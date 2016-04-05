Fimathe PCM Boleta

Fimathe PCM Trade Panel

The Fimathe PCM Trade Panel is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for traders who use the Fimathe PCM (Cycle Theory) strategy.

It combines the Fimathe PCM trading methodology with a fast and intuitive order execution panel, allowing traders to execute trades quickly while maintaining complete control over their risk management.

Main Features

  • Fimathe PCM strategy integrated into the chart.

  • Automatic channel creation.

  • Entry zone identification.

  • Automatic target projection.

  • Stop Loss visualization.

  • Modern and intuitive trading panel.

  • One-click Buy and Sell execution.

  • Easy on-chart configuration.

Smart Risk Management

The panel includes an advanced risk management system, allowing position sizing based on:

  • Fixed Lot Size.

  • Fixed Risk Amount.

  • Percentage of Account Balance.

The trade volume is automatically calculated according to your selected risk settings.

Fast Order Execution

Designed for traders who demand speed and precision, the panel eliminates manual calculations and streamlines order execution while keeping your trading workflow efficient.

Ideal for:

  • Scalping

  • Day Trading

  • Swing Trading

Compatibility

Compatible with any instrument available in MetaTrader 5, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Indices

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • CFDs

  • Commodities

  • Stocks

Works on all timeframes.

Requirements

To operate correctly, Algo Trading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5.

This is a MetaTrader 5 platform requirement that allows the panel to send trading orders and perform its built-in risk management calculations.

Important: Although Algo Trading must remain enabled, this product is NOT an Expert Advisor (EA) and does NOT execute trades automatically. Every trade is opened manually by the user through the panel.

Important Notice

The Fimathe PCM Trade Panel is a professional manual trading tool designed to assist traders in applying the Fimathe PCM strategy.

It does not provide trading signals, guarantee profits, or perform automated trading. All trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

TraderEA

Smart Trading Solutions for MetaTrader 5


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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
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