Axis Capital MT5

Axis Capital — Multi-Signal Algorithmic EA for XAUUSD

Axis Capital is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want institutional-style automation on indices and gold. A single instance runs three independent signal engines in parallel, each tuned for a specific session window, feeding a unified intelligent position-management layer.

One chart. Three signals. Full control.

⚡ Core Features

  • Smart Grid Recovery — Progressive distance multiplier and lot step keep drawdown under control when the market goes against the signal.
  • Drawdown Reduction Logic — Proprietary overlap-close algorithm pairs winning and losing positions and closes both once a combined breakeven is reached.
  • Virtual Trailing Stop & Break-Even — Server-independent trailing logic protects profit without exposing stops to the broker.
  • Three Risk TiersHigh, Medium, or Low risk entry gating lets you choose between aggressive re-entry and conservative one-cycle-at-a-time trading.
  • Professional Control Panel — Live equity, floating P/L, position count, plus today's closed P/L, trade count, peak profit, and maximum drawdown — all on one compact card interface.
  • One-Click EA ManagementBuy Only, Sell Only, Pause, and Close All buttons give you full intervention control without detaching the EA.
  • Manual Trade Mode — Built-in lot sizer with quick BUY/SELL buttons for manual orders alongside the automated strategy.

📊 How It Works

Axis Capital's three signal modes each analyze the market with a different combination of trend, volume, and momentum indicators. Each mode only operates inside its own session window.

Once a trade is open, the intelligent management layer takes over: grid scaling, overlap recovery, and trailing protection all work together until the cycle closes with profit or is manually controlled via the panel.

✅ Recommended Setup

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account Type: ECN or Cent ECN for optimal spread
  • Minimum Equity: $1000 USD (Cent account recommended for testing)
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • VPS: Recommended for 24-hour operation

🛠 Input Parameters

  • Risk Type — HighRisk / MedRisk / LowRisk entry gating
  • Lot Size & Step — Initial volume and per-grid-level increment
  • Grid Distance / Multiplier / Max Step — Full control over grid behavior
  • Overlap Reduction — Drawdown recovery threshold and buffer in pips
  • Take Profit / Trailing / Break-Even — All configurable, set to -1 to disable
  • Color Template — WallStreet or Axis visual theme for chart styling

🎯 Why Traders Choose Axis Capital

  • No DLLs, no external dependencies — fully self-contained
  • Works in real accounts, demo accounts, and Strategy Tester (visual mode supported)
  • Live server-time clock in the panel header for session tracking
  • Compact 320-pixel-wide panel — doesn't block your chart
  • Dark-theme interface that blends with professional chart setups

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and index contracts carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Use only risk capital and test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying on live funds. Axis Capital implements grid and recovery logic which can increase exposure under adverse market conditions — always monitor equity and use appropriate position sizing.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Axis Capital
NES Technology
2 (1)
Experts
Axis Capital — Multi-Signal Algorithmic EA for XAUUSD Axis Capital is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for traders who want institutional-style automation on indices and gold. A single instance runs three independent signal engines in parallel, each tuned for a specific session window, feeding a unified intelligent position-management layer. One chart. Three signals. Full control. Core Features Smart Grid Recovery — Progressive distance multiplier and lot step keep drawdown under
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