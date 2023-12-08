Dow Jones Intraweek

CAUTION: The EA is programmed for GMT+2 DST or New york closing day (EST+7 DST), like most brokers. If different contact to us.



Implementing a Seasonal Strategy for Dow Jones in 1 Hour Candlesticks entails executing buy and sell actions within the intraweek timeframe, guided by identifiable seasonal patterns on the 1-hour chart.

To optimize this approach, an Expert Advisor (EA) has been integrated, incorporating advanced filters such as breaking of prices in range. This sophisticated combination of technical analysis tools enhances precision and strategic decision-making in navigating the dynamic fluctuations of the Dow Jones market.

Perfect to integrate in a strategies portfolio. 

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