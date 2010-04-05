Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO V1

VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO V1 is an advanced Trade Manager and Position Management Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who execute manual entries and want to automate every aspect of trade management with professional precision.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors, VIRGO does not generate trading signals or open positions automatically. Instead, it takes full control of your open trades, applying intelligent risk management, stop protection, partial profit taking and adaptive trade management based on your own strategy.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), Indices, Stocks, CFDs or Cryptocurrencies, VIRGO helps you trade with greater discipline, consistency and confidence.

Why Choose VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO?

Most traders focus on finding better entries, but long-term profitability depends on how positions are managed.

Poor stop placement, emotional decisions, inconsistent exits and lack of risk control often destroy otherwise profitable trading strategies.

VIRGO eliminates these problems by automatically managing every stage of the trade according to your predefined rules.

This allows you to focus on market analysis while the software executes your trade management with speed, precision and discipline.

Key Features

Multi-Asset Management

VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO can automatically manage open positions across multiple symbols simultaneously using a single instance of the manager.

Even when attached to only one chart, VIRGO detects and manages positions opened on other supported charts and symbols, automatically applying ATR Stop Loss, Break Even, Partial Close, Smart Trailing Stop, and all configured protection features.

Additionally, the dashboard action buttons can control all managed positions at once when the scope is set to All Positions, providing centralized and efficient trade management.

Intelligent ATR-Based Stop Loss

Automatically calculates an optimized Stop Loss using the current market volatility measured by the Average True Range (ATR).

This dynamic approach adapts to changing market conditions, reducing unnecessary stop-outs while maintaining effective risk control.

Automatic Server-Side Stop Loss

As soon as a position is detected, VIRGO places a physical Stop Loss directly on your broker's server.

Even if your computer shuts down or your internet connection is interrupted, your position remains protected.

Emergency Take Profit Protection

Automatically creates a server-side emergency Take Profit as an additional layer of protection.

Your trades remain safeguarded even in unexpected situations.

Smart Partial Close System

Automatically closes configurable portions of your position at multiple profit targets.

Each partial level can be individually configured using:

Position percentage

Risk-to-Reward ratio

Independent execution settings

Lock in profits while allowing the remaining position to capture larger market moves.

Automatic Break Even

Move your Stop Loss to the entry price automatically after reaching your desired profit level.

Protect winning trades and eliminate unnecessary risk.

ATR Adaptive Trailing Stop

Unlike fixed-distance trailing stops, VIRGO dynamically follows price action based on current market volatility.

This intelligent approach reduces premature exits while maximizing trend-following opportunities.

Emergency Smart TP

Even after the Trailing Stop becomes active, VIRGO continuously monitors price movement and applies additional protection mechanisms to secure accumulated profits whenever necessary.

Continuous Trade Monitoring

The system constantly supervises every managed position, including:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Break Even

Partial Closings

Trailing Stop

Protection Status

Position Health

Everything operates automatically without manual intervention.

Automatic Recovery

If MetaTrader 5 is restarted or the connection is temporarily lost, VIRGO automatically detects existing positions and restores full trade management.

No manual reconfiguration is required.

Professional Control Panel

A modern, intuitive dashboard provides real-time information including:

Trade Status

Position Information

Current Profit

Stop Loss Distance

Take Profit Distance

Risk-to-Reward Ratio

Current ATR

Active Management Status

Designed for fast decision making with a clean and professional interface.

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver (XAGUSD)

Indices

Stocks

CFDs

Cryptocurrencies

Compatible Markets

Compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.

Supports both Hedging and Netting account types.

Main Benefits

✔ Professional Trade Management

✔ Intelligent Risk Management

✔ ATR Dynamic Stop Loss

✔ Automatic Break Even

✔ Adaptive Trailing Stop

✔ Smart Partial Close

✔ Emergency Take Profit Protection

✔ Server-Side Position Protection

✔ Automatic Recovery

✔ Real-Time Monitoring

✔ Easy Configuration

✔ Compatible with Any Manual Trading Strategy

Who Is It For?

VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO is ideal for:

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Position Traders

Professional Traders

Discretionary Traders

Manual Traders

Regardless of your trading style, VIRGO enhances discipline and execution without changing your entry strategy.

What This Product Does NOT Do

This utility does not generate Buy or Sell signals.

It does not automatically open trades.

Its exclusive purpose is to professionally manage positions that have already been opened by the trader.

Professional Risk Management

Successful trading is not only about finding winning entries.

It is about protecting capital, minimizing losses and maximizing profitable trades.

VIRGO automates these critical tasks using advanced algorithms and configurable rules, helping traders maintain consistency under all market conditions.

Product Highlights

• Professional Trade Manager

• Advanced Position Manager

• Smart Risk Management

• ATR Stop Loss

• Automatic Break Even

• ATR Adaptive Trailing Stop

• Multi-Level Partial Close

• Emergency Take Profit

• Server-Side Protection

• Automatic Position Recovery

• Professional Dashboard

• Compatible with Any Manual Strategy

• MetaTrader 5 Utility

SEO Keywords

Trade Manager • Position Manager • Manual Trading • Risk Management • Money Management • ATR Stop Loss • Break Even • Trailing Stop • Partial Close • Smart Trade Management • Position Protection • MetaTrader 5 • MT5 Utility • Professional Trading Tool • Forex Trade Manager • Gold Trade Manager • XAUUSD • XAGUSD • Trading Assistant • Trade Automation

Take Your Trade Management to the Next Level

Whether you are an experienced professional or an improving trader, VIRGO ATR RR MANAGER PRO V1 provides the automation, precision and discipline needed to execute your trading plan with confidence.

Protect your capital, reduce emotional decisions and manage every trade like a professional — all while keeping full control over your own trading strategy.