SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab

SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that tells you the REAL trend direction — detected the classical SnR way. No moving averages, no oscillators: the trend is derived purely from classical Support/Resistance behavior (level creation, rejection and confirmed breakouts), exactly how a classical SnR trader reads the market by hand.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator shows the confirmed trend direction (Bullish / Bearish) of 5 timeframes at the same time in one clean dashboard panel:

- Monthly — confirmed on D1
- Weekly — confirmed on H4
- Daily — confirmed on H1
- H4 — confirmed on M15
- H1 — confirmed on M5

The dashboard works from ANY chart timeframe — whatever chart you open, the panel always shows the same multi-timeframe trend picture.

How the Trend Is Detected (the SnR Classical way)

1. Higher-Timeframe SnR Level Engine
Every 2-candle sequence on the higher timeframe creates a key level (Level = 1st candle Close):
- V Level / Bullish Gap = Support
- A Level / Bearish Gap = Resistance

Each level is born Fresh and tracked live:
- Breakout (candle CLOSE through the level) flips its side — Support becomes Resistance and vice versa (RBS / SBR) — and the level becomes Fresh again
- Rejection (wick touches the level but price closes back on its own side) is counted ONLY on a Fresh level; it becomes the active HTF signal — the LOWEST rejected Support (buy side) or the HIGHEST rejected Resistance (sell side)
- If price later CLOSES through the active rejection level, the signal is invalidated automatically

2. Lower-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
A higher-timeframe rejection alone is not a trend. The lower timeframe must confirm it in 3 strict steps:
- TOUCH: price touches the HTF rejection level (the search starts from the OPEN of the HTF rejection candle)
- LOCK: at the touch, the most recent completed opposite structure level is locked (external A Level for buys, external V Level for sells) — it always lies to the LEFT of the touch candle
- BREAK: a later candle CLOSES through the locked level — only then the trend is CONFIRMED

A confirmed trend persists until the opposite side completes its own full Rejection -> Touch -> Lock -> Break sequence. No sideways guessing, no mid-bar flips.

Key Features

Professional Dashboard
- One clean dark panel — nothing is drawn on your candles
- Each row: colored trend dot + Timeframe + current Trend (Bullish green / Bearish red / No Trend gray)
- Panel position: Top Right / Middle Right / Bottom Right
- Panel size: Tiny / Small / Normal / Large
- Show/Hide every timeframe row independently
- All colors fully adjustable

Non-Repainting Engine
- Everything is evaluated on CLOSED candles only — the dashboard never repaints
- All 10 timeframe series are synchronized bar by bar, exactly in chronological order
- History is replayed silently on attach, so every row starts in its CORRECT current state
- Shows "Loading" for a few seconds on first attach while MT5 downloads multi-timeframe data, then updates automatically
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Trend Flip Alerts (off by default)
- Alerts fire ONLY on confirmed trend flips — Bullish or Bearish, per timeframe
- Separate On/Off switch for each of the 5 timeframes
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes the timeframe, new direction and symbol
- No alert storm on attach — history is seeded silently

Inputs

- Table Position / Table Size
- Show/Hide rows: Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1
- Bullish / Bearish / No Trend colors
- Max Stored Levels per higher timeframe (performance cap, default 300)
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-timeframe switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart of the symbol you trade — the chart timeframe does not matter. Use the dashboard as your top-down bias filter: check the higher rows first (Monthly, Weekly, Daily), then look for entries in the direction where multiple timeframes agree. A fresh flip on a lower row (H4 / H1) while the higher rows already point the same way highlights continuation opportunities; opposite colors between higher and lower rows warn you that the market is in transition.

Important Notes

- On first attach, allow a few seconds for MT5 to load the data of all timeframes ("Loading" state clears automatically)
- The depth of your broker's history affects how far back the engines can seed (especially the Monthly row)
- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a trend-analysis tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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