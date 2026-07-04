GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA

5

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboard - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Live Signal Link is here    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385349?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Full Product Description: MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW - Set files for latest version V100 are attached in Comment

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description
1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction.
2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances.
3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time.
4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management.
5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets.
6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions.
7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision.
8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum.
9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets.
10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime.
11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters.
12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported
OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model
Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku
Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom
Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search)
Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference)
DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder
Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works:

  1. The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread)
  2. Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest
  3. The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning
  4. The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy

How to Connect External AI in MetaTrader 5:

  1. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5
  2. Check "Allow WebRequests for listed URL"
  3. Add these URLs to the allowed list:
  4. In the EA inputs, set Enable AI API Integration = true
  5. Select your AI Provider and paste your API Key
  6. (Optional) Enable Multi-Model Consensus AI with a second provider

Cost Optimization: Built-in API cost reduction mode, configurable analysis interval (default: every 15 minutes), and token limits to minimize API costs while maximizing signal quality.

🧠 NEURAL NETWORK & ML FILTER

An embedded Neural Network evaluates every trade signal before execution. The multi-layer perceptron analyzes price action patterns, volatility regime, and momentum indicators to output a confidence score. Only signals exceeding the configurable ML threshold (default: 0.6) are executed. This dramatically reduces false signals during choppy market conditions.

🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT

Feature Description
ATR-Adaptive Stops SL, TP, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop all scale dynamically with ATR. Separate multipliers for Buy and Sell sides.
Fixed Points Mode Alternative mode with exact pip-based SL/TP/BE/Trail for traders who prefer fixed risk.
Smart Break-Even Moves SL to entry + lock-in profit after a configurable trigger distance.
Adaptive Trailing Stop ATR-based trailing that tightens in low volatility and widens in high volatility.
DCA Basket Management Multi-layer position averaging with configurable distance, lot multiplier, and unified basket TP/SL.
Recovery Factor System Optional controlled martingale (1.3x to 2.0x multiplier) with maximum level cap.
Margin Safety Check Automatically reduces lot size when free margin is insufficient. Never exceeds account capacity.
Market Session Check Prevents orders during market close hours (Gold daily break). Zero failed orders.

📊 ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Fibonacci Reversal Zones: Automatic swing high/low detection with Fibonacci retracement and extension level calculations for precision entries.
  • Economic Calendar News Filter: Built-in news filter using the MT5 Economic Calendar. Configure impact level (High/Medium/Low), minutes before/after news, and USD-only filtering.
  • Session Trading Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions — Asia, London, New York — with fully configurable start/end hours.
  • Friday Exit Protection: Automatically closes all positions before the weekend with configurable exit time. Prevents gap risk.
  • Daily Profit & Loss Targets: Set daily profit cap and loss limit. EA stops trading once targets are hit.
  • Close on Opposite Signal: Automatically closes existing positions when a reversal signal triggers.
  • Max Daily Trade Limit: Configurable maximum trades per day to control overtrading.
  • Scalper Mode: Dedicated M15 fast-execution mode with optimized session timing for quick scalps.
  • Market & Pending Orders: Choose between instant market execution or pending order entries (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with configurable expiration.

📈 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

Professional on-chart dashboard displaying:

  • Current strategy mode and timeframe
  • SuperTrend directions (3 layers) with trend arrows
  • Live P/L, spread, ATR, and RSI values
  • AI connection status, signal, confidence score, and latency
  • Session filter and news filter status
  • Recovery level and lot size
  • Daily trade count and profit tracking

⚙️ QUICK SETUP

  1. Attach to any XAUUSD chart (M15 recommended for Scalper, H1 for Swing)
  2. Select your preferred strategy (1-12)
  3. Configure lot size (Fixed or % of Margin)
  4. (Optional) Enable AI Integration with your API key
  5. Start trading!

Default Strategy: Aetherius Mean Reversion (Strategy 7) — Optimized for Gold's natural oscillation between support and resistance levels.

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
  • XAUUSD symbol (any broker suffix: GOLD, GOLDm, XAUUSDm)
  • Recommended: $500+ balance for 0.01 lot, $2000+ for 0.1 lot
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
  • For AI Integration: API key from any supported provider + WebRequest permissions enabled

📋 PARAMETERS OVERVIEW

Category Key Parameters
Trade Magic Number, Base Lot, Lot Method (Fixed/Margin%), Slippage, Trade Comment
Strategy Strategy Mode (1-12), Timeframe, Higher TF Filter
SuperTrend 3 independent SuperTrend configurations (Period, Factor)
Risk ATR or Fixed SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, DCA Layers
AI Provider, API Key, Model, Temperature, Analysis Interval, Multi-Model
Filters RSI, Fibonacci, News, Sessions, ML Neural Network, Daily Limits
Recovery Martingale ON/OFF, Multiplier (1.3x-2.0x), Max Levels

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade tools. Whether you prefer scalping the London session, swing trading with Triple SuperTrend, or letting AI confirm your entries — this EA adapts to YOUR trading style.

