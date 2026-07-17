Tick Candles Live Seconds Chart

MetaTrader 5 has no native second charts. Tick Candles fills that gap: true second-based candles (default 1 second), built directly from your broker's tick stream, in their own subwindow on any chart and symbol. TradingView-style wheel zoom, drag pan and crosshair readout, deep zoom that never compacts the data, a tick-count volume pane, live bid and ask lines with a spread readout, and one-key CSV export. No custom symbols, no offline charts, no setup: attach it to any chart and it backfills instantly.

What makes it different

- The data stays raw. Zooming out never converts your seconds into a higher timeframe. Below 1 pixel per candle it switches to pixel-column rendering (each column shows the high-low range of the candles behind it), so you can see hours of 1-second data and zoom right back in to every candle.
- It reads like a modern charting app: mouse wheel zooms, dragging pans, the newest candle sits where you want it (configurable right margin), and a LIVE button snaps back to the edge. END follows live, HOME jumps to the oldest data.
- It is honest about data quality. Seconds without ticks are drawn grey, never faked as price movement. When the feed goes quiet (market closed) the chart says so instead of inventing candles.

Features

- Candle-size buttons on the chart: 1s, 2s, 5s, 10s, 15s, 30s, 1m — one click, instant rebuild (any 1–60 s via the inputs)
- Up to 7 days of candles kept in memory (default 12 hours); tick-history backfill covers up to 24 hours, the rest fills live
- Instant backfill on attach from the broker tick history, in memory-safe chunks
- Tick-count volume pane under the price chart (direction-colored, scales with every zoom level)
- Crosshair with time, O/H/L/C, percentage change and tick-count readout of the candle under the cursor
- TradingView-style free chart: drag the price scale (or scroll over it) to stretch or flatten the vertical scale; then drag anywhere to move the view in any direction; LIVE or END snaps back to auto-fit
- Crosshair price label on the scale shows the percentage distance from the current price
- Live bid line with price label, optional ask line with a live spread readout in points
- Optional spread alert: set a points threshold, get at most one alert per minute
- Press E to export every kept candle (time, open, high, low, close, tick count) to a CSV file in the MQL5 Files folder — always the same file name per symbol, easy to find back; an on-chart banner and an alert confirm every save
- Zoom level is remembered across timeframe switches
- Per-candle tick counter in the header
- Works on symbols that quote bid/ask and on exchange symbols that only stream last-trade prices
- Self-healing rendering: survives window resizes, subwindow layout changes, long minimizes and market reopens without needing a timeframe switch
- Colors fully configurable, dark-theme default

How to use

1. Attach to any chart (the chart timeframe does not matter).
2. Scroll the mouse wheel inside the subwindow to zoom, drag to pan, click a size button (1s–1m) to change the candle size.
3. Drag or scroll the right price scale to stretch or flatten the chart vertically; then drag anywhere to move the view in any direction. END or the LIVE button returns to auto-fit and follows the live edge; HOME jumps to the oldest kept candle.
4. Hover for the crosshair readout; press E to export the kept candles to a CSV (the journal shows the file name).

Good to know

- History is limited to the configured ring (default 12 hours). The tool shows what your broker's tick feed delivers; it does not download external data.
- Candles are built from bid prices (or last-trade prices on exchange symbols). The ask line is live only.
- This is a visual tool in an indicator subwindow. It does not trade and it does not place objects on your main chart.

Free demo

The free demo runs in the Strategy Tester (MetaTrader trials cannot be attached to a live chart). For a good demo run: set the modelling to Every tick, pick a short date range of a day or two, and use a slow visual speed. A one second chart over a long range flies past even though the rendering is smooth. On a real chart the full version builds its candles live from your broker's tick stream, which is where the tool shines.

Why I built this

After switching to MetaTrader 5, I was disappointed it had no 1-second chart, or any sub-minute chart at all, so I built my own. It is inspired by the 1-second chart on MEXC, which I always liked the feel of.

Real-chart version

Want the seconds candles on a full-size real chart instead of a subwindow, so you can attach EAs and templates to them? That's my Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185807

Questions in the Comments tab are answered within 24 hours on trading days. Reported issues get fixed quickly.

Introductory price. Early buyers receive all future updates, and the price will rise as the indicator grows.
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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample
Badr El Fattahi
Utilities
The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector: M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 min
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Prop Firm Guard Daily Loss Protector
Badr El Fattahi
Utilities
The market can do anything. Your prop firm's limits cannot. Prop Firm Guard makes sure you never cross them: it watches your account in real time and closes everything BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is touched, whatever opened the trades: you, an EA, or a copied signal. It never trades a strategy of its own and promises no profit. It does one thing, reliably: keep you on the safe side of the wall. In short - Closes every position and blocks new trades BEFORE your daily-loss or m
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5
Badr El Fattahi
Utilities
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator turns any symbol into a real seconds chart. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (BTCUSD becomes BTCUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Not a subwindow drawing: a real chart. Attach indicators and EAs, draw trendlines, apply templates, zoom, scroll. Everything works. Made to stay current. Two things commonly go wrong with seconds charts: the chart stops updating and shows stale prices, or it f
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