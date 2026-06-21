Quantum Thread
- Experts
-
Lakshay Seth💻 Professional Trader & MT5 Expert Advisor Developer
I design, build, and deploy automated trading bots for MetaTrader 5. My EAs combine smart risk management, recovery zones, and news filtering to navigate any market condition.
📊 What you'll find here:
• New EA releases & updates
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Quantum Thread - Automated Trading Account Overview
For live signal contact me please.
This trading system is designed as a fully automated solution for XAUUSD and recommended symbols such as XAUUSD. It operates strictly on one chart only, meaning you should attach it to a single chart and let it manage all logic internally.
At the moment, a discounted price of 70 is active. After reaching either 5 total sales or the remaining allocation of 1 copies, the price will be updated to 95.
Contact is available for a trial version (demo account only, limited access) before purchase.
System Structure (Reordered Logic Design)
Unlike traditional EAs, this system is built with a multi-layer decision engine:
- Max hold time: up to 36 hours.
- Market scanning module for trend + volatility detection
- Entry validation layer based on internal filters
- Execution manager for trade handling
- Risk adaptation logic depending on market phase
Core Trading Features
- Built-in News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact economic events.
- Recovery Method: Smart loss-recovery system designed to manage drawdowns efficiently.
- Recovery Toggle: Can be fully disabled for prop firm requirements.
- Fully automated execution with no manual intervention required.
- Single-chart operation to avoid signal conflicts.
Inputs & Configuration
|Parameter
|Description
|M15
|Recommended timeframe for optimal execution
|Recovery Mode
|Enable / Disable smart recovery system
|News Filter
|ON by default (recommended)
|Lot Logic
|Adaptive based on volatility conditions
Trading Conditions
The EA is optimized for XAUUSD and can also perform on:
XAUUSD
It is strongly recommended not to run multiple charts. The system is designed for one-chart precision execution.
Installation & Usage
- Attach EA to a single chart only
- Set timeframe to M15
- Enable AutoTrading
- Leave default settings or use provided setfile
To get proper backtest results contact me so I send you guidance and a proper setfile for accurate simulation and realistic modeling.
Performance Philosophy
The system focuses on consistency rather than aggressive overtrading. It adapts dynamically to market conditions using internal filtering logic and controlled recovery phases when enabled.
Trading results depend heavily on broker conditions, spread quality, and execution speed. Always use recommended settings for best performance.
Important Notice
Contact & Access
After purchase, contact us to receive:
- Telegram channel link for updates and signals
- News and system updates
- Optional optimized setfiles
Really nice. Still Testing it for 1 Month