Margin Call Direct Hedger

Strategy:

This is a Guard for your account in case the Margin Call of the Account is called. The most brokers have Margin Call at Margin Level of 100%.

If account Margin Level is below TriggerMarginLevelPercent (100%), the EA checks all open account positions. For every non-hedge position it opens one reverse position with the same symbol and same volume.

After that it will remove itself from the Chart


IMPORTANT:

  • CHECK this manually on the Account before using this EA. Only some Broker offer this: Opening of new Heding Postion do not need more margin.
  • Requires a hedging account. On a netting account this logic will not work.
  • Existing hedge positions created by this EA are skipped to prevent an endless loop.
  • Hedge comments include the source position ticket, so the same source position will not be hedged twice.

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