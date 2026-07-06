Just On Time
- 指标
-
- 版本: 1.3
- 更新: 21 七月 2026
This minimalist indicator enables you to switch between timeframes using hotkeys, while displaying the symbol and the time remaining until the candle closes. You can customise the layout, font size and colours.
JustOnTime is a simple yet indispensable indicator
- It displays the current symbol and timeframe
- 7 customisable slots: enter the timeframe and the key you want to assign to it (e.g. ‘H4’ → ‘4’)
Default hotkeys: 1 → M5, 2 → M15, 3 → H1, 4 → H4, 5 → D1, 6 → W1, 7 → MN1
- Shows a real-time countdown to the close of the current candlestick
Settings:
- Six positioning options: any corner of the chart or centred at the top or bottom
- The timer can be placed above or below the main line
- Independent font size and colour for the symbol/timeframe and timer
- Fine-tuning of the X/Y position
Indicator, Chart, Timeframe, Countdown, Candletimer, Multi-timeframe