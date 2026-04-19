TradeCap Loss Protector Smart Risk Manager

5

TradeCap Risk Manager 

TradeCap forces you to stay true to your rules. TradeCap is not just a risk tool — it is an intelligent trading assistant that builds your daily trading discipline.

Designed specifically for traders who overtrade, open unplanned positions, and struggle with risk management.

Why TradeCap?

There are many risk tools in the market… But very few are both powerful and user-friendly.

TradeCap:

  • Eliminates complexity with its modern and aesthetic interface
  • Automates the entire risk management process
  • Protects you from your biggest enemy — emotional trading

Key Features

Smart Lot Calculation (Automatic Risk Management) Automatically calculates lot size based on your Stop Loss distance. No more manual calculation errors.

Automatic Break Even (RR-Based) When your defined Risk/Reward ratio is reached, the position is automatically moved to break-even level.

Dynamic Take Profit System Set your TP by entering a manual RR ratio, or simply drag the TP line on the chart. Full control, entirely yours.

Smart Position Detection With a single button:

  • Long
  • Short
  • Limit

TradeCap automatically detects the position type.

Partial Take Profit (Visual System) Manage your profit-taking levels visually:

  • Lines drawn directly on the chart
  • Clear and readable labels

See exactly where and how much profit you will take — before it happens.

Daily Discipline Control System TradeCap keeps you in check:

  • Daily trade limit
  • Daily loss limit
  • Daily stop-loss count limit
  • Real-time PnL tracking

All limits are fully customizable.

Discipline = Profitability

The biggest causes of failure in trading:

  • Overtrading
  • Risk violations

TradeCap physically prevents these mistakes. When you hit your limit — it stops you. It prevents you from breaking your own rules.

Overtrading ends here.

Is This You?

  • Opening too many trades?
  • Unable to control your daily losses?
  • Constantly breaking your own rules?

TradeCap was built for you.

Who Is It For?

  • Scalpers
  • Traders looking to build risk management discipline
  • Traders who want to automate their risk management process

Final Word

TradeCap is not just a tool… It is a system that builds trading discipline.

Apply your rules. Build your discipline. Protect your gains.

This product is not investment advice. Proper usage and risk management remain the sole responsibility of the user.


Reviews 1
Murat Çetinkaya
23
Murat Çetinkaya 2026.07.13 13:51 
 

Kesinlikle 5 yıldızlık bir iş. Trader dostu

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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Smart Trade Journal
Nevzat Gudul
Utilities
Trading Journal Pro v12.0 — Hesabınızın Röntgenini Çeken Profesyonel Analiz Paneli Trading verisi tutmuyorsanız, aynı hataları tekrar tekrar yapıyorsunuz demektir. Trading Journal Pro, MT5 grafiğinize entegre olan, gerçek zamanlı çalışan tam kapsamlı bir performans analiz panelidir. Excel tabloları veya harici günlük uygulamalarıyla uğraşmayı bırakın — tüm istatistikleriniz, grafiğinizin üzerinde, anlık ve otomatik olarak güncellenir. Neden Bu Panel? Tek bakışta tam resim Günlük, haftalık, aylı
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Murat Çetinkaya
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Murat Çetinkaya 2026.07.13 13:51 
 

Kesinlikle 5 yıldızlık bir iş. Trader dostu

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