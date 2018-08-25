Fast T3 MA

Trend indicator derived from T3 moving averages. This indicator is part of the T3 Cloud MA indicator and is posted here on its own.

Buying/Selling opportunities above/below line. The MA line can also be used as dynamic support/resistance for more aggressive entries.

Use default values for best settings. The number of look back bars is user defined.

This indicator can be used in combination with other strategies such as price action.

Suitable for all time frames.