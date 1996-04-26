Grid Exposure Dashboard

Grid and averaging traders can see every individual order in the terminal, but rarely get a clear picture of the basket as a whole — the real average price, how much room is left before the next layer, or what happens to margin and exposure if the position keeps building.

Grid Exposure Dashboard reads your open positions and turns them into a live basket picture, for BUY and SELL baskets independently.

What it shows, per basket:

  • Layer count, total volume, volume-weighted average price
  • The price range your existing layers span
  • Floating P/L
  • An estimated next-layer price and distance — using a grid step you configure, or auto-detected from the spacing of your existing layers if you don't
  • A forward projection: if N more layers were added at that step (with an optional lot-size multiplier for martingale-style scaling), what would total volume, estimated required margin, and worst-case floating P/L become?

Two chart lines are drawn directly on the price chart — your basket's average price, and the estimated next-layer level — so you don't have to read numbers off a panel to see where things stand.

Key features

  • Read-only: never places, modifies, or closes a single order. Works alongside any EA or manual grid/averaging trading, not just one specific system
  • Auto-detects grid step from existing layer spacing, or set it manually to test "what if" scenarios
  • Magic Number filter — watch one EA specifically, or everything open on the symbol
  • Companion to Grid SL Guardian (same developer) — Guardian protects the basket, this dashboard shows you the exposure behind it. Fully independent; neither requires the other.

Important The next-layer estimate and the forward projection are planning aids based on the step and lot assumptions you provide (or that are auto-detected) — they do not know the internal logic of whatever EA is actually trading the account. Margin and P/L projections exclude swap and commission and are estimates, not guarantees.

Works on any symbol/broker. Developed and tested on XAUUSD grid setups.


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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Paulo Rocha
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Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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