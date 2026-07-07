PhaseFlow Fusion





PhaseFlow Fusion combines two separate, individually tested strategies inside a single Expert Advisor: a Gold (XAUUSD) trend strategy and a Bitcoin (BTCUSD) regime strategy. They run at the same time from one chart, each detects its own broker symbol automatically, and each keeps its own lot size, magic number and comment. Run both together, or switch either one off to trade a single market.





This EA is completely free, with no trial period, no locked features and no account limit. My goal is simple: put two low-correlation, honestly built engines in your hands, with real risk control and full transparency, so you can judge for yourself how I build trading systems. There are no hidden drawdown tricks here.





Verified backtest performance





Both engines were tested under the same conditions: Strategy Tester, ICMarkets data, H1, 2021.01.01-2026.05.01, 1-minute OHLC model (real ticks from 2025-01 confirm an equivalent result), $2,000 per strategy, fixed 0.01 lot, leverage 1:100. The exact figures below are shown on the Screenshots tab.





Engine | Profit factor | Win rate | Avg win:loss | Max equity DD | Trades | Net profit

Gold (XAUUSD, trend) | 2.23 | 59.2% | 1.5:1 | 4.8% | 103 | +$1,062 (+53.1%)

Bitcoin (BTCUSD, regime) | 1.58 | 45.0% | 1.9:1 | 6.5% | 129 | +$472 (+23.6%)





Combined: 232 trades and +$1,534 net profit on $2,000 per strategy.





These are backtest results. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results.





Honest, transparent design





Every position carries a real Stop Loss; there are no stop-less grids. The Bitcoin engine uses bounded averaging, which is not martingale: the lot size never grows, the number of additions is capped, and a hard basket stop closes the whole group if it moves too far against you. The reward-to-risk profile is favourable: winning trades are larger than losing trades, about 1.5:1 on Gold and 1.9:1 on Bitcoin, so a win rate below 50% is still profitable. This is a trend/regime approach, not a high-win-rate scalper, so please read "What to expect" below. Lot size, magic number and comment are configured independently for Gold and for Bitcoin. The EA is also built to be broker-robust: it auto-detects symbols (XAUUSD/GOLD, BTCUSD/XBTUSD), works on USD, JPY or EUR accounts with risk sized in the account currency, uses robust order filling, and manages open positions even on weekends through an internal timer.





What to expect





This is a trend/regime system. On Bitcoin the win rate is around 45% by design: the profit comes from letting winners run further than losers, not from a high hit rate. Gold trades less often but with a higher win rate. There will be losing trades and drawdown periods; the edge shows over many trades, not a handful. Because the signal is built on tick volume, results depend on your broker's data. Always test on your own broker in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before going live, and use risk settings appropriate to your capital.





Requirements and recommended setup





The EA trades XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) only; both symbols are detected automatically. Use the H1 timeframe: the engine is timeframe-independent, but H1 is the validated sweet spot. A hedging account is required. The recommended minimum deposit is about 2,000 USD (roughly 300,000 JPY) at 1:100 per strategy, and more is safer: very small accounts fall back to the broker minimum lot, which raises per-trade risk. A VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation. Tip: attach the EA to a BTCUSD H1 chart. Because Bitcoin is active on weekends, both strategies stay managed at all times.





Getting started





1. Attach PhaseFlow Fusion to one H1 chart (BTCUSD recommended) and enable AutoTrading.

2. Both strategies auto-detect their symbols. To trade only one market, set InpGoldEnable or InpBtcEnable to false.

3. Set the risk per strategy (risk % or a fixed lot) to match your account size, then let it run.





Settings





Inputs are grouped for clarity: "Strategy 1: GOLD", "Strategy 2: BTC" and "Common execution". For each strategy you can set the risk %, fixed lot, magic number and comment. The validated signal and risk logic is fixed internally, so you cannot accidentally break it.





Frequently asked questions





Q. Is it really free? Any hidden cost or time limit?

A. Yes, fully free. No trial, no locked features, no account or time limit.





Q. Do I need two charts to run both strategies?

A. No. One H1 chart runs both engines; each auto-detects its own symbol. BTCUSD H1 is recommended so both stay managed on weekends.





Q. Which chart should I attach it to?

A. A Gold or Bitcoin H1 chart. The EA trades the strategies' own symbols, not the chart symbol at random, but please attach it to XAUUSD or BTCUSD (BTCUSD recommended). Do not attach it to FX charts.





Q. Is this martingale or a grid?

A. No. Every position has a real Stop Loss. Bitcoin uses bounded, equal-size averaging capped by a hard basket stop; the lot never increases.





Q. Why is the win rate below 50% on Bitcoin?

A. By design. It is a trend/regime system: winners are larger than losers, so it is profitable at a sub-50% hit rate. Chasing a higher win rate here lowers the profit factor.





Q. Will my results match the backtest?

A. Not exactly. The signal uses tick volume, which differs per broker, and live conditions differ from a backtest. Test on your own broker first.





Q. My broker names Gold "GOLD" or "XAUUSD.b" — will it work?

A. Usually yes (auto-detection). If not, type the exact symbol into InpGoldSymbol / InpBtcSymbol.





Q. Can I run only Gold or only Bitcoin?

A. Yes. Set InpGoldEnable or InpBtcEnable to false.





Other products by this developer





Expert Advisors:

WeekAnchor Eight, basket of 8 JPY/CHF cross pairs: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180321





Live signals:









Support





Trading involves risk of loss. Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Questions, setup help or preset requests? Send me a message and I will be happy to help. Honest feedback of any kind, positive or critical, is always welcome; it helps me improve the product and helps other traders find it.