Quantum Thread

5
  • Experts
  • Lakshay Seth
    Lakshay Seth

    Lakshay Seth

    5 (2)
    💻 Professional Trader & MT5 Expert Advisor Developer
    I design, build, and deploy automated trading bots for MetaTrader 5. My EAs combine smart risk management, recovery zones, and news filtering to navigate any market condition.
    📊 What you'll find here:
    • New EA releases & updates
    1 product
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Quantum Thread - Automated Trading Account Overview

For live signal contact me please.

This trading system is designed as a fully automated solution for XAUUSD and recommended symbols such as XAUUSD. It operates strictly on one chart only, meaning you should attach it to a single chart and let it manage all logic internally.

At the moment, a discounted price of 70 is active. After reaching either 5 total sales or the remaining allocation of 1 copies, the price will be updated to 95.

Contact is available for a trial version (demo account only, limited access) before purchase.

System Structure (Reordered Logic Design)

Unlike traditional EAs, this system is built with a multi-layer decision engine:

  • Max hold time: up to 36 hours.
  • Market scanning module for trend + volatility detection
  • Entry validation layer based on internal filters
  • Execution manager for trade handling
  • Risk adaptation logic depending on market phase

Core Trading Features

  • Built-in News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic events.
  • Recovery Method: Smart loss-recovery system designed to manage drawdowns efficiently.
  • Recovery Toggle: Can be fully disabled for prop firm requirements.
  • Fully automated execution with no manual intervention required.
  • Single-chart operation to avoid signal conflicts.

Inputs & Configuration

Parameter Description
M15 Recommended timeframe for optimal execution
Recovery Mode Enable / Disable smart recovery system
News Filter ON by default (recommended)
Lot Logic Adaptive based on volatility conditions

Trading Conditions

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD and can also perform on:

XAUUSD

It is strongly recommended not to run multiple charts. The system is designed for one-chart precision execution.

Installation & Usage

  1. Attach EA to a single chart only
  2. Set timeframe to M15
  3. Enable AutoTrading
  4. Leave default settings or use provided setfile

To get proper backtest results contact me so I send you guidance and a proper setfile for accurate simulation and realistic modeling.

Performance Philosophy

The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressive overtrading. It adapts dynamically to market conditions using internal filtering logic and controlled recovery phases when enabled.

Trading results depend heavily on broker conditions, spread quality, and execution speed. Always use recommended settings for best performance.

Important Notice

WARNING: Recovery mode can increase exposure during adverse conditions. For prop firm accounts, it is recommended to disable recovery mode and use provided conservative setfiles.

Contact & Access

After purchase, contact us to receive:

  • Telegram channel link for updates and signals
  • News and system updates
  • Optional optimized setfiles
Reviews 2
lngm1
212
lngm1 2026.07.14 20:26 
 

Really nice. Still Testing it for 1 Month

kassyg10
20
kassyg10 2026.07.10 16:37 
 

I tested this EA for 2 weeks. It is easy to use. It is a reliable robot for traders who want an automated solution without constantly monitoring the charts. It is an EA that delivers consistent profits.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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lngm1
212
lngm1 2026.07.14 20:26 
 

Really nice. Still Testing it for 1 Month

Lakshay Seth
237
Reply from developer Lakshay Seth 2026.07.15 03:43
thank you for your nice words
kassyg10
20
kassyg10 2026.07.10 16:37 
 

I tested this EA for 2 weeks. It is easy to use. It is a reliable robot for traders who want an automated solution without constantly monitoring the charts. It is an EA that delivers consistent profits.

Lakshay Seth
237
Reply from developer Lakshay Seth 2026.07.11 04:42
hello thank you for your nice review i really appreciate it.
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