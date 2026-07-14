Supply Demand Drawing Panel

Supply Demand Drawing Panel is a manual chart drawing and alert toolkit for MetaTrader 5.

It helps traders mark important price areas quickly using an on-chart panel. You can draw supply zones, demand zones, consolidation boxes, uptrendlines, downtrendlines, channels, horizontal levels and Fibonacci retracements without opening the normal MT5 object menu every time.

This product does not open trades and does not give guaranteed buy or sell signals. It is a chart-marking and alert utility designed to make technical analysis faster and cleaner.

Main features

- Fast draggable on-chart drawing panel
- Supply, demand and consolidation zone buttons
- Uptrendline and downtrendline buttons
- Upchannel and downchannel buttons
- Horizontal line button for support and resistance levels
- Fibonacci retracement button
- Zone, line and channel touch alerts
- Persistent alert state to reduce repeated alerts after reloads
- Magnet snap to nearby candle OHLC prices
- Rectangle extend left, extend right and both-side extend controls
- Show or hide zone text labels
- Undo last created object
- Clear all RectTV-created objects
- Minimize and restore panel
- Custom colors, button names, object styles and alert settings

Who this is for

This tool is useful for traders who manually mark supply and demand zones, support and resistance levels, breakout areas, consolidation ranges, trendlines, channels, Fibonacci pullback areas and key price levels.

It can be used on forex, gold, indices, crypto and other MetaTrader 5 symbols, depending on your broker.

Important note

This product is a drawing and alert utility. It does not predict the market, does not trade automatically and does not guarantee profits. Traders should use their own strategy, confirmation and risk management.
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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OneClick Trader Pro MT5 OneClick Trader Pro MT5 is a manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5. It helps you enter, manage, and protect trades faster and with fewer clicks, directly from the chart. It is not an automated robot and does not open trades by itself — you stay in full control. KEY FEATURES FAST ONE-CLICK TRADING • One-click BUY and SELL from the chart panel, with an optional faster async request mode. • Fixed lot, or automatic risk-based lot sizing (% of equity, % of balance,
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