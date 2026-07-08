Structure Flow MT5

Structure Flow MT5 – Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Structure Flow MT5 is an advanced market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and institutional trading techniques.

The indicator automatically detects and visualizes key market structure elements directly on the chart, helping traders understand price movement without manually drawing levels.

Main Features

✔ Automatic Market Structure detection (BOS & CHoCH)

✔ Swing High / Swing Low identification

✔ Volumetric Order Blocks

✔ Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks

✔ Breaker Blocks

✔ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

✔ Liquidity Sweeps

✔ Market Structure Mapping

✔ Optional candle coloring

✔ Dark & Light themes

✔ Highly customizable settings

Why use Structure Flow?

Structure Flow helps traders identify important institutional price areas where reactions are more likely to occur.

Instead of manually searching for structure, the indicator performs the calculations automatically and displays clean visual zones directly on the chart.

It can be used for:

  • Price Action trading
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping
  • Swing trading
  • Multi-timeframe analysis

Suitable Markets

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies
  • Commodities
  • CFDs

Compatible With

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Notes

The indicator does not open trades automatically.

It is designed as a professional market analysis tool that assists traders in identifying potential trading opportunities.


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Trading Assistant Panel MT5 is a compact manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution and simple position management directly from the chart. The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Buy Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number. Breakeven management can move stop loss to the entry area after the selected profit distance is rea
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Trading Assistant Boxes MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 with visual position boxes. It is designed for traders who want quick order execution, simple position management and clear chart-based trade planning. The panel supports Buy and Sell market orders, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders. It also includes close-all, close-buy and close-sell controls filtered by symbol and Magic Number. The visual boxes display entry, stop loss and take profit areas di
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