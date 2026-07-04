GOLD Aurum AI Trader Pro EA

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader EA (MT5) 12-Strategy Gold Trading EA with External AI Integration (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Groq, Perplexity) | Triple SuperTrend + CVD + BOS/CHoCH + DCA + Fibonacci | Neural Network ML Filter | Smart Recovery System | Real-Time AI Dashboard - Promo Offer- Eagle Eye EA free worth $98 with this EA https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181207?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Full Product Description:

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is the most advanced multi-strategy Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines 16+ professional-grade trading strategies, an External AI Integration Engine supporting 7 major AI providers, a built-in Neural Network filter, and a comprehensive risk management suite — all in a single EA.

⚡ 12 BUILT-IN TRADING STRATEGIES

Select from 12 unique strategies, each engineered for a specific Gold market condition:

# Strategy Name Description 1 Triple SuperTrend Confluence 3-layer SuperTrend confirmation with ATR-adaptive stops. Enters only when all three SuperTrend bands align in direction. 2 CVD Zone Explorer Support & Resistance breakout/retest system powered by Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD). Detects institutional order flow imbalances. 3 Structure Momentum Tracker Identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns. Trades market structure shifts in real time. 4 Aurum DCA Scalper SuperTrend-guided entry with Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) layering. Averages into positions with configurable basket management. 5 Aurum Gold Snap Fast breakout profit capture system. Designed for explosive Gold moves with tight, ATR-scaled targets. 6 Scalping Robot Pro High-frequency M15 scalper with adaptive session filters. Optimized for the London and New York Gold sessions. 7 Aetherius Mean Reversion RSI + Bollinger Band mean reversion strategy. Catches overbought/oversold Gold reversals with precision. 8 Volumetric Momentum Breakout Volume-weighted momentum system. Enters on explosive volume surges confirmed by directional momentum. 9 Stochastic Trend Confluence Stochastic oscillator cross combined with multi-timeframe trend confirmation. Filters noise in ranging markets. 10 Dynamic SAR Volatility Scalper Parabolic SAR combined with ATR volatility bands. Adapts dynamically to Gold's changing volatility regime. 11 Dual EMA Momentum Cross Fast/Slow EMA crossover with momentum confirmation. Classic trend-following approach enhanced with modern filters. 12 Kinetic Impulse Wave Tracker Detects and rides impulse waves using multi-indicator confluence. Designed for strong trending Gold markets.

Switch strategies with a single input parameter — no reconfiguration needed.

🤖 EXTERNAL AI INTEGRATION ENGINE (7 AI Providers)

The industry's first EA with native multi-provider AI integration. Connect to the world's most powerful AI models to receive real-time market analysis and trade confirmation:

Provider Models Supported OpenAI GPT-4o, GPT-4-Turbo, GPT-3.5-Turbo, or any custom model Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Haiku Google Gemini Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini Pro, or custom Perplexity Sonar Large, Sonar Medium (with live web search) Groq Llama 3, Mixtral (ultra-fast inference) DeepSeek DeepSeek Chat, DeepSeek Coder Local LLM Any OpenAI-compatible local model (Ollama, LM Studio, etc.)

Multi-Model Consensus AI: Enable a second AI provider for dual-model consensus. The EA queries two independent AI engines simultaneously and only confirms signals when both models agree on direction and confidence.

How It Works:

The EA collects real-time XAUUSD market data (price, SuperTrend, ATR, RSI, volume, spread) Sends an analysis request to your chosen AI provider via HTTPS WebRequest The AI responds with: BUY, SELL, or NEUTRAL + confidence score + reasoning The EA uses the AI signal as an additional confirmation filter alongside its technical strategy

How to Connect External AI in MetaTrader 5:

Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5 Check "Allow WebRequests for listed URL" Add these URLs to the allowed list: https://api.openai.com

https://api.anthropic.com

https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com

https://api.perplexity.ai

https://api.groq.com

https://api.deepseek.com In the EA inputs, set Enable AI API Integration = true Select your AI Provider and paste your API Key (Optional) Enable Multi-Model Consensus AI with a second provider

Cost Optimization: Built-in API cost reduction mode, configurable analysis interval (default: every 15 minutes), and token limits to minimize API costs while maximizing signal quality.

🧠 NEURAL NETWORK & ML FILTER

An embedded Neural Network evaluates every trade signal before execution. The multi-layer perceptron analyzes price action patterns, volatility regime, and momentum indicators to output a confidence score. Only signals exceeding the configurable ML threshold (default: 0.6) are executed. This dramatically reduces false signals during choppy market conditions.

🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT

Feature Description ATR-Adaptive Stops SL, TP, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop all scale dynamically with ATR. Separate multipliers for Buy and Sell sides. Fixed Points Mode Alternative mode with exact pip-based SL/TP/BE/Trail for traders who prefer fixed risk. Smart Break-Even Moves SL to entry + lock-in profit after a configurable trigger distance. Adaptive Trailing Stop ATR-based trailing that tightens in low volatility and widens in high volatility. DCA Basket Management Multi-layer position averaging with configurable distance, lot multiplier, and unified basket TP/SL. Recovery Factor System Optional controlled martingale (1.3x to 2.0x multiplier) with maximum level cap. Margin Safety Check Automatically reduces lot size when free margin is insufficient. Never exceeds account capacity. Market Session Check Prevents orders during market close hours (Gold daily break). Zero failed orders.

📊 ADVANCED FEATURES

Fibonacci Reversal Zones: Automatic swing high/low detection with Fibonacci retracement and extension level calculations for precision entries.

Automatic swing high/low detection with Fibonacci retracement and extension level calculations for precision entries. Economic Calendar News Filter: Built-in news filter using the MT5 Economic Calendar. Configure impact level (High/Medium/Low), minutes before/after news, and USD-only filtering.

Built-in news filter using the MT5 Economic Calendar. Configure impact level (High/Medium/Low), minutes before/after news, and USD-only filtering. Session Trading Filters: Trade only during your preferred sessions — Asia, London, New York — with fully configurable start/end hours.

Trade only during your preferred sessions — Asia, London, New York — with fully configurable start/end hours. Friday Exit Protection: Automatically closes all positions before the weekend with configurable exit time. Prevents gap risk.

Automatically closes all positions before the weekend with configurable exit time. Prevents gap risk. Daily Profit & Loss Targets: Set daily profit cap and loss limit. EA stops trading once targets are hit.

Set daily profit cap and loss limit. EA stops trading once targets are hit. Close on Opposite Signal: Automatically closes existing positions when a reversal signal triggers.

Automatically closes existing positions when a reversal signal triggers. Max Daily Trade Limit: Configurable maximum trades per day to control overtrading.

Configurable maximum trades per day to control overtrading. Scalper Mode: Dedicated M15 fast-execution mode with optimized session timing for quick scalps.

Dedicated M15 fast-execution mode with optimized session timing for quick scalps. Market & Pending Orders: Choose between instant market execution or pending order entries (Buy Stop/Sell Stop/Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with configurable expiration.

📈 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

Professional on-chart dashboard displaying:

Current strategy mode and timeframe

SuperTrend directions (3 layers) with trend arrows

Live P/L, spread, ATR, and RSI values

AI connection status, signal, confidence score, and latency

Session filter and news filter status

Recovery level and lot size

Daily trade count and profit tracking

⚙️ QUICK SETUP

Attach to any XAUUSD chart (M15 recommended for Scalper, H1 for Swing) Select your preferred strategy (1-12) Configure lot size (Fixed or % of Margin) (Optional) Enable AI Integration with your API key Start trading!

Default Strategy: Aetherius Mean Reversion (Strategy 7) — Optimized for Gold's natural oscillation between support and resistance levels.

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)

XAUUSD symbol (any broker suffix: GOLD, GOLDm, XAUUSDm)

Recommended: $500+ balance for 0.01 lot, $2000+ for 0.1 lot

VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

For AI Integration: API key from any supported provider + WebRequest permissions enabled

📋 PARAMETERS OVERVIEW

Category Key Parameters Trade Magic Number, Base Lot, Lot Method (Fixed/Margin%), Slippage, Trade Comment Strategy Strategy Mode (1-12), Timeframe, Higher TF Filter SuperTrend 3 independent SuperTrend configurations (Period, Factor) Risk ATR or Fixed SL/TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop, DCA Layers AI Provider, API Key, Model, Temperature, Analysis Interval, Multi-Model Filters RSI, Fibonacci, News, Sessions, ML Neural Network, Daily Limits Recovery Martingale ON/OFF, Multiplier (1.3x-2.0x), Max Levels

Gold Pro V2 — Aurum AI Trader is engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade tools. Whether you prefer scalping the London session, swing trading with Triple SuperTrend, or letting AI confirm your entries — this EA adapts to YOUR trading style.

12 Strategies. 7 AI Providers. 1 EA. Unlimited Potential.