Momentum Scalper Stop

Momentum Scalper Stop is a high-speed, fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for fast-paced trading environments. It specializes in capturing explosive price movements and momentum breakouts on low timeframes (M1).

By using an advanced Straddle Strategy, the EA instantly deploys pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) around the current market price, waiting to catch rapid spikes caused by high volatility or news events.

This EA is heavily optimized for major instruments with high liquidity and volatility, such as XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 time frame.

Key Features:

  • Instant Auto-Refresh: Once a trade hits Take Profit (TP) or Stop Loss (SL), the EA immediately recalculates and replaces the straddle trap to catch the next market wave without waiting for a new candle.

  • Dual-Layer Profit Protection: 1. Smart Break-Even: Automatically shifts the Stop Loss into a secured profit zone (+2 pips) the moment the trade goes in your favor (+5 pips), ensuring a risk-free run. 2. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Continuously trails the market price as the profit grows to maximize returns from strong trends.

  • Spread Control: Filters out unfavorable market entries during high-spread periods to prevent slippage.

  • One-Chart Setup: Easy to set up with simple, plug-and-play inputs.

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

  • Broker Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts with fast execution.

  • VPS: Highly recommended to minimize latency for optimal scalping performance.

Input Parameters Guide:

  • LotSize: Trading lot size for each position.

  • DistancePips: The distance (in pips) to place pending Buy/Sell Stop orders from the live market price.

  • TakeProfitPips: The main target profit.

  • StopLossPips: Initial emergency stop loss.

  • UseBreakEven: Enable/Disable the profit lock feature.

  • TriggerProfitPips: Target profit level to activate the Break-Even lock.

  • LockProfitPips: Amount of profit secured when Break-Even triggers.

  • UseTrailing: Enable/Disable active trailing stop.


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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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5 (4)
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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