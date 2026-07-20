Telegram Monitor

  • Utilities
  • Aleh Piatrenka
    Aleh Piatrenka

    Aleh Piatrenka

    5 (12)
    MQL4/MQL5 developer specializing in Expert Advisors and trading utilities.
    Experienced in trade copying (master/slave systems) and trading notification services.
    All products are designed and personally used in real trading environments.
    15 products
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 20 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

This is a professional multi-functional utility that combines Trading Statistics, Auto Reports, Price Alerts, and Trade Notifications into one modern Telegram monitoring system.

Scheduled automatic Telegram reports are supported.

The utility includes a modern interactive control panel with Dark/Light theme support, flexible trade notification settings, and the ability to use custom text labels and message language. All settings are automatically saved and restored after restarting MetaTrader 5, as long as the utility is not removed from the chart. The panel also supports a minimized mode for convenient chart work.

Receive real-time Telegram notifications about:

  • trading statistics for a selected period: Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / All Time, or instantly on demand
  • trade opening and closing
  • partial closing
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit modifications
  • all symbols or only the current chart symbol
  • Price Alerts
  • list of open positions

To monitor important levels without constantly watching the terminal, create Telegram alerts directly from the chart:

  • manual alert creation by selecting symbols from Market Watch or by adding a line on the chart
  • multiple alerts per symbol
  • convenient control panel
  • visual integration with the chart

Easy setup:

  1. Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and obtain a Bot Token.
  2. Create a Telegram channel (public or private), get its Chat ID, and add the bot as an administrator with permission to send messages.
  3. In MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisor, enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org  attach the utility to any chart, and enter the Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.

Detailed step-by-step instructions are available in the screenshot.

Important notes:

The utility does not open or modify trades.
Works only while the MetaTrader 5 terminal is running (like any Advisor).
Compatible with all MT5 brokers and supports both netting and hedging accounts.

