Apex Smc Xau

Apex SMC XAU is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . This EA focuses on detecting institutional liquidity sweeps combined with Change in State of Delivery (CISD) confirmation on the M15 timeframe .

To ensure trade executions align with major market participants, the system features an advanced trend filter utilizing a 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from higher timeframes (H1/H4) , effectively minimizing the risk of trading against the primary trend.

Key Features:

  • Smart Money Logic: Capitalizes on institutional liquidity hunts (Liquidity Sweep) and high-probability structural reversal patterns .

  • Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter: Integrated H1/H4 EMA 200 filter to guarantee trades are taken in the direction of the major trend .

  • Structured Risk Management: Built-in Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) calculation (default 1:2) .

  • Smart Volume & Stops Protection: Automatically normalizes lot sizes and broker stops levels to ensure compatibility across various instruments and account types .

  • Spread Protection: Configurable maximum spread filter to prevent execution during volatile market conditions .

Recommended Settings & Guidelines:

  • Trading Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD (Optimized for M15) .

  • Timeframe: M15 .

  • Minimum Deposit: Highly flexible (supports dynamic lot adjustments based on available account margin) .

  • Account Type: Compatible with ECN, Raw, or Standard accounts (Low spread is highly recommended) .

Disclaimer: Always perform a backtest on a demo account first to understand the risk profile and performance characteristics of the EA before deploying it on a live account.


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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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