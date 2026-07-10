KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard Pro
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.37
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 10
KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard Pro is a real-time multisymbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5.
Retest Daily Weekly Monthly add New Feature after update , Now Notification More Reliable Ver 1.21
Feature of Pro Version:
- Filter
- Dark / Light Theme
- Symbol Selection
- Alert System Notification
Core Purpose:
It gives you an instant, at-a-glance overview of the bias and range status for up to 20 symbols (you define them in the inputs), across Daily, Weekly, and Monthly timeframes — without needing to switch charts.
Main Columns:
- Symbol + LIVE Price (changes color on up/down ticks)
- Bias (Bullish/Bearish % from the open of the current Day/Week/Month)
- Range Status:
- HIGH = Price broke above previous period's high
- LOW = Price broke below previous period's low
- NO BIAS / H{n} or L{n} = Still inside previous range, with how many times it has broken and returned
- Liquidity (DLQ/WLQ/MLQ): Shows if the price has touched the previous high (LH) and/or low (LL) this period
- Retest: Shows if a previous breakout has been retested
Key Features:
- Fully Live Dashboard — Updates in real-time (every tick + timer).
- Clickable & Sortable — Click column headers to sort by symbol, bias, or range. Click any symbol row to highlight it.
- Dark/Light Theme Toggle — Built-in theme switcher.
- Show/Hide Button — Clean on-chart toggle.
- Smart Notifications (on M15 candle close only to reduce noise):
- Overall bias changes
- Range breakouts (High/Low)
- Individual timeframe bias flips
- One combined summary on first attach (optional)
- Works on any chart (independent of the chart symbol).
- Supports all symbols your broker offers (Forex, Indices, Gold, BTC, etc.).
Ideal For:
- Day traders, swing traders, and position traders who want to quickly see market sentiment and breakout opportunities across multiple assets.
- Monitoring the "big picture" without opening many charts.
This is a pure information/dashboard tool — it does not trade, just informs.