Exect
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 9 七月 2026
- 激活: 7
Exect — a lightweight trading panel for MetaTrader 5
Exect is a no-frills trade panel for fast order entry and hands-on position management. No cluttered dashboards, no dozens of tabs you never open, no heavy calculations slowing your terminal. Just a clean sidebar that does the daily job, fast.
Why lightweight matters
- Snappy response — the panel adds virtually no load to your chart or terminal.
- No learning curve for the essentials — open and manage a trade in a couple of clicks.
- Everything is one click or one hotkey away — no digging through menus.
What’s inside — only the daily essentials
- Fast entry — market, limit and stop orders by hotkey or by clicking the chart.
- Risk-based position sizing — fixed lot, fixed money risk, or % of balance/equity, calculated automatically from your Stop Loss.
- Draggable SL / TP / Entry lines right on the chart, with live P/L and Risk:Reward shown on the TP line.
- One-click Breakeven and Trailing Stop (manual or automatic), plus Trailing Take-Profit.
- KL TP — partial take-profit at your key price levels (up to 10 per position).
- RiskShield — daily drawdown guard with an optional emergency close.
- Position Picker & Position Info — act on many positions at once, or edit a single one precisely.
- Hedging and netting accounts supported.
- Dark / light theme, multilanguage tooltips (EN / RU / DE / FR / ES), CSV trade-history export.
Hotkeys
Q — limit · W — market · A — buy · D — sell · S — set SL · T — set TP
Requirements
MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
Please note
Exect is a manual trading assistant. It executes your decisions instantly and helps you manage open trades; it does not trade on its own and does not generate signals. You stay in control of every order.
Attach it to a chart, allow algo trading, and you are ready. That’s the whole idea — light, focused, and out of your way.