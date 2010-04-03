SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab

SnR QM Level by RWBTradeLab

A clean, non-repainting Quasimodo (QM) level detector for MetaTrader 5, built for price action traders who want strict, structure-validated QM reversal levels — automatically detected, clearly marked and alerted exactly once, all from CLOSED candles only.

What This Indicator Does

The indicator detects strict Quasimodo reversal levels built from A/V candle structures:

Internal Structure Levels
- A Level: Green -> Red (Level = 1st Green candle Close) — resistance structure
- V Level: Red -> Green (Level = 1st Red candle Close) — support structure

Buy QM (strict 4-step chain)
1. A V Level forms (the low structure)
2. Earliest breakdown: a Red candle CLOSES below the V level (the lower low)
3. A recent A Level must exist between the V and that breakdown (the head high)
4. After the breakdown, a Green candle CLOSES above that A Level
=> Buy QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the V price

Sell QM (exact mirror)
1. An A Level forms
2. Earliest breakout: a Green candle CLOSES above the A level
3. A recent V Level must exist between the A and that breakout
4. After the breakout, a Red candle CLOSES below that V Level
=> Sell QM confirmed — the level is drawn at the A price

This strict chain filters random levels and keeps only structure-validated QM reversals.

Key Features

Professional Chart Display
- Every QM level is drawn as a horizontal ray extended to the right
- All labels are placed to the RIGHT of the last candle — your candles always stay clean
- Smart pixel-based label layout: nearby labels are staggered automatically, they NEVER overlap
- Labels re-arrange instantly when you zoom, scroll or resize the chart
- Color-coded: Buy QM in green (label under the level), Sell QM in red (label above) — or switch to classic single-color mode
- Duplicate protection: only the most recent QM is kept at each price (per direction)

Non-Repainting Engine
- All levels are calculated on CLOSED candles only — no running-candle logic
- Levels are recalculated once per new bar, not on every tick (zero terminal lag)
- Automatic object cleanup — remove the indicator and the chart is spotless

Smart Alerts (off by default)
- Each QM fires its alert EXACTLY ONCE — at the moment it is first completed
- No repeated alerts while the level stays on the chart
- No alert storm when you attach the indicator: existing historical QMs are registered silently
- Separate On/Off switches for Buy QM and Sell QM alerts
- 3 delivery channels: Popup, Push Notification, Email
- Every alert message includes direction, price, symbol, timeframe and time

Inputs

- Candle Length (closed candles) — how many recent closed candles are scanned (default 50, min 10)
- Show/Hide toggles: Buy QM, Sell QM, Text Labels
- Color Lines by QM Type + Buy / Sell / single-mode colors
- Label font and font size
- Full Alerts group: master switch, Popup / Push / Email, Buy/Sell switches

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any symbol and any timeframe — forex, gold, indices, crypto. Confirmed QM levels appear instantly with clean labels on the right side. A Buy QM marks a level where the market swept the low and reclaimed the structure high — watch it as a potential support/reversal zone. A Sell QM is the mirror resistance zone. For best results combine with higher-timeframe structure and your own trade plan.

Important Notes

- Push notifications require your MetaQuotes ID in MT5 (Tools -> Options -> Notifications); email alerts require SMTP settings
- Alerts work while the terminal is running
- This indicator is a level-detection tool, not financial advice. Trading involves risk — always use proper risk management

Creator: RWBTradeLab
If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review and share your feedback.
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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