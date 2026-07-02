KairosGold

5

Kairos Gold


Kairos is the ancient Greek word for the opportune moment. Kairos Gold trades XAUUSD (gold) only at statistically selected hours of the day and only in the market regimes where its edge has been verified. The rest of the time it stays flat. It does not trade in unclear conditions.


Live signal


Kairos Gold runs on a real, live account. You can follow or copy every trade on the public signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380655


Strategy


Kairos Gold uses ten independent strategy modules. Each module combines an entry hour, a direction, and a market regime, so the system adapts to trending, sideways, and corrective gold markets. Two execution engines are used. The grid engine works on the buy side: it accumulates positions with the same lot size during strong uptrends and closes them with quick profit-taking and basket netting. There is no martingale, and every grid level uses the same lot size. The scalp engine works on both the buy and sell sides with single positions, each protected by a hard stop loss on the server, break-even protection, and a time-based exit. The sell modules harvest pullbacks in bearish regimes, so the system also works in years when gold moves sideways or down. A trend filter based on the daily chart decides which modules are allowed to trade at any given time. When gold offers no clear edge, the system waits.


Built-in protection


Risk is limited structurally rather than hidden. There is no martingale and no lot multiplication. The grid is scaled to the account balance, so a small account is allowed only a shallow grid, depth unlocks as the account grows, and total exposure is capped. If the bullish regime collapses while grid positions are open, all baskets are closed immediately. New grid positions are not opened into extreme trend extension at the day's high. New entries pause automatically when the spread widens abnormally above its recent norm. On extreme-volatility days, if a single scalp trade's worst-case stop loss would risk more than a set fraction of the account even at the minimum lot size, that trade is skipped. An FOMC news filter pauses new entries from 30 minutes before to 120 minutes after the interest-rate decision, the period when gold can move several dollars within seconds. Open trades are unaffected: stop-loss, take-profit, break-even, the time exit and basket closes all keep working normally inside that window. It is on by default, and an NFP window is available (off by default). A configurable equity stop places a hard floor under the account. A trade-cost watchdog detects within ten trades whether broker commission or spread is consuming the strategy's margin, alerts you, and stops opening new positions. On startup the account type, daily-history depth, symbol specification, and time-zone offset are verified and printed to the journal. The system works on any account currency and converts all internal thresholds automatically.


Backtest results


Tested in the MetaTrader 5 tester on the one-minute OHLC model with real spread and commission on an ICM account, XAUUSD, 150,000 JPY starting balance (about 1,000 USD).


Preset | Period | Win rate | Profit factor | Net gain | Max equity DD

Active | 2025.01-2026.06 | 92.2% | 4.09 | +149% | 5%

Active | 2022.01-2026.06 | 82.6% | 2.97 | +342% | 13%

Conservative | 2025.01-2026.06 | 98.5% | 11.94 | +90% | 6%

Conservative | 2022.01-2026.06 | 90.2% | 4.51 | +136% | 9%


Live and real-tick results will differ from a backtest because of slippage, spread variation and execution. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Quick start


Attach Kairos Gold to one XAUUSD chart on any timeframe; the system manages all timeframes internally. Choose a preset, either Active for more trades or Conservative for the highest-quality trades only. Free preset files are available in the Comments section of this page. Check the journal, where the system prints an environment report and confirms the setup. On the first run the daily history must be loaded, because Kairos Gold uses a daily trend filter and needs about 250 daily bars before it starts trading. If the journal shows that it is waiting for D1 history, open the XAUUSD daily chart once and press Home to scroll back so the broker downloads the history. History is stored per timeframe, so scrolling the H1 chart does not load D1. Once 250 or more daily bars are present, trading begins. This is a one-time step and the most common reason a fresh install does not trade.


Requirements


The symbol is XAUUSD, and the system auto-detects the broker's gold symbol and suffix. A hedging account is required, because netting and exchange accounts are refused. The EA must be attached to a gold chart - this is a requirement, not a recommendation. It can locate the gold symbol from any chart, but break-even, trailing and parts of the exit management are degraded on any other chart, so running it on a non-gold chart is not a supported trading configuration. A starting balance of 1000 USD or more is recommended, or the equivalent in the account currency; it will run from 500 USD, but grid depth scales with balance and trading becomes very sparse - in testing a 500 USD account produced roughly one trade in three months, and 200 USD produced none. Leverage of 1:100 or higher is recommended, ideally 1:500. Broker server time GMT+2 or GMT+3 is recommended, and other time zones are handled by the automatic time adjustment. A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.


Settings


All strategy logic is built in and pre-tuned. You control which modules are enabled, which the presets do for you, position sizing by automatic lot per 1000 or fixed lot, protection levels such as the equity stop percentage, daily loss limit and maximum grid depth, and trading filters such as maximum spread, the news window, the Friday scalp cut-off and the year-end pause.


From Friday evening the system stops opening new scalp trades. A scalp relies on a time-based exit, and once the market closes for the weekend there is no opportunity to send that exit, so the position would be carried into the following week. Grid baskets are exempt, because closing them as a basket is by design. The cut-off hour is adjustable, and 0 disables it. Only values 1-19 have a practical effect: late-Friday entries from 20:00 onwards are already blocked by a separate built-in rule, so settings of 20-23 add nothing (the startup log notes this). Most users simply load a preset and leave the rest at default.


Honest notes


Kairos Gold performs best in trending gold markets. In flat regimes it deliberately reduces or stops trading, so weeks with few or no trades are normal and intended. The grid engine holds floating positions during pullbacks. Grid legs carry no individual stop-loss; they are closed as a basket by the EA itself (quick take-profit, basket netting, regime exit, equity stop), so the EA has to stay running - a VPS is recommended. The equity stop and exposure scaling limit this risk, but grid trading is never risk-free. Please leave position sizing on automatic (fixed lot at 0) and never set the equity-stop percentage to 0. Please test on a demo account first and start with the Conservative preset.


Frequently asked questions


Which preset does the live signal use? The public signal runs the Active preset (all ten modules).


The EA is not trading, why? It needs about 250 daily bars before its trend filter starts. If the journal shows it waiting for D1 history, open the XAUUSD Daily chart once and press Home. Quiet stretches with few or no trades are also normal by design, because it only trades at its selected hours and in the regimes where it has an edge.


It is only taking sell trades, or only buys, is that a fault? No. A daily-chart trend filter decides which modules may trade: in a strong uptrend the buy grid and buy scalps are active, when price sits below its daily trend the sell scalps take over, and in unclear conditions it waits. So an all-sell or all-buy stretch simply reflects the current regime.


Which broker and account do I need? Any broker offering XAUUSD, on a hedging account. Raw or low-spread accounts match the backtest cost basis best; a wider-spread Standard account also works, but net profit runs somewhat lower.


Can I run it with less risk, or without the grid? Yes. The grid is only Strategy block 1 and block 2. Turn them off and it runs single-position scalp trades only, each with a hard stop. To hold fewer positions at once, enable fewer blocks. Removing the grid lowers the drawdown but also the return, so it is a trade-off.


Which preset for steady, controlled growth? Conservative, which is the most selective, with the highest profit factor and the gentler drawdown.


Does it work on a cent account? Yes. Position sizing is derived from the broker's tick value, so it adapts to a cent account automatically and the parameters stay the same. Please verify the lot sizes look sensible on a demo first.


Why does it stop trading around a rate decision? That is the news filter added in version 1.10. It pauses only new entries from 30 minutes before to 120 minutes after the FOMC announcement; trades already open keep being managed normally. The decision dates are built in and verified through 2027, after which the filter simply stops applying rather than guessing. If you have updated to version 1.10, please reload your preset - older preset files do not contain the new settings.


More from this developer


Expert Advisors:

BullionForge, XAUUSD gold: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182722

WeekAnchor Eight, eight JPY and CHF crosses: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180321

NightAnchor, USDCHF and other night straddles across twenty pairs: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185922

YenAnchor GBPJPY, free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182789

PhaseFlow Fusion, XAUUSD and BTCUSD, free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183202


Live signals:

Kairos Gold: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380655

BullionForge: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379035

NightAnchor: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380654

WeekAnchor: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378669


Seller page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/masa999/seller


If anything is unclear, please leave a message in the Comments; I answer personally. I develop and support this alone from Japan, so a reply can take a day or two across time zones, but every question gets an answer. Honest feedback of any kind is truly welcome. Whether your review is positive or critical, it helps me improve the product and is genuinely appreciated. Thank you for your interest in Kairos Gold.

Reviews 1
raja5655
1041
raja5655 2026.07.16 14:46 
 

A good and disciplined expert with a straightforward record, and the author is quick to respond and is thanked for this cooperation

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raja5655
1041
raja5655 2026.07.16 14:46 
 

A good and disciplined expert with a straightforward record, and the author is quick to respond and is thanked for this cooperation

Masahiro Takashima
1525
Reply from developer Masahiro Takashima 2026.07.16 20:37
Thank you very much, raja5655 — I really appreciate you taking the time to
share your honest feedback. Keeping the risk structural and the track record transparent is exactly what
I aim for with Kairos Gold, so I'm glad that came across. And thank you for
the kind words about support — if anything comes up while you run it, just
message me here and I'll be glad to help. Wishing you careful and successful trading. Masahiro
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