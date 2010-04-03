SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab





A clean, non-repainting multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that tells you the REAL trend direction — detected the classical SnR way. No moving averages, no oscillators: the trend is derived purely from classical Support/Resistance behavior (level creation, rejection and confirmed breakouts), exactly how a classical SnR trader reads the market by hand.





What This Indicator Does





The indicator shows the confirmed trend direction (Bullish / Bearish) of 5 timeframes at the same time in one clean dashboard panel:





- Monthly — confirmed on D1

- Weekly — confirmed on H4

- Daily — confirmed on H1

- H4 — confirmed on M15

- H1 — confirmed on M5





The dashboard works from ANY chart timeframe — whatever chart you open, the panel always shows the same multi-timeframe trend picture.





How the Trend Is Detected (the SnR Classical way)





1. Higher-Timeframe SnR Level Engine

Every 2-candle sequence on the higher timeframe creates a key level (Level = 1st candle Close):

- V Level / Bullish Gap = Support

- A Level / Bearish Gap = Resistance





Each level is born Fresh and tracked live:

- Breakout (candle CLOSE through the level) flips its side — Support becomes Resistance and vice versa (RBS / SBR) — and the level becomes Fresh again

- Rejection (wick touches the level but price closes back on its own side) is counted ONLY on a Fresh level; it becomes the active HTF signal — the LOWEST rejected Support (buy side) or the HIGHEST rejected Resistance (sell side)

- If price later CLOSES through the active rejection level, the signal is invalidated automatically





2. Lower-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

A higher-timeframe rejection alone is not a trend. The lower timeframe must confirm it in 3 strict steps:

- TOUCH: price touches the HTF rejection level (the search starts from the OPEN of the HTF rejection candle)

- LOCK: at the touch, the most recent completed opposite structure level is locked (external A Level for buys, external V Level for sells) — it always lies to the LEFT of the touch candle

- BREAK: a later candle CLOSES through the locked level — only then the trend is CONFIRMED





A confirmed trend persists until the opposite side completes its own full Rejection -> Touch -> Lock -> Break sequence. No sideways guessing, no mid-bar flips.





Key Features





Professional Dashboard

- One clean dark panel — nothing is drawn on your candles

- Each row: colored trend dot + Timeframe + current Trend (Bullish green / Bearish red / No Trend gray)

- Panel position: Top Right / Middle Right / Bottom Right

- Panel size: Tiny / Small / Normal / Large

- Show/Hide every timeframe row independently

- All colors fully adjustable





Non-Repainting Engine

- Everything is evaluated on CLOSED candles only — the dashboard never repaints

- All 10 timeframe series are synchronized bar by bar, exactly in chronological order

- History is replayed silently on attach, so every row starts in its CORRECT current state

- Shows "Loading" for a few seconds on first attach while MT5 downloads multi-timeframe data, then updates automatically

- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless





Trend Flip Alerts (off by default)

- Alerts fire ONLY on confirmed trend flips — Bullish or Bearish, per timeframe

- Separate On/Off switch for each of the 5 timeframes

- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email

- Every alert message includes the timeframe, new direction and symbol

- No alert storm on attach — history is seeded silently





Inputs





- Table Position / Table Size

- Show/Hide rows: Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1

- Bullish / Bearish / No Trend colors

- Max Stored Levels per higher timeframe (performance cap, default 300)

- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-timeframe switches





How to Use





Attach the indicator to any chart of the symbol you trade — the chart timeframe does not matter. Use the dashboard as your top-down bias filter: check the higher rows first (Monthly, Weekly, Daily), then look for entries in the direction where multiple timeframes agree. A fresh flip on a lower row (H4 / H1) while the higher rows already point the same way highlights continuation opportunities; opposite colors between higher and lower rows warn you that the market is in transition.





Important Notes





- On first attach, allow a few seconds for MT5 to load the data of all timeframes ("Loading" state clears automatically)

- The depth of your broker's history affects how far back the engines can seed (especially the Monthly row)

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings

- Alerts work while the terminal is running

- This indicator is a trend-analysis tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management





Creator: RWBTradeLab

If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.