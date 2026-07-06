RiskFrame v1.1 — Trade in Your Language, Validate Before You Send

RiskFrame v1.1 is now available
Version 1.1 expands the RiskFrame interface to five languages and unifies the validation strip with the actual pre-send checks.
The result is a clearer workflow: the verdict shown on the chart now comes from the same validation path used before an order is submitted. When RiskFrame detects a known blocking condition, it displays the reason before the confirmation dialog is opened.
RiskFrame remains a manual trade-planning, execution and position-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It does not generate signals or make trading decisions. The trader chooses the setup; RiskFrame helps plan, size, validate, execute and manage it.
1. A five-language trade workflow
The main moment-of-decision workflow now supports English, Russian, German, Spanish and Portuguese. Select the language using the new "Language" input.
Localization covers:
- The validation strip and its verdict.
- Safety and blocking messages.
- The complete pre-send confirmation dialog, including warning notes.
- Action-confirmation dialogs for close, cancel, STOP NOW and removal actions.
- The Control Panel and Toolbar settings dialogs.
Trading abbreviations remain unchanged on purpose: TP, TP2, SL, BE, TS, RR and DLG are kept consistent across all interface languages.
The longer in-EA help pages and quick guides remain in English in v1.1. Additional help localization is planned as a separate task so that it can be reviewed properly instead of being added as unverified machine translation.
2. Unified pre-send validation
Previously, the validation strip and the actual send path could reach their decisions through separate checks. That created a risk of inconsistency between the verdict displayed on the chart and the conditions evaluated immediately before sending.
In v1.1, the validation strip and the send action use the same pre-send result.
- A green "Ready" means that RiskFrame found no known pre-send validation block at that moment.
- If a known blocking condition is detected, RiskFrame displays the reason and does not open the confirmation dialog.
- The same validation result is used by the chart verdict and the send action.
This does not mean that a broker server can never reject an order. Market, account or server conditions may change after validation, and some broker-side conditions cannot always be known in advance. The improvement is that RiskFrame no longer uses separate decision paths for the displayed verdict and the final pre-send check.
Version 1.1 also adds checks for several conditions that previously could reach the broker:
- Broker trading restrictions — for example, a symbol that is long-only or close-only for the selected action.
- Invalid Stop Loss or Take Profit prices — including non-positive values or a protective level placed on the wrong side of the entry.
- Closed symbol sessions — sending is blocked when the broker-provided session data shows that the market is closed.
Market-session detection is deliberately conservative. If a broker does not provide usable session information, RiskFrame does not invent a closed-market result and leaves the final decision to the broker.
3. Clearer risk feedback
Version 1.1 improves how RiskFrame reports two less obvious risk conditions.
- If broker lot-step rounding raises the resulting planned risk above the selected Risk%, the panel now displays a warning instead of silently presenting the rounded volume as equivalent to the requested risk.
- If margin or tick-value data is unavailable, RiskFrame reports that limitation instead of treating the calculation as a valid result.
4. Trade-management fixes
- STOP NOW: failed close operations are retried, the final result is reported, and the emergency state remains latched if a close fails.
- TP2 edge case: a zero or too-small TP2 no longer prevents the RR-linked main Take Profit from moving when Stop Loss is adjusted.
5. Interface improvements
- The validation strip has been decluttered to make the send verdict easier to read.
- Pre-send notes now wrap correctly in all supported interface languages.
- The Guards help now states more clearly that reaching the daily-loss limit blocks new orders only. It does not close existing positions.
- The EA interface and product identity have been updated from Trade Station to RiskFrame.
Operational reminders
- RiskFrame is a manual utility, not a signal robot or an automatic trading strategy.
- Break-even and Trailing Stop require RiskFrame to remain attached, AutoTrading enabled and MetaTrader running.
- On netting accounts, the automatic TP2 partial close requires the same conditions.
- Because Strategy Tester does not reproduce the full mouse-driven chart-object workflow, test the interactive panel on a demo chart.
Links
RiskFrame Trade Manager MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183465
Full RiskFrame user manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772278