12 Strategies. 7 AI Providers. 1 EA. Unlimited Potential.


Отзывы 3
crazyrichathong
35
crazyrichathong 2026.08.07 10:00 
 

Awesome EA, i love the simplicty this bot has and the potential profits adapted to your trading behaviour. Well done Vyom,, you are a legend.

asaga1
137
asaga1 2026.07.21 16:29 
 

hi thanks for this AI GOLD AURUM AI TRADER PRO EA it is very good ,no grid no martingale.excelent and profitable trades.your customer support is excelent.asaga1 .

Syed Zubair Ahmed
174
Syed Zubair Ahmed 2026.07.08 12:17 
 

The author is a highly skilled technologist who provided excellent support in helping me set up this EA perfectly."

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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro MT5 - Product Description- Watch Backtest video Below Note Use Set file attached in comment for backtest_contact me after you buy for set file based on your risk apetite & Capital Investment_ Set files are attached in comment Welcome to the next generation of Wall Street algorithmic trading.   Dow Jones Rocket AI EA V2 Pro   is a premium, multi-strategy, neural-filtering trading system engineered specifically for the   US30 (Dow Jones Index)   on the   M15 timeframe
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 -(Prop-Firm Compatible) - All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended MUST WATCH BACKTEST VIDEO BELOW New Advanced Version V800 launched with Higher Consistency, win rate, Growth & Profit Factor and Lowest drawdown_Upgraded Version V800 as of 14JUNE 2026 USE M30 Time for best results-  You Can use on Everytick mode & 1 Mint OHLC & for Live & Demo Account Backtesting - Note External AI is seeded for in-depth Analysis & Trade Executi
Advanced Satoshimind AI Bitcoin MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (4)
Эксперты
Advanced SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT5  - JUST PLUG & PLAY ON BTCUSD CHART in M30 time- For Back test Use Everytick Mode-Set file is attached in Comment of Date 18FEB 2026 Promo Offer- Buy This BTCUSD EA and write to me to get for free 1 XAUUSD/Gold Mt5 EA_The offer is valid from Today 18FEB 2026 Upgrade V598 as of 18 Feb 2026_Uses External AI Agents such as Claude, Gemini, Open AI, GPTs for decision making and analysis. Agentic AI – Satoshimind Bitcoin MT5 EA Advanced AI-Driven BTCUSD Tradi
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
NeuroGold Prop Agnetic AI MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for precision gold/XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5. Powered by integrated Agentic AI modules, the EA performs intelligent market analysis and executes trades autonomously with speed and discipline.  Recommended Testing Mode- Use 1 Mint OHLC mode for backtest as this EA is designed for quick scalping on XAUUSD in M1 time_Note_Use Latest Version 2.0_Directly Plug & Play_ Use Set file attached In Comment on 29th J
SatoshiMind AI Bitcoin Robot MT4
Vyom Tekriwal
4.2 (5)
Эксперты
Advanced Satoshimind Bitcoin BTCUSD EA MT4 - AN  Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System_Latest Version 598.10 Set file is attached in Comment_Must use_20April2026 Agentic AI-Driven Bitcoin Trading System Advanced Satoshimind is a next-generation BTCUSD Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 4, powered by an Agentic AI framework designed for intelligent, adaptive decision-making in high-volatility crypto markets. Integrated Agentic AI Architecture This EA concept is built around multi-agent
Aurum Ai Trader
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Aurum AI Trader – Agentic AI Gold EA for MT5 The Intelligent Neural Consensus Engine for XAUUSD Auto-Trading using Agentic AIs -Use Latest Upgrade Version 10 as of 4th March 2026 Now Integrate External AI agents such as Claude, Gemini,Open AI & GPTs through API key with this EA- Use M1/M15 for Frequent Scalping Trades_Use H4 for Selective few but best Trades Product Overview Aurum AI Trader is a next-generation, Agentic AI–powered Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on M
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Aurum Quant Pro MT5 AI Robot MT5 is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. (Prop-Firm Compatible)- All future updates free Live Signal Link of this EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385351?source=Site+Profile New Version V800 Available with External AI Connectivity through API such as Anthropic,Deep Seek,GPTs,Open AIs,Gemini   Note I recommend using London Session for this EA in Live/demo Account. (in Input Properties of EA set tim
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 for XAUUSD Auto Trading - New York Session Recommended - Use Latest Upgrade V22 as of 22 Jan 2026 Use Every tick Mode & 1 Mint OHLC mode for Back-test.  (Note the EA is by default set for 3 Digit Broker, for 2 Digits broker, write to me for set file-I'll share) Launch Offer for 1st 10 Copies Only at $198 - Price will be hiked to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies. Advanced AI-Driven XAUUSD Trading Expert Advisor Gold Jesus Blessings AI Neural EA MT5 is a fu
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5) - SET FILE FOR XAUUSD is attached in Comment for Live Trading/Back testing-Must Use it Price will be increased to $199 after 1st 10 Copies-Hurryup now!! Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading. This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern r
