Trader Cat's FVG Mitigation Pro — Fair Value Gap Indicator with Automatic Mitigation Tracking and Fixed Timeframe Locking Capability

Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are one of the most-used concepts in Smart Money and ICT-style trading. Most FVG indicators just draw every gap they find and leave your chart buried under stale rectangles. This one tracks the full life cycle of every gap — and cleans up after itself. On top of that it has the capability to lock a specific time frame's FVGs and view it on any other time frame chart. In other words you can view the 4hr FVGs or the 1 minute chart or the Daily FVGs on the 5 minute chart, the opportunities are endless!

What makes it different

Three-state mitigation tracking. Every gap is classified and displayed according to how price has interacted with it:

Untouched — price has never entered the zone. Drawn at full opacity.

Partially mitigated — price has traded into the gap but not through it. Automatically recoloured and faded so you can see at a glance which zones have already been tested.

Fully mitigated — price has traversed 100% of the gap. Automatically removed from your chart.

You are never looking at a dead level. The chart shows only what still matters.

Confirmed-close plotting. A gap is only drawn once the third candle of the pattern has fully closed. No flickering zones appearing and vanishing while a candle is still forming. What you see is confirmed.

Intelligent opening-gap filter. Weekend gaps, session breaks and overnight jumps create price discontinuities that look like FVGs but strictly speaking aren't. The indicator has setting that detects these price gap FVGs and excludes them. There is also optionality of including them as part of your FVGs if you want to be a rebel. The filter is self-scaling — it measures the discontinuity against the average bar range on your chart, so it works identically on EURUSD, Gold and indices without you touching a setting. An absolute minimum threshold in points acts as a floor.

Optional calendar filters. Additionally exclude patterns that straddle a new trading day or a new week. These filters are timeframe-aware and disable themselves automatically on higher timeframes where they would be meaningless.

Flicker-free rendering. Zones are updated in place rather than deleted and redrawn on every tick. Your chart stays smooth and the indicator stays light on resources.



Midpoint line. All FVGs plotted have the optionality of plotting the 50% midpoint of the FVG with full customisability of the type of line plotted.

Key features

Bullish and bearish FVG detection and distinction

Automatic removal of fully mitigated gaps

Distinct colour and opacity for partially mitigated gaps

50% midpoint (equilibrium) line on every FVG

Lock the indicator to any timeframe — view Daily FVGs while trading the 5-minute chart

Fully customisable colours, opacity, borders and line styles

Zones extend forward by a configurable number of bars

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Who it's for

Traders using Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, or any approach built around imbalance and inefficiency. Useful for identifying entry zones, gauging where price is likely to react, and keeping a clean chart that shows only unmitigated levels.

Inputs and parameters

General Settings

Max FVGs to display — how many of the most recent gaps to show (default 20)

— how many of the most recent gaps to show (default 20) Number of bars to scan — how far back to search for gaps (default 2000)

— how far back to search for gaps (default 2000) Locked Timeframe — the timeframe to read gaps from

— the timeframe to read gaps from Lock to specific timeframe — enable to use the locked timeframe instead of the chart's timeframe

— enable to use the locked timeframe instead of the chart's timeframe Bars to extend zone right — how far forward each zone projects (default 50)

Opening-Gap Filters

Ignore patterns containing a price discontinuity — the main filter for weekend and session gaps (default on)

— the main filter for weekend and session gaps (default on) Discontinuity size as x average bar range — sensitivity of the filter, self-scaling (default 1.0)

— sensitivity of the filter, self-scaling (default 1.0) Minimum discontinuity size in points — absolute floor for the filter (default 20)

— absolute floor for the filter (default 20) Also ignore new-DAY pattern straddles — optional calendar filter

— optional calendar filter Also ignore new-WEEK pattern straddles — optional calendar filter

Mitigation Behaviour

Recolor partially-mitigated FVGs — enable distinct styling for tested zones (default on)

— enable distinct styling for tested zones (default on) Opacity for partially-mitigated FVGs — how faded tested zones appear (default 25)

— how faded tested zones appear (default 25) Use a distinct colour for partial mitigation — enable separate colours for tested zones

— enable separate colours for tested zones Partial Bullish FVG Colour — default dark green

— default dark green Partial Bearish FVG Colour — default maroon

Bullish FVG Settings

Show Bullish FVGs — toggle bullish zones on or off

— toggle bullish zones on or off Bullish FVG Color — default lime green

— default lime green Bullish Fill Opacity — 0 to 255 (default 50)

— 0 to 255 (default 50) Fill Body — filled zone or outline only

— filled zone or outline only Bullish Border Style — solid, dashed, dotted, etc.

— solid, dashed, dotted, etc. Bullish Border Width — border thickness in pixels

Bearish FVG Settings

Show Bearish FVGs — toggle bearish zones on or off

— toggle bearish zones on or off Bearish FVG Color — default red

— default red Bearish Fill Opacity — 0 to 255 (default 50)

— 0 to 255 (default 50) Fill Body — filled zone or outline only

— filled zone or outline only Bearish Border Style — solid, dashed, dotted, etc.

— solid, dashed, dotted, etc. Bearish Border Width — border thickness in pixels

Midpoint (50%) Settings

Show 50% Midpoint Line — toggle the equilibrium line

— toggle the equilibrium line Midpoint Line Color — default yellow

— default yellow Midpoint Line Style — default dashed

— default dashed Midpoint Line Width — line thickness in pixels

Notes

This is an indicator, not an automated trading system. It identifies and displays Fair Value Gaps; it does not place trades or generate buy and sell signals. It is intended as a charting and analysis tool to support your own decision-making.



Instruction Video: https://youtu.be/Qd3idlU5uPo

Real time analysis video: https://youtu.be/pyNvM1sk2ec

Questions or feature requests are welcome — send me a message.

Gratitude for your support! Good luck with the trading! Strength and Honour!





