ZirkTradingManagement

Zirk Trading Management

Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance.

Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volume. This helps maintain disciplined risk management and eliminates calculation errors.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected account risk percentage
  • ✅ Adjustable risk settings for every trade
  • ✅ Drag-and-drop Stop Loss placement before trade execution
  • ✅ One-click Buy and Sell execution
  • ✅ One-click Breakeven for all open trades
  • ✅ One-click Close All Trades
  • ✅ Fast, accurate, and consistent trade management

Perfect for traders who want to protect their capital by risking a fixed percentage of their account on every trade while improving execution speed and consistency.


Feel free to contact me if there's a problme with it.

Рекомендуем также
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Утилиты
Virtual Collider Manual   – торговый робот-помощник со встроенной панелью для ручной торговли, осуществляющий автоматический вывод открываемой трейдером позиции в профит, используя инновационный адаптивный сеточный алгоритм усреднения и адаптивный пирамидинг. Ноу-хау используемого сеточного алгоритма усреднения и пирамидинга торгового робота   Virtual Collider Manual   базируется на полной автоматической адаптации всех характеристик динамически выстраиваемой сетки и пирамиды ордеров под актуальн
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Утилиты
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Утилиты
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Exotic Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом ордеров. Сов
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Утилиты
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Эксперты
Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот скальпер для таймфрейма M5. Торгует на валютной паре GBPUSD. Этот робот был специально разработан компанией профессиональных трейдеров для торговли на фунте стерлинге. Робот примерно открывает от 5 до 15 торговых сделок каждый день. Лучше всего торгует с брокерами у которых низкий спред по GBPUSD до 10 пунктов. Рекомендуемы минимальный депозит для старта от 500$ и больше. Преимущества: не использует мартингейл. не сеточник. каждая сделка имеет стоплосс. профессиональный бот специально для
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Утилиты
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
Equity Master Stop v2
Frank William Jr Colbert
Утилиты
Trading tool combining a sophisticated equity stop-loss, dynamic take-profit management (Breakeven & Trailing), and symbol-group-based closing logic. It is a complete risk management and trade supervision tool. Features: All features of `Equity Master Stop v1` (floating profit/loss limits, exit protection, skip hours). Take-Profit Override: Can force a TP on any order to lock in a `MAX_FLOATING_PROFIT`. Step Breakeven: Locks in increasing amounts of profit as a trade moves favorably (e.g., aft
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Эксперты
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 - уникальный советник, который может торговать по сигналам MT4 индикатора Matrix Arrow с помощью торговой панели на графике, вручную или на 100% автоматически. Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX), Индекс товарного канала (CCI), Классические свечи Heiken Ashi, Скользящая средняя, Дивергенция схождения скользящих средни
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, управление сделками, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо веpсия  | Инструкция  | Версия для MT5 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать   демо версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Эксперты
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader
Norbert Hubert Pajak
Эксперты
(My offer also includes a more advanced version of this EA with an extended list of available filters and methods for generating trading signals: MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader Pro,  available on my profile.) MultiAsset SuperTrend Trader: The Ultimate Trend Engine for MetaTrader 4 Dominate the Markets with Precision, Diversification, and Pure Trend Alignment Are you looking for a trading strategy that combines the power of pure trend following with the safety of portfolio diversification? The M
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Индикаторы
VR Cub это индикатор что бы получать качественные точки входа. Индикатор разрабатывался с целью облегчить математические расчеты и упростить поиск точек входа в позицию. Торговая стратегия, для которой писался индикатор, уже много лет доказывает свою эффективность. Простота торговой стратегии является ее большим преимуществом, что позволяет успешно торговать по ней даже начинающим трейдерам. VR Cub рассчитывает точки открытия позиций и целевые уровни Take Profit и Stop Loss, что значительно повы
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Mk R
Can Pei Pu
Эксперты
