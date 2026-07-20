Telegram Monitor

This is a professional multi-functional utility that combines Trading Statistics, Auto Reports, Price Alerts, and Trade Notifications into one modern Telegram monitoring system.

Scheduled automatic Telegram reports are supported.

The utility includes a modern interactive control panel with Dark/Light theme support, flexible trade notification settings, and the ability to use custom text labels and message language. All settings are automatically saved and restored after restarting MetaTrader 5, as long as the utility is not removed from the chart. The panel also supports a minimized mode for convenient chart work.

Receive real-time Telegram notifications about:

trading statistics for a selected period: Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / All Time, or instantly on demand

trade opening and closing

partial closing

Stop Loss and Take Profit modifications

all symbols or only the current chart symbol

Price Alerts

list of open positions

To monitor important levels without constantly watching the terminal, create Telegram alerts directly from the chart:



manual alert creation by selecting symbols from Market Watch or by adding a line on the chart

multiple alerts per symbol

convenient control panel

visual integration with the chart

Easy setup:



Create a Telegram bot via @BotFather and obtain a Bot Token. Create a Telegram channel (public or private), get its Chat ID, and add the bot as an administrator with permission to send messages. In MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisor, enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org attach the utility to any chart, and enter the Bot Token and Chat ID in the input parameters.

Detailed step-by-step instructions are available in the screenshot.

Important notes:



The utility does not open or modify trades.

Works only while the MetaTrader 5 terminal is running (like any Advisor).

Compatible with all MT5 brokers and supports both netting and hedging accounts.