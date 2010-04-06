YenAnchorGBPJPY

YenAnchorGBPJPY is a focused, single-pair Expert Advisor built for one instrument only: GBPJPY. Rather than trying to do everything, it aims to do one job cleanly - a time-anchored session breakout, supported by disciplined equal-lot recovery and a hard stop-loss on every position. This page leads with the verified backtest, shows you BOTH the balance drawdown and the larger floating-equity drawdown, and explains plainly why the win rate is high and where the strategy can struggle. It is built for traders who value honest disclosure over marketing hype.

It is offered free. Try it first and see my (masa999 / Masahiro Takashima) design philosophy for yourself - hard stops, equal-lot only, full disclosure. Other products and live signals built on the same philosophy are listed at the bottom of this page and on my profile.

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WHAT IT IS
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- Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, trading GBPJPY only (single pair).
- A "time-anchor" breakout that frames the early session and trades the break, supported by a disciplined equal-lot recovery layer for adverse moves.
- It is not a multi-symbol toolkit and does not pretend to be. This is a single-focus design.
- Attach it to ANY chart and ANY timeframe. It auto-resolves your broker's GBPJPY symbol regardless of suffix, and a manual symbol override is available if you need it.
- Recommended setup: attach to a GBPJPY H1 chart.

What this EA does NOT do: no martingale, no lot multiplication, no unlimited grid, no arbitrage. Additions are strictly equal-lot, up to a maximum of three positions.

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DEVELOPMENT BACKGROUND & DESIGN PHILOSOPHY
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YenAnchorGBPJPY was not thrown together on a whim. It started from a "GBP breakout" prototype and reached its current form through the following testing and deliberate choices.

- Single-pair focus: During development I also built a multi-symbol version, but the single-pair build - tuned to GBPJPY's own behaviour (its tendency to ride yen-weakness trends and the cleanness of its session breaks) - behaved more stably, so I deliberately narrowed it down to GBPJPY alone.
- Suppressing deep drawdown: Equal-lot recovery raises the win rate, but adding layers unconditionally lets the floating loss run away. So I introduced a "volatility-expansion filter" as an additional gate to block disorderly additions. Together with the hard cap of three layers, this is what most sharply cuts the main cause of the deepest drawdowns.
- Broker-difference robustness: server time-offset and DST auto-detection, GBPJPY symbol-suffix auto-resolution, account-currency auto-detection (USD/JPY/other), filling-mode auto-selection (FOK/IOC/RETURN), respect for stop/freeze levels, volume min/max/step normalization, and a spread guard. At startup the EA prints the resolved server anchor hour to its log so you can verify the environment was recognized correctly.
- A policy of honest disclosure: where many listings show only the small balance drawdown, this EA deliberately publishes the larger equity (floating) drawdown alongside it. Not surprising the buyer - that was my top priority in both the design and the description.

Offering it free comes from the same reasoning: let you see all the numbers and the design philosophy up front, then judge for yourself - I believe that is healthier for both sides in the end.

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HONEST BACKTEST RESULTS
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Source: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, 1-minute OHLC modelling, 98% history quality. This is a backtest, NOT a real-tick test and NOT a live track record.
Conditions: GBPJPY, 2022.01.01 to 2026.06.15, deposit $500, fixed 0.01 lot.

- Net profit: +$360 (+72%)
- Profit Factor: 4.99
- Trades: 249
- Recovery Factor: 3.30
- Sharpe Ratio: 1.60
- Max balance drawdown: 7.5% ($48.74)
- Max EQUITY (floating) drawdown: 21.7% ($109)
- In-sample Profit Factor: 1.79; out-of-sample held up.

We deliberately publish the equity (floating) drawdown of 21.7% alongside the smaller 7.5% balance drawdown. The gap between the two is the part most listings hide: it is the open paper loss the basket recovery carries before it resolves. Size and judge this EA by the larger number, not the smaller one.

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KEY INPUT PARAMETERS
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- Risk profile: choose Conservative / Balanced (recommended) / Aggressive.
- Position sizing: balance-proportional, based on "account balance per 0.01 lot" (USD-referenced, auto-converted to your account currency). A fixed-lot setting is also available.
- Max-lots safety cap: bounds lot size relative to balance to limit exposure.
- Equity stop: account-level protection that halts new entries at a chosen % below the balance peak (can be turned off).
- Time mode: Auto (detects server offset / DST, for live) or Manual (manual time shift of -3 to +3 hours for backtesting).
- Symbol: blank = auto-detect GBPJPY (any suffix); non-standard names can be specified manually.
- Schedule: optional Friday no-new-entries and a year-end pause (Dec 20 - Jan 5).

Note: the core strategy parameters are fixed and hidden in the product build. You only adjust the operational parameters above to match risk and schedule to your account.

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PLEASE READ - HONEST CAVEATS
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- The edge is largely a yen-weakness trend rider combined with equal-lot basket recovery. It is long-biased in character.
- The very high win rate is a BY-PRODUCT of the basket recovery mechanism, NOT a measure of directional accuracy. Recovery turns many adverse entries into small net wins; that is a structural effect, not prediction. Do not read the win rate as a forecast of how often the entry signal is "right."
- In a sustained yen-STRENGTH regime, this long-biased approach may underperform.
- Expect real-world maximum drawdown in the region of 20-25%. Note the gap between balance drawdown (7.5%) and equity drawdown (21.7%) in the backtest - the equity figure is the number to plan around.
- Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

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WHO IT IS FOR
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- Traders who want a single, focused GBPJPY system rather than a multi-symbol black box.
- Those who prefer a strategy they can actually understand: a defined session range, a defined entry time, and a hard stop-loss on every position.
- Users with a hedging account who can run the EA on a VPS for consistent uptime.
- People who accept that drawdown is part of trading and want honest expectations rather than marketing claims.

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REQUIREMENTS
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- MetaTrader 5.
- A HEDGING account is required for live trading (it does not work as intended on a netting account).
- GBPJPY available at your broker (any symbol suffix is auto-resolved; a manual symbol override is also available).
- Recommended minimum deposit about $1,500 (approximately 1.5x the per-0.01-lot reference used in the backtest).
- A VPS is recommended for continuous, low-latency operation so the 11:00 EET entry window is never missed.

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QUICK SETUP
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1. Open a GBPJPY H1 chart (any chart/timeframe works, but H1 is recommended).
2. Confirm your account is a hedging account.
3. Attach YenAnchorGBPJPY and allow algorithmic trading.
4. Choose a risk profile (start with Conservative if you are new to the EA).
5. Set the max-lots cap and equity stop to match your comfort level.
6. In the startup log, verify the resolved server anchor hour, symbol, and account currency are correct.
7. Consider running on a VPS so the 11:00 EET entry window is never missed.

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FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)
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Q. Why is it free?
A. So you can first experience my design philosophy (hard stops, equal-lot only, full disclosure) together with the numbers.

Q. Is it martingale?
A. No. Additions are strictly equal-lot, up to a maximum of three positions. No lot multiplication and no unlimited grid.

Q. If the win rate is high, why do you say it is "not a forecast of accuracy"?
A. The high win rate is a structural by-product of equal-lot recovery turning adverse entries into small profits. It is a different thing from directional accuracy, and I tell you that honestly.

Q. Why is a hedging account required?
A. Because the design holds several equal-lot layers on the same symbol at once. On a netting account the positions net off and the mechanism does not work as intended.

Q. Which brokers / account currencies does it work with?
A. Broadly any broker that offers GBPJPY. The account currency is auto-detected (USD/JPY/other), and the symbol suffix is auto-resolved as well.

Q. How much capital do I need to run it?
A. The backtest is based on $500 and 0.01 lot. For live trading, allow a margin - about $1,500 or more. Size your volume expecting an equity (floating) drawdown of 20-25%.

Q. How do I backtest it?
A. In the Strategy Tester, use the "1 minute OHLC" or "real ticks" model. The figures on this page are from 1-minute OHLC, 98% quality, 2022.01.01-2026.06.15.

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SUPPORT & A REQUEST FOR REVIEWS
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If something isn't working, the numbers differ from what you expected, or you're unsure about a setting - please contact me once before leaving a star rating. Most issues are resolved by checking the setup (hedging account, symbol, sizing, time). Reach me via MQL5 message or the comments on this product.

An honest review of your real experience helps other traders and guides future improvements. Good points and concerns alike - I'd genuinely appreciate your honest feedback. Adding the product to your favourites lets you receive update notifications.

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OTHER PRODUCTS & LIVE SIGNALS BY THE DEVELOPER (masa999)
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All are built on the same design philosophy - honest disclosure, hard stops, non-martingale. See each page for details.

- WeekAnchor Eight - an 8-pair portfolio EA including GBPJPY (USDJPY/AUDJPY/EURJPY/AUDCHF/GBPCHF/CHFJPY/GBPUSD).
- KairosGold - XAUUSD only, a 10-module / 2-engine build.
- Aurum Touchstone - XAUUSD M15, a transparent design with real stops.
- BullionForgeEA - XAUUSD (gold) only.
- PhaseFlow Fusion - a combined XAUUSD + BTCUSD two-strategy EA.

For the full list of products and signals, see my profile:

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RISK DISCLOSURE
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Trading involves substantial risk. The figures above are backtest results from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (1-minute OHLC model, 98% history quality), not a live record, and do not guarantee future performance. The EA uses equal-lot recovery, which means floating drawdown can be meaningful before a basket closes, and every position is protected by a hard stop-loss that can be hit. This is a long-biased approach that can underperform during sustained yen strength, and real-world drawdown of roughly 20-25% should be expected. Recovery is strictly equal-lot and limited to three positions; the D1 trend filter caps counter-trend baskets to a single layer; there is a max-lots cap and an equity stop. None of this removes risk. Trade only with capital you can afford to risk, on a hedging account, with a deposit sized to the equity drawdown rather than the balance drawdown.
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5 (3)
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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