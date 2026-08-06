Trading Assistant Panel Boxes MT5

Trading Assistant Boxes MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with visual position boxes. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution, simple position management and clear chart-based trade planning.

The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number.

The visual boxes display entry, stop loss and take profit areas directly on the chart. They help show the risk and target zones of open positions and pending orders. Box controls allow shifting and resizing the visual box and adjusting virtual SL/TP levels before applying them to the broker.

Breakeven management can move stop loss to the entry area after the selected profit distance is reached. Optional partial close can close a selected percentage of the position once per ticket. The EA keeps this breakeven state through chart timeframe changes.

Trailing controls can move SL and TP after the configured start distance. All main settings are editable from the chart panel.

Main inputs:

Lot - default order volume.
SL - default stop loss in points.
TP - default take profit in points.
Magic - Magic Number used to identify positions.
BEStart - profit distance in points before breakeven logic starts.
BEIndent - breakeven offset in points.
BEPercent - percentage of volume for optional partial close.
TrailStart - profit distance in points before trailing starts.
TrailStep - trailing distance in points.
BoxesVisible - show or hide chart boxes.
BoxColorProfit - profit area color.
BoxColorLoss - loss area color.
BoxColorEntry - entry line color.

Notes:
Trading Assistant Boxes MT5 is a manual trading utility. It does not generate trading signals and does not guarantee trading results.
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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