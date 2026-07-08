Structure Flow MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 20
Structure Flow MT5 is an advanced market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and institutional trading techniques.
The indicator automatically detects and visualizes key market structure elements directly on the chart, helping traders understand price movement without manually drawing levels.
Main Features
✔ Automatic Market Structure detection (BOS & CHoCH)
✔ Swing High / Swing Low identification
✔ Volumetric Order Blocks
✔ Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
✔ Breaker Blocks
✔ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✔ Liquidity Sweeps
✔ Market Structure Mapping
✔ Optional candle coloring
✔ Dark & Light themes
✔ Highly customizable settings
Why use Structure Flow?
Structure Flow helps traders identify important institutional price areas where reactions are more likely to occur.
Instead of manually searching for structure, the indicator performs the calculations automatically and displays clean visual zones directly on the chart.
It can be used for:
- Price Action trading
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
- Intraday trading
- Scalping
- Swing trading
- Multi-timeframe analysis
Suitable Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Cryptocurrencies
- Commodities
- CFDs
Compatible With
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Notes
The indicator does not open trades automatically.
It is designed as a professional market analysis tool that assists traders in identifying potential trading opportunities.