Fimathe PCM Boleta

Fimathe PCM Trade Panel

The Fimathe PCM Trade Panel is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for traders who use the Fimathe PCM (Cycle Theory) strategy.

It combines the Fimathe PCM trading methodology with a fast and intuitive order execution panel, allowing traders to execute trades quickly while maintaining complete control over their risk management.

Main Features

Fimathe PCM strategy integrated into the chart.

Automatic channel creation.

Entry zone identification.

Automatic target projection.

Stop Loss visualization.

Modern and intuitive trading panel.

One-click Buy and Sell execution.

Easy on-chart configuration.

Smart Risk Management

The panel includes an advanced risk management system, allowing position sizing based on:

Fixed Lot Size.

Fixed Risk Amount.

Percentage of Account Balance.

The trade volume is automatically calculated according to your selected risk settings.

Fast Order Execution

Designed for traders who demand speed and precision, the panel eliminates manual calculations and streamlines order execution while keeping your trading workflow efficient.

Ideal for:

Scalping

Day Trading

Swing Trading

Compatibility

Compatible with any instrument available in MetaTrader 5, including:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs

Commodities

Stocks

Works on all timeframes.

Requirements

To operate correctly, Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5.

This is a MetaTrader 5 platform requirement that allows the panel to send trading orders and perform its built-in risk management calculations.

Important: Although Algo Trading must remain enabled, this product is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA) and does NOT execute trades automatically. Every trade is opened manually by the user through the panel.

Important Notice

The Fimathe PCM Trade Panel is a professional manual trading tool designed to assist traders in applying the Fimathe PCM strategy.

It does not provide trading signals, guarantee profits, or perform automated trading. All trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

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Smart Trading Solutions for MetaTrader 5