SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab

SnR Trend Direction by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting multi-timeframe trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5 that tells you the REAL trend direction — detected the classical SnR way. No moving averages, no oscillators: the trend is derived purely from classical Support/Resistance behavior (level creation, rejection and confirmed breakouts), exactly how a classical SnR trader reads the market by hand.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator shows the confirmed trend direction (Bullish / Bearish) of 5 timeframes at the same time in one clean dashboard panel:

- Monthly — confirmed on D1
- Weekly — confirmed on H4
- Daily — confirmed on H1
- H4 — confirmed on M15
- H1 — confirmed on M5

The dashboard works from ANY chart timeframe — whatever chart you open, the panel always shows the same multi-timeframe trend picture.

How the Trend Is Detected (the SnR Classical way)

1. Higher-Timeframe SnR Level Engine
Every 2-candle sequence on the higher timeframe creates a key level (Level = 1st candle Close):
- V Level / Bullish Gap = Support
- A Level / Bearish Gap = Resistance

Each level is born Fresh and tracked live:
- Breakout (candle CLOSE through the level) flips its side — Support becomes Resistance and vice versa (RBS / SBR) — and the level becomes Fresh again
- Rejection (wick touches the level but price closes back on its own side) is counted ONLY on a Fresh level; it becomes the active HTF signal — the LOWEST rejected Support (buy side) or the HIGHEST rejected Resistance (sell side)
- If price later CLOSES through the active rejection level, the signal is invalidated automatically

2. Lower-Timeframe Trend Confirmation
A higher-timeframe rejection alone is not a trend. The lower timeframe must confirm it in 3 strict steps:
- TOUCH: price touches the HTF rejection level (the search starts from the OPEN of the HTF rejection candle)
- LOCK: at the touch, the most recent completed opposite structure level is locked (external A Level for buys, external V Level for sells) — it always lies to the LEFT of the touch candle
- BREAK: a later candle CLOSES through the locked level — only then the trend is CONFIRMED

A confirmed trend persists until the opposite side completes its own full Rejection -> Touch -> Lock -> Break sequence. No sideways guessing, no mid-bar flips.

Key Features

Professional Dashboard
- One clean dark panel — nothing is drawn on your candles
- Each row: colored trend dot + Timeframe + current Trend (Bullish green / Bearish red / No Trend gray)
- Panel position: Top Right / Middle Right / Bottom Right
- Panel size: Tiny / Small / Normal / Large
- Show/Hide every timeframe row independently
- All colors fully adjustable

Non-Repainting Engine
- Everything is evaluated on CLOSED candles only — the dashboard never repaints
- All 10 timeframe series are synchronized bar by bar, exactly in chronological order
- History is replayed silently on attach, so every row starts in its CORRECT current state
- Shows "Loading" for a few seconds on first attach while MT5 downloads multi-timeframe data, then updates automatically
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Trend Flip Alerts (off by default)
- Alerts fire ONLY on confirmed trend flips — Bullish or Bearish, per timeframe
- Separate On/Off switch for each of the 5 timeframes
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes the timeframe, new direction and symbol
- No alert storm on attach — history is seeded silently

Inputs

- Table Position / Table Size
- Show/Hide rows: Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1
- Bullish / Bearish / No Trend colors
- Max Stored Levels per higher timeframe (performance cap, default 300)
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, per-timeframe switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart of the symbol you trade — the chart timeframe does not matter. Use the dashboard as your top-down bias filter: check the higher rows first (Monthly, Weekly, Daily), then look for entries in the direction where multiple timeframes agree. A fresh flip on a lower row (H4 / H1) while the higher rows already point the same way highlights continuation opportunities; opposite colors between higher and lower rows warn you that the market is in transition.

Important Notes

- On first attach, allow a few seconds for MT5 to load the data of all timeframes ("Loading" state clears automatically)
- The depth of your broker's history affects how far back the engines can seed (especially the Monthly row)
- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a trend-analysis tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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5 (5)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (1)
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Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab — The Ultimate Trade & Risk Management Utility Take full control of your MetaTrader 5 trading with the   Trade Panel by RWBTradeLab ! Designed by RWBTradeLab, this all-in-one utility is built for both professional and beginner traders who want to execute trades faster, manage risk perfectly, and analyse their account performance in real-time. Say goodbye to manual lot calculations and slow trade execution. With a sleek, draggable, and highly intuitive User Interfa
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier by RWBTradeLab — copy trades between MetaTrader 5 accounts on the same PC, instantly and reliably. One lightweight tool that turns any MT5 account into a Master (signal source) or a Client (copier) — just pick the role in the inputs. Perfect for managing multiple accounts, copying your own strategy across brokers, or running prop-firm and personal accounts side by side. No DLL required · Works across different brokers & account types · One file, both roles ——————————————
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab
Md Hasibul Kabir
Индикаторы
SnR Double Breakout Level by RWBTradeLab A clean, non-repainting breakout-confirmation indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want high-confidence Support/Resistance breakouts based on DOUBLE structure logic — two levels must form first, then price must break correctly. All from CLOSED candles only. What This Indicator Does The indicator detects Double Breakout key levels using a strict state machine: Internal Structure Levels - A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Gre
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