Nova Gold Fusion

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NOVA GOLD FUSION
RSI + EMA 20 / EMA 100 Gold Signal Indicator for XAUUSD
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Nova Gold Fusion is a professional Gold trading indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want cleaner signals supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation.

The indicator combines a Gold-focused price calculation engine with EMA 20 / EMA 100 trend filtering, RSI confirmation, ATR-based Entry / Stop Loss / Take Profit zones, candle confirmation, session filtering, signal cooldown, one-signal-per-day control, and real-time alerts.

The goal is simple: stronger confirmation, fewer random setups, and a more disciplined Gold trading workflow.

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CORE IDEA
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Nova Gold Fusion is built around a multi-filter confirmation model.

Instead of generating frequent signals without structure, the indicator waits for several conditions to align before displaying a BUY or SELL setup.

It is designed for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want:

✓ EMA trend confirmation  
✓ RSI momentum validation  
✓ Structured Entry / SL / TP zones  
✓ Cleaner signal filtering  
✓ Real-time alerts  
✓ Better trading discipline  

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MAIN FEATURES
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✓ Designed specifically for Gold / XAUUSD  
✓ BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart  
✓ EMA 20 and EMA 100 trend confirmation  
✓ RSI momentum confirmation  
✓ Optional EMA slope validation  
✓ Optional RSI slope validation  
✓ ATR-based Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones  
✓ Candle confirmation filter  
✓ Trading session filter  
✓ Minimum candles between signals  
✓ One signal per day option  
✓ Popup alerts  
✓ Sound alerts  
✓ Mobile push notifications  
✓ Clean on-chart trade zones  
✓ Optimized calculation for smoother chart loading  

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SIGNAL LOGIC
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Nova Gold Fusion uses a layered confirmation process:

1. Gold-Focused Price Engine

The indicator analyzes confirmed candles using a calculation model designed for Gold market behavior.

2. EMA 20 / EMA 100 Trend Filter

BUY signals are confirmed when price is above EMA 20 and EMA 20 is above EMA 100.

SELL signals are confirmed when price is below EMA 20 and EMA 20 is below EMA 100.

3. RSI Momentum Filter

BUY signals require RSI strength above the selected BUY level.

SELL signals require RSI weakness below the selected SELL level.

This helps confirm whether market momentum supports the trade direction.

4. ATR Trade Zones

When a valid setup appears, the indicator displays structured trade zones:

• Entry  
• Stop Loss  
• Take Profit  

These levels are calculated using ATR volatility logic.

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WHY TRADERS USE IT
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Many indicators rely on only one type of confirmation.

Nova Gold Fusion combines trend and momentum filtering in one structured tool:

• EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirms market direction  
• RSI confirms momentum strength  
• ATR zones define risk and reward  
• Candle confirmation improves setup quality  
• Session filter helps avoid low-quality market hours  
• One signal per day helps reduce overtrading  

This makes it useful for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

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INPUT PARAMETERS
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CORE SETTINGS

• Gold Step Mode  
Controls the internal Gold step calculation. Automatic mode selects the step based on the current timeframe.

• ATR Period  
Defines the ATR period used for volatility-based trade zones.

• Gold Threshold  
Controls how strict the calculated level alignment should be. Lower values make the signal condition stricter.

• Bars To Scan On First Load  
Controls how many historical candles are scanned when the indicator is loaded.

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EMA FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable EMA Filter  
Turns the EMA 20 / EMA 100 confirmation filter on or off.

• Fast EMA Period  
Defines the fast EMA period. Default value: 20.

• Slow EMA Period  
Defines the slow EMA period. Default value: 100.

• EMA Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, BUY signals require positive EMA direction and SELL signals require negative EMA direction.

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RSI FILTER SETTINGS
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• Enable RSI Filter  
Turns RSI momentum confirmation on or off.

• RSI Period  
Defines the RSI period used for momentum analysis. Default value: 14.

• RSI BUY Minimum  
Defines the minimum RSI value required for BUY confirmation. Default value: 55.

• RSI SELL Maximum  
Defines the maximum RSI value required for SELL confirmation. Default value: 45.

• RSI Slope Confirmation  
When enabled, RSI must also move in the direction of the signal.

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RISK SETTINGS
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• Entry Offset ATR  
Controls the Entry level offset using ATR.

• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Stop Loss distance based on ATR.

• Take Profit ATR Multiplier  
Defines the Take Profit distance based on ATR.

• Minimum Candles Between Signals  
Controls the minimum distance between two signals.

• One Signal Per Day  
When enabled, the indicator allows only one signal per trading day.

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FILTER SETTINGS
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• Candle Confirmation  
Confirms BUY signals with bullish candles and SELL signals with bearish candles.

• Session Filter  
Allows signals only during the selected trading session.

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DISPLAY SETTINGS
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• Draw Trade Zones  
Shows or hides the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit zones on the chart.

• Label Digits  
Controls the number of decimals displayed on chart labels.

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ALERT SETTINGS
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• Popup Alert  
Shows a popup message when a new signal appears.

• Sound Alert  
Plays a sound when a new signal appears.

• Mobile Push Notification  
Sends signal notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app.

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RECOMMENDED DEFAULT SETTINGS
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• Fast EMA Period: 20  
• Slow EMA Period: 100  
• RSI Period: 14  
• RSI BUY Minimum: 55  
• RSI SELL Maximum: 45  
• RSI Slope Confirmation: Disabled  
• EMA Slope Confirmation: Enabled  
• ATR Period: 14  
• Gold Threshold: 4.0  
• Stop Loss ATR Multiplier: 2.0  
• Take Profit ATR Multiplier: 4.0  
• One Signal Per Day: Enabled  

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BEST PRACTICE
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For better use, combine Nova Gold Fusion with:

• Market structure  
• Support and resistance  
• Higher timeframe direction  
• Proper lot size  
• Risk management  
• News awareness  

The indicator is designed as a decision-support tool, not an automatic trading system.

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IMPORTANT RISK NOTE
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Nova Gold Fusion does not guarantee profits.

Trading Gold involves risk, and results can vary depending on market conditions, broker pricing, timeframe, spread, volatility, and trader risk management.

Always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Explosion Signal Indicator
Sergei Ivashko
Индикаторы
Explosion Signal Indicator анализирует рынок на предмет резких изменений волатильности и объёма, которые часто предшествуют значительным ценовым движениям. Индикатор использует соотношение короткого и длинного ATR для оценки текущей волатильности относительно среднего уровня. Параллельно отслеживается текущий объём в сравнении со средним за заданный период. При обнаружении превышения заданных порогов волатильности или объёма индикатор определяет направление движения через расчёт моментума — ра
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini – это бесплатный индикатор для MetaTrader 5 , который в реальном времени показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) в виде понятной и быстрой к чтению панели. Цель: за несколько секунд определить сильные и слабые валюты, чтобы сформировать целевой watchlist (например, выбрать пары, где сильная валюта противостоит слабой). Что
FREE
Aklamavo Trading Sessions
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
This   ForexTrading Sessions   indicator is a powerful visual tool for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the three major forex trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) on your chart  with the Asian Mid-line. 1. Trading Session Visualization Asian Session : 00:00 - 09:00 GMT (blue/aqua color) London Session : 08:00 - 17:00 GMT (magenta color) New York Session : 13:00 - 22:00 GMT (orange color) 2. Time Zone Adaptation TimeZoneShift   input allows you to adjust sessions to your local time Example:
FREE
Nem Nem
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Индикаторы
Nem Nem is super accurate mt5 indicator it is working with any pair any time frame it will show and provide you with high Winrate signal you can use for forex pairs , gold and any other pairs it is easy to use also you can see the white lines for starting and end of signals it will help you to read the chart and enter and make correct decisions in trades. also it  will be clear for you when to enter and exit from any trades
FREE
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
С этим продуктом покупают
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Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
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Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
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Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Индикаторы
GoldenX Entry — это индикатор для MT5 с адаптивным алгоритмом Smart Entry Trend, системой оценки сигналов, детектором рыночных режимов и фильтром волатильности. Каждый сигнал включает рассчитанный уровень входа, три уровня Take-Profit (TP1, TP2, TP3) и уровень Stop-Loss. Он построен на нескольких аналитических слоях, предназначенных для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям, объединяя многоуровневую аналитическую систему со встроенным оптимизатором и системой статистического отслеживания. Инди
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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5 (4)
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5 (1)
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