Quantum Thread - Automated Trading Account Overview

For live signal contact me please.

This trading system is designed as a fully automated solution for XAUUSD and recommended symbols such as XAUUSD. It operates strictly on one chart only, meaning you should attach it to a single chart and let it manage all logic internally.

At the moment, a discounted price of 70 is active. After reaching either 5 total sales or the remaining allocation of 1 copies, the price will be updated to 95.

Contact is available for a trial version (demo account only, limited access) before purchase.

System Structure (Reordered Logic Design)

Unlike traditional EAs, this system is built with a multi-layer decision engine:

Max hold time: up to 36 hours.

Market scanning module for trend + volatility detection

Entry validation layer based on internal filters

Execution manager for trade handling

Risk adaptation logic depending on market phase

Core Trading Features

Built-in News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic events.

Automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic events. Recovery Method: Smart loss-recovery system designed to manage drawdowns efficiently.

Smart loss-recovery system designed to manage drawdowns efficiently. Recovery Toggle: Can be fully disabled for prop firm requirements.

Can be fully disabled for prop firm requirements. Fully automated execution with no manual intervention required.

with no manual intervention required. Single-chart operation to avoid signal conflicts.

Inputs & Configuration

Parameter Description M15 Recommended timeframe for optimal execution Recovery Mode Enable / Disable smart recovery system News Filter ON by default (recommended) Lot Logic Adaptive based on volatility conditions

Trading Conditions

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD and can also perform on:

XAUUSD

It is strongly recommended not to run multiple charts. The system is designed for one-chart precision execution.

Installation & Usage

Attach EA to a single chart only Set timeframe to M15 Enable AutoTrading Leave default settings or use provided setfile

To get proper backtest results contact me so I send you guidance and a proper setfile for accurate simulation and realistic modeling.

Performance Philosophy

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressive overtrading. It adapts dynamically to market conditions using internal filtering logic and controlled recovery phases when enabled.

Trading results depend heavily on broker conditions, spread quality, and execution speed. Always use recommended settings for best performance.

Important Notice

WARNING: Recovery mode can increase exposure during adverse conditions. For prop firm accounts, it is recommended to disable recovery mode and use provided conservative setfiles.

Contact & Access

After purchase, contact us to receive: