Structure Flow MT5 – Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Structure Flow MT5 is an advanced market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and institutional trading techniques.

The indicator automatically detects and visualizes key market structure elements directly on the chart, helping traders understand price movement without manually drawing levels.

Main Features

✔ Automatic Market Structure detection (BOS & CHoCH)

✔ Swing High / Swing Low identification

✔ Volumetric Order Blocks

✔ Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks

✔ Breaker Blocks

✔ Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

✔ Liquidity Sweeps

✔ Market Structure Mapping

✔ Optional candle coloring

✔ Dark & Light themes

✔ Highly customizable settings

Why use Structure Flow?

Structure Flow helps traders identify important institutional price areas where reactions are more likely to occur.

Instead of manually searching for structure, the indicator performs the calculations automatically and displays clean visual zones directly on the chart.

It can be used for:

Price Action trading

Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

Intraday trading

Scalping

Swing trading

Multi-timeframe analysis

Suitable Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Commodities

CFDs

Compatible With

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Notes

The indicator does not open trades automatically.

It is designed as a professional market analysis tool that assists traders in identifying potential trading opportunities.