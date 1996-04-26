Gold Smart ADR Multizones

SmartADR v2.80


SmartADR v2.80 is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets.

Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete its daily range movement.

SmartADR is especially useful for Gold / XAUUSD, forex pairs, indices, crypto, oil, and other MT4 symbols where daily range behavior is important.

Main Features

ADR High and ADR Low

Displays projected ADR high and ADR low levels based on the selected ADR period.

Daily Open Line

Shows the Daily Open as the central reference point for the day’s range structure.

Full ADR or Half ADR Mode

Choose whether the ADR range is projected as a full range from the open or as a half-range above and below the open.

ADR 38.2 and 61.8 Levels

Draws important internal ADR Fibonacci levels that can act as reaction, pullback, continuation, or rejection areas.

Nested Fibonacci Structure

Adds extra 38.2 and 61.8 levels inside the upper and lower ADR range for more detailed intraday mapping.

Projected Extension Levels

Projects additional extension levels above the ADR high and below the ADR low for continuation target planning.

ADR High and ADR Low Reaction Zones

Creates visual zones around the ADR high and ADR low to help traders watch for exhaustion, breakout continuation, or reversal behavior.

Open-to-61 Zones

Builds zones between the Daily Open and important ADR 61-side areas, helping traders identify early range-development zones.

Mini Zones and Micro Zones

Displays smaller internal reaction zones for traders who want more precise intraday structure.

Unbroken ADR Levels

Scans previous days and identifies ADR high or ADR low levels that were not reached. These unbroken levels can act as future targets or unfinished-business areas.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly ADR Modes

SmartADR can calculate range projections using daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly range logic.

Auto Previous-Day ADR Lock

Optionally keeps the previous day’s ADR structure active until the current day breaks it.

Opposite-Side Zone Hiding

Automatically hides unused zones on the opposite side of price to keep the chart cleaner.

Zone Opacity Control

Adjust the visibility of zones using a global opacity setting.

Panel-Safe Drawing

Lines and zones can be drawn behind chart panels and information boxes to keep the chart readable.

Full Alert System

Alerts are included for ADR high, ADR low, ADR 38.2, ADR 61.8, nested fib levels, projected extension levels, ADR high/low zones, mini zones, micro zones, and open-to-61 zones.

How Traders Can Use SmartADR

SmartADR v2.80 can help traders:

  • Identify expected daily range high and low areas

  • Track whether price is trading above or below the Daily Open

  • Watch ADR 38.2 and 61.8 levels for reactions

  • Find possible pullback and continuation zones

  • Monitor ADR high/low exhaustion areas

  • Use projected ADR extensions as continuation targets

  • Track previous unbroken ADR levels as future magnets

  • Build a cleaner intraday trading plan around the open

  • Receive alerts when price reaches important ADR levels or zones

SmartADR is useful for intraday trading, scalping, session trading, gold trading, range expansion analysis, and ADR-based target planning.

Best Used For

SmartADR v2.80 can be used on:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MT4 symbol with reliable daily price history

The indicator is especially useful for traders who use Daily Open structure, ADR projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, range expansion, and unfinished target levels in their trading decisions.

Important Note

SmartADR v2.80 is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades.

The indicator uses price data from your MT4 broker. Results may vary depending on broker server time, symbol, timeframe, chart history, spread, and data quality.

Use SmartADR together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.


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Davit Beridze
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Alexey Minkov
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Paulo Rocha
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (4)
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Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Fuel
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Индикаторы
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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