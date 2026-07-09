Exect

Exect — a lightweight trading panel for MetaTrader 5

Exect is a no-frills trade panel for fast order entry and hands-on position management. No cluttered dashboards, no dozens of tabs you never open, no heavy calculations slowing your terminal. Just a clean sidebar that does the daily job, fast.

Why lightweight matters
- Snappy response — the panel adds virtually no load to your chart or terminal.
- No learning curve for the essentials — open and manage a trade in a couple of clicks.
- Everything is one click or one hotkey away — no digging through menus.

What’s inside — only the daily essentials
- Fast entry — market, limit and stop orders by hotkey or by clicking the chart.
- Risk-based position sizing — fixed lot, fixed money risk, or % of balance/equity, calculated automatically from your Stop Loss.
- Draggable SL / TP / Entry lines right on the chart, with live P/L and Risk:Reward shown on the TP line.
- One-click Breakeven and Trailing Stop (manual or automatic), plus Trailing Take-Profit.
- KL TP — partial take-profit at your key price levels (up to 10 per position).
- RiskShield — daily drawdown guard with an optional emergency close.
- Position Picker & Position Info — act on many positions at once, or edit a single one precisely.
- Hedging and netting accounts supported.
- Dark / light theme, multilanguage tooltips (EN / RU / DE / FR / ES), CSV trade-history export.

Hotkeys
Q — limit · W — market · A — buy · D — sell · S — set SL · T — set TP

Requirements
MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Please note
Exect is a manual trading assistant. It executes your decisions instantly and helps you manage open trades; it does not trade on its own and does not generate signals. You stay in control of every order.

Attach it to a chart, allow algo trading, and you are ready. That’s the whole idea — light, focused, and out of your way.


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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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