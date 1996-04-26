Gold Smart ADR Multizones

SmartADR v2.80





SmartADR v2.80 is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets.

Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete its daily range movement.

SmartADR is especially useful for Gold / XAUUSD, forex pairs, indices, crypto, oil, and other MT4 symbols where daily range behavior is important.

Main Features

ADR High and ADR Low

Displays projected ADR high and ADR low levels based on the selected ADR period.

Daily Open Line

Shows the Daily Open as the central reference point for the day’s range structure.

Full ADR or Half ADR Mode

Choose whether the ADR range is projected as a full range from the open or as a half-range above and below the open.

ADR 38.2 and 61.8 Levels

Draws important internal ADR Fibonacci levels that can act as reaction, pullback, continuation, or rejection areas.

Nested Fibonacci Structure

Adds extra 38.2 and 61.8 levels inside the upper and lower ADR range for more detailed intraday mapping.

Projected Extension Levels

Projects additional extension levels above the ADR high and below the ADR low for continuation target planning.

ADR High and ADR Low Reaction Zones

Creates visual zones around the ADR high and ADR low to help traders watch for exhaustion, breakout continuation, or reversal behavior.

Open-to-61 Zones

Builds zones between the Daily Open and important ADR 61-side areas, helping traders identify early range-development zones.

Mini Zones and Micro Zones

Displays smaller internal reaction zones for traders who want more precise intraday structure.

Unbroken ADR Levels

Scans previous days and identifies ADR high or ADR low levels that were not reached. These unbroken levels can act as future targets or unfinished-business areas.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly ADR Modes

SmartADR can calculate range projections using daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly range logic.

Auto Previous-Day ADR Lock

Optionally keeps the previous day’s ADR structure active until the current day breaks it.

Opposite-Side Zone Hiding

Automatically hides unused zones on the opposite side of price to keep the chart cleaner.

Zone Opacity Control

Adjust the visibility of zones using a global opacity setting.

Panel-Safe Drawing

Lines and zones can be drawn behind chart panels and information boxes to keep the chart readable.

Full Alert System

Alerts are included for ADR high, ADR low, ADR 38.2, ADR 61.8, nested fib levels, projected extension levels, ADR high/low zones, mini zones, micro zones, and open-to-61 zones.

How Traders Can Use SmartADR

SmartADR v2.80 can help traders:

Identify expected daily range high and low areas

Track whether price is trading above or below the Daily Open

Watch ADR 38.2 and 61.8 levels for reactions

Find possible pullback and continuation zones

Monitor ADR high/low exhaustion areas

Use projected ADR extensions as continuation targets

Track previous unbroken ADR levels as future magnets

Build a cleaner intraday trading plan around the open

Receive alerts when price reaches important ADR levels or zones

SmartADR is useful for intraday trading, scalping, session trading, gold trading, range expansion analysis, and ADR-based target planning.

Best Used For

SmartADR v2.80 can be used on:

Gold / XAUUSD

Forex pairs

Indices

Crypto

Oil and commodities

Any MT4 symbol with reliable daily price history

The indicator is especially useful for traders who use Daily Open structure, ADR projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, range expansion, and unfinished target levels in their trading decisions.

Important Note

SmartADR v2.80 is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades.

The indicator uses price data from your MT4 broker. Results may vary depending on broker server time, symbol, timeframe, chart history, spread, and data quality.

Use SmartADR together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.