) — M1 Timeframe
Boom 1000 Killer is a directional trading system (sell positions only) specifically designed to exploit the characteristic structure of the Boom 1000 synthetic index: a sustained downtrend interrupted by occasional bullish spikes. The EA is calibrated exclusively for this symbol and M1 timeframe, so its use on other pairs or indices is not recommended.
Input Logic
Trend filter based on Parabolic SAR, which evaluates the price position (candle close) relative to the indicator in two consecutive confirmation stages before triggering the signal. "Once per bar" evaluation: the system analyzes each closed candle only once on the M1 timeframe, avoiding repeated signals or intra-candle noise.
Upon confirmation of a bearish trend, the EA automatically executes a market sell order ("hunting" for bearish candlesticks).
Risk Management
Fixed Stop Loss: 50,000
Fixed Take Profit: 200,000
User-configurable lot size (VolumeSize parameter)
Custom Magic Number to identify and isolate your trades from other EAs on the same account
Recommended Usage Parameters
Parameter Suggested Value
Symbol: Boom 1000 (exclusive)
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Initial Capital: USD 300
Lot Size: 0.20 – 2.00 (depending on capital and risk profile)
Trading Type: Short-only
Recommendations
Ideal for accounts dedicated exclusively to this instrument, as the fixed SL/TP logic is calibrated for the inherent volatility of Boom 1000.