Recommended products
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Utilities
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
Auto Template Master Service
Damian Pacanowski
Utilities
Forget about enabling templates when you launch the window. Auto Template Master Service  is a professional utility tool that runs as a system service in MetaTrader 5, and it will do it for you. Unlike traditional indicators or expert advisors (EAs), the program runs in the background of the entire terminal and doesn't require you to add it to each window individually. As soon as you open a new chart of any instrument (Forex, Stocks, Crypto), the service immediately detects the new window and a
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
TerminatorTrades
Uriel Alfredo Evia Canche
Utilities
"Terminator Trades " EA robot, built on the powerful MQ5 code,  is designed to simplify the process of closing your positions and pending orders. You can adjust if you want close all the trades or by specific symbols. With just a single click on a button, you can efficiently manage your current positions, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to terminate a trade.  Close Trades , Delete Pending Orders with Terminator Trades. 
FREE
Quantum Gold Sniper
Victor Eduardo Velazco Delgado
Experts
QUANTUM GOLD SNIPER: The Evolution of Institutional Trading Quantum Gold Sniper is not just a regular EA; it is an extreme-precision artificial intelligence model, designed exclusively to dominate Gold's volatility (XAUUSD). Powered by deep neural networks and rigorous mathematical analysis, this system executes sniper-like entries by exploiting market inefficiencies. Most importantly:   This system is 100% safe.     NO GRID.     NO MARTINGALE.   Every single trade has a strict, hard-
ProbAlgo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
ProbAlgo is an institutional‑grade trading indicator engineered to mirror the analytical discipline used inside major banks and hedge funds. Its core strength is not just detecting when to trade — but knowing when not to trade. By combining probabilistic modeling, volatility diagnostics, liquidity behavior, and structural market filters, ProbAlgo isolates the rare moments when conditions genuinely support a high‑quality entry. Instead of chasing every move, ProbAlgo evaluates the market through
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
Utilities
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5. You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Report Tab Select the indicators and o
FREE
Position Limit Monitor Full
Henry Silva
Utilities
Position Limit Monitor Full: Total Control of Your Trading Operations Are you looking for an efficient way to manage both your open positions and pending orders? Position Limit Monitor Full is the all-in-one solution you need to maintain total control over your trading activity. Key Features: Real-time Monitoring: Constantly tracks the number of open positions and pending orders in your account. Customizable Limits: Easily set the maximum number of open positions and pending orders you want to m
MQT AutoClose Expert MT5
Josue Fernando Servellon Fuentes
Utilities
MQT AutoClose Expert closes your orders automatically once they reach the profit target you set — in real pips (with a separate target for gold) or in account money. Open your trades as you always do; the EA watches every position on every symbol and locks the profit in for you. It never opens trades. How it works (logic summary): Every tick and every 500 ms it scans all open market orders. Pending orders are never touched. Pips mode: profit distance is computed from prices — Bid for buys, Ask f
Notification Spy Protector
Yudi Sri Warsito
Utilities
​Notification Spy Protector is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (Utility) that monitors your trading activity and sends real-time alerts to your mobile device (via MT5 Push) and/or Telegram. Equipped with a solid and reliable Account Protector, this utility is fully compatible and highly recommended for Prop Firm trading to safeguard your accounts from violating drawdown limits. It also provides advanced transaction filters and a clean on-chart dashboard. Never miss a trade. Protect your account f
Swap Rate Exporter to CSV
Giannis Savva
Utilities
Swap Rate Exporter is the only dedicated MT5 tool that scans every symbol on your broker and exports a complete swap rate table to a CSV file in seconds. Stop checking swap rates one symbol at a time. One click — every symbol, every swap, neatly organized and ready for Excel or Google Sheets. What It Exports For every symbol on your broker: Symbol name and description Swap Long and Swap Short (per standard lot) Swap type (Points, Currency, Interest % and more) Triple swap day (Wednesday / Friday
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Utilities
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) – Per-symbol manager for manual entries & pending orders Summary (hero) Automate risk management for manual trades (magic 0) and pending orders on the chart’s symbol : SL/TP by % of balance or fixed amount , BreakEven and Trailing (for positions), with instant reaction on order placement/execution. What it does Locked to the symbol where you attach it, this EA manages only: Your manual positions on that symbol. Your pending orders on that symbol (limit/stop/s
FREE
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Telegram EA Manager
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni
Utilities
All in one Multipurpose Telegram Trade Management , Manage and Copy Trades on the go From Telegram Pro Version MT5:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95742 Pro Version MT4:  www.mql5.com/en/market/product/85691 Execute Trades on mobile with fast execution When away from desktop MT5, or scalping the market with mobile device, or needed to copy trades from telegram groups while away, or doing some other activities, Telegram EA Manager is an effective tool to perform any trade operation with swift
FREE
SAB Advance Assistant Trade and Risk Panel
Sabin Florent Thenard
Utilities
SAB Advance Assistant is a manual trade-management panel for MetaTrader 5. Build every trade visually on the chart, control your exact risk, and let the built-in engine handle partial take-profits, break-even and trailing — all from one clean, resizable panel. Designed for discretionary and ICT/SMC traders who want precision without spreadsheets. KEY FEATURES - Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, TP1-TP5 and Final TP lines with live labels   (pips, cash amount, R:R, % and price) - Automatic lot sizin
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Tradify is a quantitative trading system designed for institutional-grade market analysis and execution. The system utilizes a multi-timeframe alignment strategy combined with fractal geometry and Fibonacci mathematics to identify high-probability entry zones. Core Methodology The system operates on a triple-screen framework, ensuring that trades are only executed when the short-term entry, medium-term trend, and long-term bias are fully synchronized. This approach minimizes exposure to counter-
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
Utilities
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Utilities
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Auto risk manager PRO MT5
Igor Chugay
Utilities
AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO: your partner in Forex trading! AUTO RISK MANAGER PRO_MT4 — version for MT4 Demo version + detailed description Stop losing money due to emotions! It’s time to trust risk management to a professional algorithm. Imagine this situation: the market suddenly moves against your position while you are sleeping, working, or spending time with your family. Sounds familiar? With Auto Risk Manager Pro — not anymore! Advantages: Revolutionary approach to risk management Automatic capi
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
Utilities
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier  is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then executes them in
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Deep Pound MT5
Wai Choi Chow
5 (1)
Experts
Deep Pound MT5  – AI-Powered GBPUSD Expert Advisor Introducing the revolutionary Expert Advisor for the MT5 trading platform: Deep Pound MT5. This cutting-edge trading expert advisor leverages state-of-the-art technology, incorporating a pre-trained Temporal Fusion Transformer (TFT) model based on deep learning principles to elevate your trading experience with GBPUSD to unprecedented levels. IMPORTANT! Due to market instability , this bot will temporarily not open any orders from December 15t
