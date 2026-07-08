Margin Call Direct Hedger
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 10 июля 2026
Strategy:
This is a Guard for your account in case the Margin Call of the Account is called. The most brokers have Margin Call at Margin Level of 100%.
If account Margin Level is below TriggerMarginLevelPercent (100%), the EA checks all open account positions. For every non-hedge position it opens one reverse position with the same symbol and same volume.
After that it will remove itself from the Chart
IMPORTANT:
- CHECK this manually on the Account before using this EA. Only some Broker offer this: Opening of new Heding Postion do not need more margin.
- Requires a hedging account. On a netting account this logic will not work.
- Existing hedge positions created by this EA are skipped to prevent an endless loop.
- Hedge comments include the source position ticket, so the same source position will not be hedged twice.