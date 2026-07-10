KS Multisymbol Daily Week Month Live Dashboard Pro is a real-time multisymbol dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5.





Retest Daily Weekly Monthly add New Feature after update , Now Notification More Reliable Ver 1.21

Feature of Pro Version:

Filter

Dark / Light Theme

Symbol Selection

Alert System Notification

Core Purpose:

It gives you an instant, at-a-glance overview of the bias and range status for up to 20 symbols (you define them in the inputs), across Daily, Weekly, and Monthly timeframes — without needing to switch charts.





Main Columns:

Symbol + LIVE Price (changes color on up/down ticks)

(changes color on up/down ticks) Bias (Bullish/Bearish % from the open of the current Day/Week/Month)

(Bullish/Bearish % from the open of the current Day/Week/Month) Range Status : HIGH = Price broke above previous period's high LOW = Price broke below previous period's low NO BIAS / H{n} or L{n} = Still inside previous range, with how many times it has broken and returned

: Liquidity (DLQ/WLQ/MLQ) : Shows if the price has touched the previous high (LH) and/or low (LL) this period

: Shows if the price has touched the previous high (LH) and/or low (LL) this period Retest: Shows if a previous breakout has been retested

Key Features:

Fully Live Dashboard — Updates in real-time (every tick + timer).

— Updates in real-time (every tick + timer). Clickable & Sortable — Click column headers to sort by symbol, bias, or range. Click any symbol row to highlight it.

— Click column headers to sort by symbol, bias, or range. Click any symbol row to highlight it. Dark/Light Theme Toggle — Built-in theme switcher.

— Built-in theme switcher. Show/Hide Button — Clean on-chart toggle.

— Clean on-chart toggle. Smart Notifications (on M15 candle close only to reduce noise): Overall bias changes Range breakouts (High/Low) Individual timeframe bias flips One combined summary on first attach (optional)

(on M15 candle close only to reduce noise): Works on any chart (independent of the chart symbol).

(independent of the chart symbol). Supports all symbols your broker offers (Forex, Indices, Gold, BTC, etc.).

Ideal For:

Day traders, swing traders, and position traders who want to quickly see market sentiment and breakout opportunities across multiple assets.

Monitoring the "big picture" without opening many charts.

This is a pure information/dashboard tool — it does not trade, just informs.





