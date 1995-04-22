EVAutoTrader

EV AutoTrader

EV AutoTrader is a configurable Heikin Ashi–based utility Expert Advisor designed to help traders automate and refine their own trading approach.

The EA uses changes in Heikin Ashi candle direction as the foundation for its trade-entry logic. Buy and sell trades are opened only after the required candle signal has been confirmed according to the selected settings.

EV AutoTrader is primarily a trading utility. It is not a fixed-profit system, a guaranteed strategy, or a preset solution intended to produce the same results for every trader. Users control the Take Profit, Stop Loss, trading schedule, profit and loss limits, recovery settings, and operating logic.









Main Features

Heikin Ashi–based buy and sell signals

Entries after confirmed candle-direction changes

Protection against repeated entries from the same signal

Adjustable Take Profit and Stop Loss

Optional opposite-trading logic

Adjustable trading start and closing times, including minutes

Automatic closing of open positions at the selected closing time

Adjustable daily, weekly, and monthly profit limits

Adjustable daily, weekly, and monthly loss limits

Optional recovery settings after a selected drawdown level

On-chart dashboard displaying trading activity and limits

Suitable for Strategy Tester optimization and demo forward testing

A Configurable Trading Utility

EV AutoTrader does not provide a fixed profit target or guarantee profitable results. It gives traders a structured way to automate Heikin Ashi signals while applying their own risk controls and trading preferences.

Results depend on the user’s settings, symbol, timeframe, spread, broker execution, account size, and market conditions. The default settings should not be treated as a complete or guaranteed trading strategy.

Recommended Use

Users should test EV AutoTrader in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering live trading.

The user is responsible for selecting suitable settings, lot sizes, risk limits, trading hours, and account protection controls.

EV AutoTrader is not a holy grail and does not guarantee profits. Historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.





Please note: EV AutoTrader is a trading and risk-management utility intended to help traders refine and manage their own strategies. It is not a guaranteed-profit system or a “holy grail.” Test all settings in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before trading with real funds.