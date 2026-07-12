FVG Mitigation Pro

Trader Cat's FVG Mitigation Pro — Fair Value Gap Indicator with Automatic Mitigation Tracking and Fixed Timeframe Locking Capability

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are one of the most-used concepts in Smart Money and ICT-style trading. Most FVG indicators just draw every gap they find and leave your chart buried under stale rectangles. This one tracks the full life cycle of every gap — and cleans up after itself. On top of that it has the capability to lock a specific time frame's FVGs and view it on any other time frame chart. In other words you can view the 4hr FVGs or the 1 minute chart or the Daily FVGs on the 5 minute chart, the opportunities are endless!

What makes it different

Three-state mitigation tracking. Every gap is classified and displayed according to how price has interacted with it:

  • Untouched — price has never entered the zone. Drawn at full opacity.
  • Partially mitigated — price has traded into the gap but not through it. Automatically recoloured and faded so you can see at a glance which zones have already been tested.
  • Fully mitigated — price has traversed 100% of the gap. Automatically removed from your chart.

You are never looking at a dead level. The chart shows only what still matters.

Confirmed-close plotting. A gap is only drawn once the third candle of the pattern has fully closed. No flickering zones appearing and vanishing while a candle is still forming. What you see is confirmed.

Intelligent opening-gap filter. Weekend gaps, session breaks and overnight jumps create price discontinuities that look like FVGs but strictly speaking aren't. The indicator has setting that detects these price gap FVGs and excludes them. There is also optionality of including them as part of your FVGs if you want to be a rebel. The filter is self-scaling — it measures the discontinuity against the average bar range on your chart, so it works identically on EURUSD, Gold and indices without you touching a setting. An absolute minimum threshold in points acts as a floor.

Optional calendar filters. Additionally exclude patterns that straddle a new trading day or a new week. These filters are timeframe-aware and disable themselves automatically on higher timeframes where they would be meaningless.

Flicker-free rendering. Zones are updated in place rather than deleted and redrawn on every tick. Your chart stays smooth and the indicator stays light on resources.

Midpoint line. All FVGs plotted have the optionality of plotting the 50% midpoint of the FVG with full customisability of the type of line plotted.

Key features

  • Bullish and bearish FVG detection and distinction
  • Automatic removal of fully mitigated gaps
  • Distinct colour and opacity for partially mitigated gaps
  • 50% midpoint (equilibrium) line on every FVG
  • Lock the indicator to any timeframe — view Daily FVGs while trading the 5-minute chart
  • Fully customisable colours, opacity, borders and line styles
  • Zones extend forward by a configurable number of bars
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Who it's for

Traders using Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, or any approach built around imbalance and inefficiency. Useful for identifying entry zones, gauging where price is likely to react, and keeping a clean chart that shows only unmitigated levels.

Inputs and parameters

General Settings

  • Max FVGs to display — how many of the most recent gaps to show (default 20)
  • Number of bars to scan — how far back to search for gaps (default 2000)
  • Locked Timeframe — the timeframe to read gaps from
  • Lock to specific timeframe — enable to use the locked timeframe instead of the chart's timeframe
  • Bars to extend zone right — how far forward each zone projects (default 50)

Opening-Gap Filters

  • Ignore patterns containing a price discontinuity — the main filter for weekend and session gaps (default on)
  • Discontinuity size as x average bar range — sensitivity of the filter, self-scaling (default 1.0)
  • Minimum discontinuity size in points — absolute floor for the filter (default 20)
  • Also ignore new-DAY pattern straddles — optional calendar filter
  • Also ignore new-WEEK pattern straddles — optional calendar filter

Mitigation Behaviour

  • Recolor partially-mitigated FVGs — enable distinct styling for tested zones (default on)
  • Opacity for partially-mitigated FVGs — how faded tested zones appear (default 25)
  • Use a distinct colour for partial mitigation — enable separate colours for tested zones
  • Partial Bullish FVG Colour — default dark green
  • Partial Bearish FVG Colour — default maroon

Bullish FVG Settings

  • Show Bullish FVGs — toggle bullish zones on or off
  • Bullish FVG Color — default lime green
  • Bullish Fill Opacity — 0 to 255 (default 50)
  • Fill Body — filled zone or outline only
  • Bullish Border Style — solid, dashed, dotted, etc.
  • Bullish Border Width — border thickness in pixels

Bearish FVG Settings

  • Show Bearish FVGs — toggle bearish zones on or off
  • Bearish FVG Color — default red
  • Bearish Fill Opacity — 0 to 255 (default 50)
  • Fill Body — filled zone or outline only
  • Bearish Border Style — solid, dashed, dotted, etc.
  • Bearish Border Width — border thickness in pixels

Midpoint (50%) Settings

  • Show 50% Midpoint Line — toggle the equilibrium line
  • Midpoint Line Color — default yellow
  • Midpoint Line Style — default dashed
  • Midpoint Line Width — line thickness in pixels

Notes

This is an indicator, not an automated trading system. It identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps; it does not place trades or generate buy and sell signals. It is intended as a charting and analysis tool to support your own decision-making.

Instruction Video:  https://youtu.be/Qd3idlU5uPo

Real time analysis video: https://youtu.be/pyNvM1sk2ec

Questions or feature requests are welcome — send me a message.

Gratitude for your support! Good luck with the trading! Strength and Honour!



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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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