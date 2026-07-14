Supply Demand Drawing Panel is a manual chart drawing and alert toolkit for MetaTrader 5.





It helps traders mark important price areas quickly using an on-chart panel. You can draw supply zones, demand zones, consolidation boxes, uptrendlines, downtrendlines, channels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci retracements without opening the normal MT5 object menu every time.





This product does not open trades and does not give guaranteed buy or sell signals. It is a chart-marking and alert utility designed to make technical analysis faster and cleaner.





Main features





- Fast draggable on-chart drawing panel

- Supply, demand and consolidation zone buttons

- Uptrendline and downtrendline buttons

- Upchannel and downchannel buttons

- Horizontal line button for support and resistance levels

- Fibonacci retracement button

- Zone, line and channel touch alerts

- Persistent alert state to reduce repeated alerts after reloads

- Magnet snap to nearby candle OHLC prices

- Rectangle extend left, extend right and both-side extend controls

- Show or hide zone text labels

- Undo last created object

- Clear all RectTV-created objects

- Minimize and restore panel

- Custom colors, button names, object styles and alert settings





Who this is for





This tool is useful for traders who manually mark supply and demand zones, support and resistance levels, breakout areas, consolidation ranges, trendlines, channels, Fibonacci pullback areas and key price levels.





It can be used on forex, gold, indices, crypto and other MetaTrader 5 symbols, depending on your broker.





Important note





This product is a drawing and alert utility. It does not predict the market, does not trade automatically and does not guarantee profits. Traders should use their own strategy, confirmation and risk management.