MK_R It is based on contrary patterns for EURUSD.  Basically, it will entry using the condition of 1 buy wave and 6 sell wave of Granville's law. The EA does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitrage.  The EA has been proven to be profitable in the six months of 2020 and is particularly suitable for the current EURUSD market since mid-December 2020. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/789229 Timeframe is M5. EA needs M1 chart,M5 chart,M15 Chart,H1 chart,H4 chart. Maxium Spread
Forex account manager mt4
Matong Maphango
Утилиты
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Deep Analyst v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Эксперт Deep Analyst (mt5 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/163998) Deep Analyst   — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, использующий специализированный алгоритм для глубокого анализа рыночных циклов и амплитудных колебаний цены. Анализируя рыночную ситуацию за определенный временной промежуток, эксперт определяет силу и амплитуду цен с помощью уникальной индикационной системы, работающей исключительно на основе реальных данных. При изменении глобального тренда и его вектора, ал
С этим продуктом покупают
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Hidden Manager предназначена для управления ордерами прямо на графике. Особенности: Уровни тейк-профит, стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп скрыты Для каждого ордера на графике есть отдельная линия Перетащите необходимую линию, чтобы изменить уровни тейк-профит/стоп-лосс Функция автоматического перетаскивания уровня стоп-лосс в безубыток, когда достигнут йровень тейк-профит 1 Возможность выбора типа тейк-профита/стоп-лосса (в пунктах или по цене) Возможность выбора типа трейлинг-стопа (в пунк
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
Панель FFx Risk Calculator поможет вам легко рассчитать размер ваших трейдов, стоп-лоссов или риска прямо на графике. Особенности продукта: Параметры для расчета: Risk (риск), Stop Loss (стоп-лосс) или Lot Size (размер лота) Панель показывает, допустимо ли использовать данный размер лота при текущем значении свободной маржи на счете Кнопка для свертывания/развертывания панели Возможность перетащить панель в любое место на графике Применение Выберите параметр для расчета. Расчет будет основан на
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Индикатор PairsTrade предназначен для полуавтоматической парной торговли. Позволяет совмещать графики двух произвольных инструментов, даже если расписания их торговых сессий различаются. Отображает график спреда в виде гистограммы с наложенной на нее скользящей средней. Рассчитывает своп, который будет начисляться на синтетическую позицию (в валюте депозита). На графике спреда можно установить уровень автоматического открытия синтетической позиции (аналог отложенного ордера "sell limit"). Торгов
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Утилиты
Советник Stacker: Автоматически устанавливает стоп-лосс для нового ордера Автоматически устанавливает тейк-профит для нового ордера Устанавливает группы (то есть открывает до 4 дополнительных) ордеров при открытии нового ордера, SL/TP можно задать отдельно для каждого ордера. Предоставляет прозрачную замену стандартных кнопок "торговли в 1 клик" в MetaTrader 4 (эти кнопки по-прежнему работают, SL/TP также будут устанавливаться автоматически, как и дополнительные ордера). Автоматически рассчитыва
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Новые возможности для анализа криптовалют в привычном МetaТrader 4. Например: Выбираем символ криптовалюты и прикрепляем любые индикаторы, советники или скрипты (ниже представлена подробная инструкция). Режим запуска Просмотр криптовалют; Сбор данных. Возможности Работайте как со стандартным графиком; Автоматическое обновление открытых графиков; Выбор отдельных криптовалют для обновления; Выбор отдельных таймфреймов для обновления; Работайте на желаемом таймфрейме; Открытые графики никак не вл
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Утилиты
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Утилиты
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Утилиты
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Эксперт для бинарных опционов на mt4, со встроенными двумя индикаторами и множеством настроек. Эксперт имеет одну ступень мартингейла, но рекомендуеться им пользоваться на инструментах с доходностью от 85 процентов. им можно одновременно пользоваться на множестве валютных инструментах. Все настройки уже произведены но можно также самим их настроить на свой страх и риск. Валюта для торгов российский рубль. Удачной торговли всем.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Утилиты
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Утилиты
1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Утилиты
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Утилиты
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Утилиты
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Утилиты
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Утилиты
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Утилиты
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Утилиты
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
Другие продукты этого автора
Zirk Trading Management
Cris Boco Alura
Утилиты
Zirk Trading Management Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв