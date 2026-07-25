BullionForgeEA

Bullion Forge

Pricing Notice — early launch price
The current price of 99 USD is an early launch price. As the live track record accumulates and the user base grows, the price may be revised upward in the future.

Once purchased, all v1.x updates are included at no extra cost. If you are considering Bullion Forge, review the live signal below and consider the current price before the change.

Live Monitoring
This EA runs on a real-money account, published as our MQL5 signal. You can review its real, ongoing activity and trade history on the signal page below (also linked in the "Signal" section of this product page):


The Strategy Tester results shown on this page are historical simulations. They do not represent the signal's track record and do not guarantee future performance. Actual trading may differ from the examples here depending on broker, account conditions, and configuration.

Bullion Forge is an honest-design gold (XAUUSD) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a trend-riding engine and a scalp-harvest engine on the same symbol. Every trade carries a real stop-loss. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging-down, and no hidden floating loss — the design does not survive by hiding losing positions.

It is trend- and continuation-biased: it earns in trending gold and defends near break-even in chop. We state that trade-off openly on this page rather than marketing an unrealistic win rate.

Why Bullion Forge
Real-money live signal, published: the developer's own live signal is public, so you can inspect the EA's real, ongoing activity and trade history for yourself. We do not ask you to judge by tester screenshots alone.
No hidden-risk design: a real stop-loss on every trade; no martingale, no grid, no averaging-down. The design does not accumulate hidden floating losses.
Two engines, one symbol: a regime trend-rider and a scalp-harvest engine, each switchable on or off.
Trade-offs stated plainly: the strategy is trend-biased, the strong 2025–2026 gold bull flatters the backtest, and raising the risk setting increases drawdown as well as return. We say so on this page.
Free updates: all v1.x updates are included at no extra cost after purchase.

How It Works — Two Engines
Engine A — Regime Trend-Rider: a breakout / continuation engine that reads the gold regime and rides established moves. Protective levels are ATR-based: a stop-loss, a take-profit, a break-even arm, and an ATR trailing stop.
Engine B — Scalp Harvest: a shorter-horizon swing-break engine that harvests smaller moves on M15. Trade direction is selectable.

You can run either engine on its own or both together, using the mode presets below.

Three Modes — Your Risk, Your Choice
Smooth — harvest engine only, fixed lot. The steadiest profile, with the lowest drawdown of the three (backtest Profit Factor 1.71, both test years positive).
Default — full suite (trend + harvest), fixed 0.01 lot. The balanced profile (backtest figures summarized below).
Aggressive — all engines with RiskPercent sizing (compounding). Higher swings and the largest drawdown of the three; intended only for accounts that can tolerate it.

Compounding amplifies both gains and drawdowns. All three modes trade correlated gold exposure only — size your risk conservatively.

Strategy Tester Results (historical simulation)
The following are Strategy Tester results using real ticks (MT5 "Every tick based on real ticks", 99% history quality), XAUUSD M15, 2025–2026, 150,000 JPY starting balance, on the Default preset (full suite, fixed 0.01 lot):

Profit Factor: 3.24
Win rate: 65.0%
Recovery Factor: 6.45
Trades: 966
Both calendar years in the test were profitable; both long and short trades were profitable.
Maximum equity drawdown: approximately 22%. We quote the equity drawdown, which is larger and more honest than the smaller balance figure.

An honest note. 2025–2026 was a strong gold bull market, which flatters any trend-biased strategy. These figures are specific to this particular historical simulation. They are reproducible in the tester, but they do not predict or guarantee future profit, win rate, drawdown, or number of trades. In ranging or sharply mean-reverting gold, expect performance closer to break-even. The exact figures, starting balance, and date range for each result are shown in the tester report within the screenshots on this page.

Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Expert Advisor
Symbol: XAUUSD (gold). The gold symbol is auto-detected (XAUUSD / GOLD), or you can set it manually.
Attach chart: an XAUUSD M15 chart
Recommended evaluation environment: Strategy Tester (real ticks) and a demo account
Default sizing: FixedLot 0.01
RiskPercent: optional
Engines: Engine A (trend-rider) and Engine B (scalp harvest), each on / off
Account type: a HEDGING account is required (NETTING / exchange-execution accounts are not supported)
Release line: 1.0 to 1.2

Key Features and Protections
A real, ATR-based stop-loss on every trade
An ATR-based take-profit, a break-even arm, and an ATR trailing stop (Engine A)
Two independent engines, each switchable on or off
FixedLot or RiskPercent sizing
Automatic gold-symbol resolution, aware of broker suffixes and prefixes
A maximum-spread filter
An account-level equity-drawdown breaker that closes all of this EA's positions and pauses new entries if account equity falls a set percentage below its peak, then resumes automatically once positions are flat (cut-and-resume, not a permanent halt)
An optional holiday pause and an optional Friday forced-close (both off by default)
News / NFP-aware entry handling
Awareness of digits, pips, lot step, and fill mode

New in v1.2 (all optional, off by default, no change to default trading):
An optional on-chart dashboard showing a live account, position, and drawdown readout (disabled automatically in the Strategy Tester)
An optional cap on the total number of simultaneous positions (correlated-gold risk control; can roughly halve worst-case drawdown)
An optional Crisis Guard: M15 flash-crash insurance that scales winners to break-even, then closes and pauses in extreme adverse moves, and resumes automatically
An optional news filter that can block new entries around scheduled FOMC and NFP times

Included Presets (.set)
Smooth — harvest engine only, fixed lot (lowest-drawdown profile).
Default — full suite, fixed 0.01 lot (balanced profile).
Aggressive — all engines, RiskPercent / compounding (highest-drawdown profile).

