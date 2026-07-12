SignalGate Telegram to MT5





Inbound

It reads signals from one configured chat and places them at market: formats like "BUY XAUUSD SL 2310 TP 2340", "GOLD LONG sl=2310 tp=2350", and multi-target signals (TP1 is used). Aliases such as GOLD, US30, NAS100, OIL and BTC are mapped to your broker's symbols.





The gate

Every signal passes your firm's risk check first. Near a drawdown breach or inside a firm news window, the trade is refused - and the reason is sent back to your Telegram chat. Position size is your risk percent, capped by the firm's remaining daily budget. Built-in presets for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY.





Outbound

Every position open and close (with profit) is reported back to Telegram, so you always know what your account is doing.





Safety

- Ships in DRY-RUN: it reports exactly what it would do until you set it live.

- Strict source-chat check (only the configured chat is read), symbol whitelist, daily signal cap, and wrong-side-stop rejection.





Setup

- Create a bot with @BotFather and paste the token; set the chat ID.

- SignalGate uses a WebRequest to https://api.telegram.org - you must add that URL under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest. Optional live rule updates use your PropDesk Hub URL if you set one.





Notes

- Signal quality is the sender's responsibility; SignalGate enforces risk, not edge. No promise of profit.

- Telegram requires a WebRequest, which is blocked inside the Strategy Tester; test it on a live or demo chart.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

SignalGate connects a Telegram channel to MetaTrader 5 and executes its signals - through a prop-firm risk gate.