ZirkTradingManagement

Zirk Trading Management

Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance.

Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volume. This helps maintain disciplined risk management and eliminates calculation errors.

Key Features:

✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected account risk percentage

✅ Adjustable risk settings for every trade

✅ Drag-and-drop Stop Loss placement before trade execution

✅ One-click Buy and Sell execution

✅ One-click Breakeven for all open trades

✅ One-click Close All Trades

✅ Fast, accurate, and consistent trade management

Perfect for traders who want to protect their capital by risking a fixed percentage of their account on every trade while improving execution speed and consistency.





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