All presets are reference configurations. Verify them against your own account conditions, broker environment, and risk tolerance in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Lot and Risk Settings
The default is FixedLot 0.01. RiskPercent is also available. Because the Aggressive profile compounds, both returns and drawdowns grow as the balance grows; use it only on accounts that can tolerate deeper drawdowns.

If the lot computed from RiskPercent falls below the broker minimum, the default behavior is to skip the trade (the more conservative choice). You may instead choose to trade at the minimum lot, but be aware that doing so can result in more risk than the RiskPercent you specified.

Before You Use It
Attach the EA to a single XAUUSD M15 chart. Do not attach it more than once on the same account. Confirm that gold is available in Market Watch and that your broker's symbol name resolves correctly (set it manually if needed). Check history data, spread, minimum lot, and account conditions in advance.

Before live operation, always run a Strategy Tester check in the broker environment you intend to use, then conduct forward testing on a demo account or with minimum lots.

Requirements and Safe Operation
Account type — HEDGING required. The EA tracks positions per ticket and per slot, which is not compatible with NETTING or exchange-execution accounts. On such an account it stops itself at startup with a clear message rather than trading incorrectly.
Dedicated account recommended. The account-level equity-drawdown breaker measures whole-account equity, so run Bullion Forge on its own account. Other EAs, manual trades, or large withdrawals on the same account can affect or trip the breaker.
The equity breaker is cut-and-resume, not a permanent halt. When it triggers, it closes all of this EA's positions and stops opening new ones, then resumes automatically once positions are flat and equity recovers. Treat it as a circuit-breaker, not a hard guarantee.
Suggested minimum deposit (Default, fixed 0.01 lot): about 150,000 JPY (~1,000 USD) or more, which kept the worst historical crash-window equity drawdown near or below ~20%. At 75,000 JPY (~500 USD) the same windows reached roughly 18-32%. For the Aggressive (RiskPercent) profile, use one tier higher. Because all exposure is correlated gold, you can enable the position cap (InpMaxTotalPositions, e.g. 3) to roughly halve the worst-case drawdown.
Chart and symbol. Attach to an XAUUSD (gold) chart on the M15 timeframe only. On a non-gold chart the EA safely refuses to start rather than trade the wrong instrument. If you enable the optional Crisis Guard, keep the EA on M15 — its thresholds are calibrated for that timeframe.
Drawdown is sampled per tick, so a realised equity drawdown can exceed a stop setting by a few percentage points in fast markets.

Risk Disclosure
This product is an automated trading tool. It is not investment advice. It does not guarantee profits, nor does it guarantee against losses. The descriptions, configuration examples, Strategy Tester results, screenshots, and manual on this page are all reference information and do not guarantee future profit, win rate, drawdown, or number of trades.

Gold (XAUUSD) trading carries various risks of loss, including market volatility, liquidity, spread widening, slippage, execution delays, system failures, communication failures, and differences between broker environments. Gold can move sharply and gap through stop levels, so fills may not occur at the expected price. Depending on your account conditions, losses may exceed your deposited capital. Whether negative-balance protection (zero-cut) applies depends on each broker's account conditions, so please check the specifications of the broker you intend to use. All use of this product is at your own responsibility and discretion.

FAQ
Q. About the current price.
99 USD is an early launch price. It may be revised upward in the future as the live track record and user base grow. Buyers who purchase before a price change still receive all v1.x updates at no extra cost.

Q. Is this a martingale or grid?
No. Every trade carries a real ATR-based stop-loss. There is no grid, no martingale, and no averaging-down.

Q. Which chart should I attach it to?
A single XAUUSD M15 chart. Do not attach it more than once on the same account. On a non-gold chart the EA safely declines to trade rather than trade the wrong instrument.

Q. What kind of account do I need?
A HEDGING account is required. On a NETTING or exchange-execution account the EA stops at startup with a message. Because the account-level drawdown breaker measures the whole account, a dedicated account is recommended.

Q. What is the difference between the three modes?
Smooth runs the harvest engine only (lowest drawdown). Default runs the full suite at a fixed 0.01 lot (balanced). Aggressive runs all engines with RiskPercent and compounds (highest drawdown). Choose according to your own risk tolerance.

Q. Does it really place a stop-loss on every trade?
Yes. Protective levels are ATR-based, and there is an additional account-level equity-drawdown breaker that closes this EA's positions and pauses new entries if equity falls a set percentage below its peak, then resumes automatically once positions are flat (cut-and-resume).

Q. My broker's gold symbol has a suffix. Will it work?
The gold symbol is auto-detected (XAUUSD / GOLD). If automatic detection fails, you can set the symbol manually with InpGoldSymbol.

The current 99 USD is an early launch price. Review the live signal linked above and consider your purchase while this early price lasts.

If Bullion Forge earns a place in your trading, a short and honest review helps other traders judge it for themselves. Questions, feedback, and critical comments are equally welcome in the Comments section of this page. I answer personally. I develop and support this alone from Japan, so a reply can take a day or two across time zones, but every question gets an answer.
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5 (3)
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3.43 (28)
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Nexorion Initium Novum EA
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XAU Momentum
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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