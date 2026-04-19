TradeCap Loss Protector Smart Risk Manager

TradeCap Risk Manager

TradeCap forces you to stay true to your rules. TradeCap is not just a risk tool — it is an intelligent trading assistant that builds your daily trading discipline.

Designed specifically for traders who overtrade, open unplanned positions, and struggle with risk management.

Why TradeCap?

There are many risk tools in the market… But very few are both powerful and user-friendly.

TradeCap:

Eliminates complexity with its modern and aesthetic interface

Automates the entire risk management process

Protects you from your biggest enemy — emotional trading

Key Features

Smart Lot Calculation (Automatic Risk Management) Automatically calculates lot size based on your Stop Loss distance. No more manual calculation errors.

Automatic Break Even (RR-Based) When your defined Risk/Reward ratio is reached, the position is automatically moved to break-even level.

Dynamic Take Profit System Set your TP by entering a manual RR ratio, or simply drag the TP line on the chart. Full control, entirely yours.

Smart Position Detection With a single button:

Long

Short

Limit

TradeCap automatically detects the position type.

Partial Take Profit (Visual System) Manage your profit-taking levels visually:

Lines drawn directly on the chart

Clear and readable labels

See exactly where and how much profit you will take — before it happens.

Daily Discipline Control System TradeCap keeps you in check:

Daily trade limit

Daily loss limit

Daily stop-loss count limit

Real-time PnL tracking

All limits are fully customizable.

Discipline = Profitability

The biggest causes of failure in trading:

Overtrading

Risk violations

TradeCap physically prevents these mistakes. When you hit your limit — it stops you. It prevents you from breaking your own rules.

Overtrading ends here.

Is This You?

Opening too many trades?

Unable to control your daily losses?

Constantly breaking your own rules?

TradeCap was built for you.

Who Is It For?

Scalpers

Traders looking to build risk management discipline

Traders who want to automate their risk management process

Final Word

TradeCap is not just a tool… It is a system that builds trading discipline.

Apply your rules. Build your discipline. Protect your gains.

This product is not investment advice. Proper usage and risk management remain the sole responsibility of the user.