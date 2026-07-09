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NOVA GOLD FUSION

RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD

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Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation.





The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signal-per-day control, and real-time alerts.





The goal is simple: stronger confirmation, fewer random setups, and a more disciplined Gold trading workflow.





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CORE IDEA

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Nova Gold Fusion is built around a multi-filter confirmation model.





Instead of generating frequent signals without structure, the indicator waits for several conditions to align before displaying a BUY or SELL setup.





It is designed for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want:





✓ EMA trend confirmation

✓ RSI momentum validation

✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones

✓ Cleaner signal filtering

✓ Real-time alerts

✓ Better trading discipline





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MAIN FEATURES

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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD

✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart

✓ EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation

✓ RSI momentum confirmation

✓ Optional EMA slope validation

✓ Optional RSI slope validation

✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones

✓ Candle confirmation filter

✓ Trading session filter

✓ Minimum candles between signals

✓ One signal per day option

✓ Popup alerts

✓ Sound alerts

✓ Mobile push notifications

✓ Clean on-chart trade zones

✓ Optimized calculation for smoother chart loading





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SIGNAL LOGIC

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Nova Gold Fusion uses a layered confirmation process:





1. Gold-Focused Price Engine





The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a calculation model designed for Gold market behavior.





2. EMA 20 / EMA 100 Trend Filter





BUY signals are confirmed when price is above EMA 20 and EMA 20 is above EMA 100.





SELL signals are confirmed when price is below EMA 20 and EMA 20 is below EMA 100.





3. RSI Momentum Filter





BUY signals require RSI strength above the selected BUY level.





SELL signals require RSI weakness below the selected SELL level.





This helps confirm whether market momentum supports the trade direction.





4. ATR Trade Zones





When a valid setup appears, the indicator displays structured trade zones:





• Entry

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit





These levels are calculated using ATR volatility logic.





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WHY TRADERS USE IT

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Many indicators rely on only one type of confirmation.





Nova Gold Fusion combines trend and momentum filtering in one structured tool:





• EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirms market direction

• RSI confirms momentum strength

• ATR zones define risk and reward

• Candle confirmation improves setup quality

• Session filter helps avoid low-quality market hours

• One signal per day helps reduce overtrading





This makes it useful for traders who prefer quality over quantity.





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INPUT PARAMETERS

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CORE SETTINGS





• Gold Step Mode

Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.





• ATR Period

Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.





• Gold Threshold

Controls how strict the calculated level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.





• Bars To Scan On First Load

Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.





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EMA FILTER SETTINGS

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• Enable EMA Filter

Turns the EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirmation filter on or off.





• Fast EMA Period

Defines the fast EMA period. Default value: 20.





• Slow EMA Period

Defines the slow EMA period. Default value: 100.





• EMA Slope Confirmation

When enabled, BUY signals require positive EMA direction and SELL signals require negative EMA direction.





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RSI FILTER SETTINGS

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• Enable RSI Filter

Turns RSI momentum confirmation on or off.





• RSI Period

Defines the RSI period used for momentum analysis. Default value: 14.





• RSI BUY Minimum

Defines the minimum RSI value required for BUY confirmation. Default value: 55.





• RSI SELL Maximum

Defines the maximum RSI value required for SELL confirmation. Default value: 45.





• RSI Slope Confirmation

When enabled, RSI must also move in the direction of the signal.





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RISK SETTINGS

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• Entry Offset ATR

Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.





• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier

Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.





• Take Profit ATR Multiplier

Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.





• Minimum Candles Between Signals

Controls the minimum distance between two signals.





• One Signal Per Day

When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.





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FILTER SETTINGS

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• Candle Confirmation

Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.





• Session Filter

Allows signals only during the selected trading session.





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DISPLAY SETTINGS

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• Draw Trade Zones

Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.





• Label Digits

Controls the number of decimals displayed on chart labels.





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ALERT SETTINGS

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• Popup Alert

Shows a popup message when a new signal appears.





• Sound Alert

Plays a sound when a new signal appears.





• Mobile Push Notification

Sends signal notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.





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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS

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• Fast EMA Period: 20

• Slow EMA Period: 100

• RSI Period: 14

• RSI BUY Minimum: 55

• RSI SELL Maximum: 45

• RSI Slope Confirmation: Disabled

• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled

• ATR Period: 14

• Gold Threshold: 4.0

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0

• One Signal Per Day: Enabled





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BEST PRACTICE

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For better use, combine Nova Gold Fusion with:





• Market structure

• Support and resistance

• Higher timeframe direction

• Proper lot size

• Risk management

• News awareness





The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading system.





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IMPORTANT RISK NOTE

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Nova Gold Fusion does not guarantee profits.





Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, timeframe, spread, volatility, and trader risk management.





Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.