Trade Signal To Telegram
The Anh Bui
Utilities
TELEGRAM_NOTIFICATION is a utility that forwards real-time trade events from your MetaTrader 5 terminal to any Telegram chat, group, or channel. It tracks every order event (open, close, modify, cancel) and sends a formatted message within seconds. It can also generate a daily profit and loss report for a user-defined time window. Main Features Open alerts for market and pending orders (BUY, SELL, BUY LIMIT, SELL LIMIT, BUY STOP, SELL STOP) Close alerts with net profit, balance, equity, and dail
Scipio Velox Quant mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
*Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed exclusively via MQL5.com* + BACKTEST: We recommend running it on GOLD with these settings: Timeframe: M15 or M30 / SL = 160 / TRAIL = 240 / the rest = 0 or OFF. This is not a mass-market bot but a professional-grade tool; distribution is strictly limited to 100 copies, and the price is subject to increase without notice. SCIPIO VELOX is an advanced quantitative trading bot developed for 100% automated operation on MT4 and MT5 platforms. No manual
Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
Please visit =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686  for slave EA MT4 Version =  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101 Free Demo Version =  https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip User Manual : download here Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts
FREE
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilities
This tool can help you close all open orders with one click, just click "Close all". If you only want to close profitable orders, click the "Close profitable" button. After clicking, all floating orders will be closed; If you only want to close the orders with floating losses, click the "Close losable" button. After clicking, all orders with floating losses will be closed. This tool has been tested for a year. The one-click position closing function is very complete, the position closing is time
PGuard Basic
Richard Heronimus Oehmig Kuhn
Utilities
The Free Drawdown Dashboard Built for Prop Firm Traders PGuard Basic is the first free Drawdown Dashboard and Lot Calculator designed specifically for Prop Firm Traders on MetaTrader 5. Monitor your Daily and Overall Drawdown in real time, calculate the perfect lot size for every trade, and see the exact impact on your remaining drawdown budget before you open a position. Built for FTMO, Apex Trader Funding, Funding Pips, and any other Prop Firm with configurable Custom Presets. Most traders fa
FREE
Telegram Sender Osw MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Utilities
User Manual: Telegram Sender Osw Telegram Sender Osw is an Expert Assistant (EA) designed to automate the sending of trading signals from MetaTrader to Telegram. Ideal for signal providers and account management, it sends critical data (Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Volume) instantly and professionally. 1. Parameter Configuration General and Connectivity Enable EA: Activates (true) or pauses (false) the system. Bot Token: Alphanumeric code obtained from @BotFather. Chat ID: Identifier of th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (131)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
More from author
Telegram Trade Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (7)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 trades to Telegram. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Telegram notifications without constantl
FREE
Telegram Notify MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, partial closing and modification of MT4 trades to Telegram. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. This product is designed for traders who want to receive Telegram notifications without constantly monitoring the trading terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who wan
FREE
Telegram Price Alert
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (1)
Utilities
Instant Telegram notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click alerts are automatically removed after being triggered option to hide alert lines on the chart suppo
FREE
Discord Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (2)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening,  closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
FREE
Copy Trades
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
NOTE! This product is currently available for free. Future releases may become paid. Copy Trades allows trades to be copied between MT5 accounts located on different computers or VPS servers.   Automatically copies BUY/SELL trade openings from one trading account (Master) to another account (Slave) with full SL and TP synchronization, partial close support, and selectable position closing behavior.  The terminals do not need to run on the same device. The utility is suitable for traders using m
FREE
Slack Price Alert
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Instant Slack notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click or cleared all at once using "Clear All Alerts" alerts are automatically removed after being triggered o
FREE
Discord Price Alert
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (1)
Utilities
Instant Discord notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click or cleared all at once using "Clear All Alerts" alerts are automatically removed after being triggered
FREE
Slack Notify
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT5 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring
FREE
Slack Price Alert MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Instant Slack notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click or cleared all at once using "Clear All Alerts" alerts are automatically removed after being triggered o
FREE
Grid Copier
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically c opies BUY/SELL trade openings from one trading account ( M aster ) to another account ( S lave ) with automatic synchronization of a shared Take Profit for the same direction . Designed for grid, averaging, and martingale trading. The Slave account repeats the trading actions of the Master account and does not make independent trading decisions. The terminals do not need to be installed on the same device. How it works: The Master account opens a grid of BUY positions on EURUSD
FREE
Telegram Price Alert MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Instant Telegram notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click alerts are automatically removed after being triggered option to hide alert lines on the chart suppor
FREE
Discord Price Alert MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Instant Discord notifications. Set price levels directly on the chart and receive a message when the price crosses them. Adding a level takes just one click. You can drag the line with your mouse to precisely set the desired price level. Convenient control panel: all active alerts are displayed in a list levels can be edited by dragging the line unnecessary alerts can be deleted with one click or cleared all at once using "Clear All Alerts" alerts are automatically removed after being triggered
FREE
Discord Notify MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
5 (1)
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time  notifications about trade opening, closing, partial closing and modification of MT 4 to Discord . The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. You can also use any other language by customizing the notification text.  The product is designed for traders who need to receive Discord notifications without constantly moni
FREE
Slack Notify MT4
Aleh Piatrenka
Utilities
Automatically sends real-time notifications about trade opening, closing, and partial closing from MT4 to Slack. The utility supports 16 languages : English, French, German, Indian (Hindi), Indonesian, Italian, Kazakh, Korean, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. The product is designed for traders who need to receive Slack notifications without constantly monitoring the terminal. It is suitable for Expert Advisor users who want to monitor their activi
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review