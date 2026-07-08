Exect — a lightweight trading panel for MetaTrader 5

Exect is a no-frills trade panel for fast order entry and hands-on position management. No cluttered dashboards, no dozens of tabs you never open, no heavy calculations slowing your terminal. Just a clean sidebar that does the daily job, fast.

Why lightweight matters

- Snappy response — the panel adds virtually no load to your chart or terminal.

- No learning curve for the essentials — open and manage a trade in a couple of clicks.

- Everything is one click or one hotkey away — no digging through menus.

What’s inside — only the daily essentials

- Fast entry — market, limit and stop orders by hotkey or by clicking the chart.

- Risk-based position sizing — fixed lot, fixed money risk, or % of balance/equity, calculated automatically from your Stop Loss.

- Draggable SL / TP / Entry lines right on the chart, with live P/L and Risk:Reward shown on the TP line.

- One-click Breakeven and Trailing Stop (manual or automatic), plus Trailing Take-Profit.

- KL TP — partial take-profit at your key price levels (up to 10 per position).

- RiskShield — daily drawdown guard with an optional emergency close.

- Position Picker & Position Info — act on many positions at once, or edit a single one precisely.

- Hedging and netting accounts supported.

- Dark / light theme, multilanguage tooltips (EN / RU / DE / FR / ES), CSV trade-history export.

Hotkeys

Q — limit · W — market · A — buy · D — sell · S — set SL · T — set TP

Requirements

MetaTrader 5. Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Please note

Exect is a manual trading assistant. It executes your decisions instantly and helps you manage open trades; it does not trade on its own and does not generate signals. You stay in control of every order.

Attach it to a chart, allow algo trading, and you are ready. That’s the whole idea — light, focused, and out of your way.