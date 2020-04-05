Liquidity Sweep Engine

Liquidity Sweep Engine: Trade Like the Smart Money

Have you ever watched your account equity evaporate because a grid or martingale EA refused to accept a loss? You are not alone. Most retail traders are trapped in a cycle of relying on systems that gamble with their capital, hoping the market will eventually turn around.

Imagine instead feeling complete peace of mind when you step away from your charts. Imagine knowing your capital is protected by the exact same risk-management frameworks used by institutional funds.

The Liquidity Sweep Engine is not another high-risk gamble. It is a calculated, single-shot algorithmic trading system designed to trade alongside the "Smart Money" using advanced Wyckoff Theory and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA).

Why the Liquidity Sweep Engine? (Your Edge)

While other EAs buy indiscriminately, the Liquidity Sweep Engine waits patiently. It analyzes market structure on higher timeframes and identifies critical support and resistance ranges.

It strikes only when it detects a Liquidity Sweep—those manipulated "false breakouts" (Wyckoff Springs and UTADs) where institutional players trap retail traders before reversing the market. By entering precisely when the trap is sprung, you align yourself with the true momentum of the market.

Uncompromising Institutional Risk Management

Your capital is your business. This engine protects it mercilessly.

  • Zero Martingale, Zero Grid: We use hard stop-losses on every single trade.
  • Fractional Kelly Sizing & VaR: Position sizing is mathematically optimized based on performance and Value at Risk, dynamically scaling down if your equity drops.
  • Daily Circuit Breakers: Hard-coded limits prevent excessive daily losses, shielding your account from unexpected market crashes.
  • Anti-Broker Stealth Shield: Virtual stops, latency guards, and spread filters keep your exact targets hidden from predatory broker plugins.

Key Advantages at a Glance

  • Trend-Aligned Smart Entries: Filters entries using H4 market structure.
  • News-Proof Operation: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact news events.
  • Partial Take Profits & Breakeven: Secures 50% of profits early and protects the rest for stress-free runners.
  • DOM Spoofing Detection: Actively scans for fake institutional volume spikes to prevent manipulated entries.

⚙️ Parameters & Inputs

Institutional Risk Management

  • Use Dynamic Lot: Enables dynamic calculation of lot sizes based on your equity and risk percentage.
  • Risk Percent: The base percentage of your account to risk on a single setup.
  • Use Equity Scale: Automatically reduces lot sizes if your account enters a drawdown to preserve capital.
  • Fixed Lot: The fixed lot size used if dynamic sizing is disabled.
  • Max Daily Loss: A hard circuit breaker that halts trading for the day if this drawdown is reached.
  • Max Drawdown Percent: Total maximum allowed drawdown before the EA pauses entirely.
  • Max Daily Profit: Your daily target. Once reached, trading stops to secure your gains.
  • Max Open Positions: Limits the maximum number of concurrent trades (default is 2).
  • Min SL Points: Enforces a minimum stop loss distance to protect against tight-stop hunting.
  • Max SL Distance Pct: Prevents entering trades where the required stop loss is too wide.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
  • Kelly Fraction: Adjusts risk dynamically based on recent win-rate performance (e.g., 0.25).
  • Max VaR Exposure: Total portfolio Value at Risk limit.
  • Volume Type: Choose between Tick Volume or Real Volume from your broker.

Stealth & Execution

  • Use Stealth: Uses virtual stops managed by the EA, keeping your levels invisible to the broker.
  • Partial Close: Automatically banks half the profit when price reaches 1 times your risk.
  • Use Breakeven: Moves your stop to breakeven quickly for risk-free trades.
  • Take Profit RR: Sets your final target (e.g., 2.0 means targeting twice your risk amount).
  • Slippage: Protects you from entering during severe slippage.
  • Max Spread: Blocks trading when broker spreads widen artificially.
  • Randomize Orders: Alters lot sizes slightly to prevent broker profiling algorithms from tracking your strategy.
  • Max Trades Per Day: Limits over-trading (default is 3).
  • Cooldown Minutes: Enforces a pacing limit between consecutive entries.

Wyckoff & VSA Analytics

  • Volume Period: Lookback period for average volume analysis.
  • High Volume Mult: The multiplier required to identify institutional volume anomalies.
  • Lookback Period: The structural range used to determine major support and resistance levels.
  • HTF: The higher timeframe used to filter overall market direction (Default: H4).
  • Use ATR SL: Adapts stop losses dynamically to current market volatility.

Institutional Filters

  • Corr Symbol: Asset used for cross-checking market momentum (e.g., DXY for EURUSD).
  • Use Corr Filter: Enables risk reduction if highly correlated pairs are acting erratically.
  • Min Signal Score: The algorithmic threshold required before a trade is approved.
  • Min Level Hits: Requires a support/resistance level to be tested multiple times before considered valid.
  • Pre News Mins / Post News Mins: Time buffer to stay out of the market during volatile high-impact news events.
  • Spoof Threshold: Detects fake limit orders designed to trap retail traders.

Notifications & Profiles

  • Enable Alerts / Email / Push: Choose how you want to be notified of trade setups and critical market events.
4:51 PM
 
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