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 - Note This EA Can also be used on Indices such as US30, NASDAQ, FR40, DAX, UK, BTCUSD, Metals and Currencies. Write Separately to me for set files after purchase.  Set file for Backtesting/forward testing is attached in Comment Section- Must Use it on XAUUSD/Gold in M30 time. The Gold Pro SMC Big Player EA MT5 is a next-generation trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional order flow logic . It identifies high-probability zones where inst
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Эксперты
Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 – Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Algorithm (Use Default Upgraded EA_AI, Neural network & Machine Learning Parameters added for higher profits) - Backtest video Already Uploaded for your convenience & Trust Purposes -Prop-Firm Compatible-  Also Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake Goldman Brown Bear Sniper Pro MT5 is a next-generation institutional trading algorithm engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Satoshi Pulse Bitcoin AI EA MT5: Advanced Hybrid Intelligence- Launch offer- New Version 4.0 Available_Upgraded_MUST Use Price will be increased to $299 after sale of 1st 10 copies Satoshi Pulse is a high-performance, multi-strategy trading system specifically engineered for BTCUSD. It bridges traditional quantitative finance with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, utilizing a Gemini AI external agent for real-time market sentiment analysis and trade influence. Core Trading Architectures The
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA (MT5) Next-Generation AI-Powered Gold Trading System for XAUUSD Gold Multi Strategy Algo AI EA is a powerful, intelligent trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines multiple institutional-grade strategies with advanced AI-assisted decision support to deliver consistent, high-probability trades in all market conditions. Core Features Multi-Strategy Engine (Scalping + Intraday + Trend + Reversal) Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold / US Dol
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Gold Multi Strategy AI Model Pro EA MT5 is a next-generation algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), combining multiple high-precision strategies with adaptive AI-based market logic. Built for traders who demand consistency, risk control, and intelligent execution, this EA dynamically adjusts to changing market conditions using a combination of trend-following, reversal, and volatility-based strategies. Unlike single-strategy bots, this system uses a diversified multi
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
Wall Street US30 Liquidity Hunter EA MT5 -Backtest Video Uploaded Below-Must Watch! A precision-built   US30 (Dow Jones) M15   Expert Advisor designed to trade the   New York session Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   with smart filters, adaptive ATR risk management, and strict protection rules. This EA focuses on   clean, rule-based entries   (no grid, no martingale) and aims to participate only when market conditions match the strategy. Core Strategy (What it does) 1) New York Opening Range Breako
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 MUst Watch Backtest Video of 1 Year On Fusion Markets Below -   Live Signal Link is here      https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383227?source=Site+Profile+Seller GOLD Beast Eagle Eye Pro EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines Triple SuperTrend trend analysis, momentum filters, market volatility detection, and risk management tools to identify trading opportunities while helping traders
Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Эксперты
GOLD NOVA HUNTER AI EA MT5 Institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) + Multi-Model AI Consensus Engine- Watch Below Backtest Video On Everytick Mode Developed by: VYOM TEKRIWAL Overview Gold Nova Hunter AI EA MT5   is a state-of-the-art institutional trading system engineered specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) ,   Indices (US30, NASDAQ) , and major currency pairs. It combines   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , Order Block liquidity sweeping, and Multi-Indicator Confluence with   real-time Externa
Фильтр:
crazyrichathong
35
crazyrichathong 2026.08.07 10:00 
 

Awesome EA, i love the simplicty this bot has and the potential profits adapted to your trading behaviour. Well done Vyom,, you are a legend.

Vyom Tekriwal
2827
Ответ разработчика Vyom Tekriwal 2026.08.07 10:02
Wish you continued Success!! Much love!! means a lot, will keep bringing even better upgrades in future!
asaga1
137
asaga1 2026.07.21 16:29 
 

hi thanks for this AI GOLD AURUM AI TRADER PRO EA it is very good ,no grid no martingale.excelent and profitable trades.your customer support is excelent.asaga1 .

Vyom Tekriwal
2827
Ответ разработчика Vyom Tekriwal 2026.08.01 05:02
Wish you continued Success!! Much love mate!!
Syed Zubair Ahmed
174
Syed Zubair Ahmed 2026.07.08 12:17 
 

The author is a highly skilled technologist who provided excellent support in helping me set up this EA perfectly."

Vyom Tekriwal
2827
Ответ разработчика Vyom Tekriwal 2026.07.08 12:48
Wish you continued Success!! Much love mate!!
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