Flug Gold Sniper MT5

FLUG — Professional Price Action EA for XAUUSD

A precision-engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). FLUG identifies high-probability price-action setups using proprietary candle structure analysis, then manages every position with multiple configurable safeguards designed for serious traders and prop-firm accounts.

Key Features

- Built specifically for XAUUSD — all calculations tuned for 2-digit Gold pricing
- Two switchable entry modes: Classic and Sniper Pullback
- Structural stop-loss placement derived from real price-action levels (not arbitrary pip distances)
- Configurable USD-based take-profit and trailing-stop logic
- Daily win/loss circuit breakers — prop-firm friendly
- Per-direction orders spacing prevents over-stacking entries
- Independent long / short controls — trade one side, both, or neither
- Real-time on-chart dashboard with live performance metrics
- Built-in signal quality filters to eliminate noise setups


Two Entry Modes

1) Classic Mode — Enters immediately when a qualified setup is confirmed. Higher trade frequency, suited to capturing momentum-driven Gold sessions.

2) Sniper Pullback Mode — Arms a setup, waits for price to retrace to a configurable zone after a momentum confirmation step, then enters with a tighter, structurally-defined stop. Fewer trades, but higher conviction per entry. Includes an optional confirmation-candle filter for ultra-selective trading.

Both modes share the same risk-management framework and can be toggled per chart.

Built-in Risk Management

• Min / Max Stop Loss caps (USD) — protect against oversized stops or noise-driven tight stops
• Max Profitable Trades per Day — lock in green sessions
• Max Loss Trades per Day — automatic stop-out for bad sessions
• Max Open Positions — global exposure cap
• Minimum gap between consecutive entries (per direction)
• Maximum allowed slippage (USD-based)
• Automatic broker stops-level compliance
• Automatic lot normalization to broker's min/step/max

Real-Time Dashboard

The on-chart panel always shows:

  • Active symbol, timeframe, and mode
  • Current long / short signal state
  • Open positions vs. max allowed
  • Today's wins / losses vs. daily caps
  • Balance, equity, floating P&L, drawdown %

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD (or your broker's Gold variant)
• Timeframe: M5, M15, or H1 (your choice — fully configurable)
• Account: ECN / Raw spread recommended
• Minimum deposit: $500+ with 0.01 lot
• VPS strongly recommended for consistent execution


Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) carries substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account, use prudent risk management, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred from using this Expert Advisor.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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