Gold Corona

Gold Corona is a multi-strategy integrated scalping Expert Advisor built exclusively for MetaTrader 4.It trades only the single instrument of gold (XAUUSD). Tailored for the gold market, Gold Corona integrates multiple sets of trading logic, and through systematic strategy synergy, this single EA is capable of trading across diverse market conditions.

For traders who aim to steadily capture profit opportunities in intraday gold trading and pursue trading efficiency and quality, Gold Corona is undoubtedly your ideal choice.

Settings ：

    Currency pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

    Timeframe: M1 or M5

    Minimum deposit: 500 USD ; no upper limit applies.

    Leverage: 1:50 to 1:1000

    Account: Any high-performance account with low spreads (Spreads below 30)

    Other recommendations: VPS is recommended to ensure uninterrupted 24-hour trading.

Features ：

    Gold Corona integrates multiple strategies into one, and flexibly adapts to different market conditions by incorporating various sub-strategies. Compared with traditional single-strategy EAs, Gold Corona does not only trade under a single market condition, with significantly enhanced flexibility.

How to use?

After purchasing the product, please contact me on the MQL5 forum promptly and provide a screenshot of successful activation. We will assist you with the setup (VPS is recommended to reduce latency and enable 24-hour trading).

If you have any questions, please contact me on the MQL5 forum promptly.

 


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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